News
‘It’s Shocking’: Biden Transition Team Fears Trump Officials Hid the Most ‘Toxic’ Damage They’ll Encounter
President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is worried that President Donald Trump’s administration hid the worst damage they’ll encounter in government agencies after taking over on Inauguration Day.
Biden’s team expected to encounter hollowed-out and mismanaged agencies, but transition officials are increasingly concerned that Trump’s team only showed them “the tip of the iceberg” that’s lurking within the executive branch, reported Politico.
“Even as late as now, they’re not conveying information,” said one person close to Biden’s transition. “Data about where vaccines are, their distributional analyses, data they haven’t released publicly about COVID cases. It’s shocking. I don’t remember this happening from Clinton to Bush, from Bush to Obama, or from Obama to Trump.”
The lack of cooperation from many Trump officials was “laughable,” said one senior aide, ranging from slow-walking requests for information or not responding to requests at all.
The National Security Council officials, for instance, were reluctant to share information about who was serving on the staff, and the Department of Defense officials ignored or partially answered requests for information — and Biden’s team won’t allow acting Defense secretary Chris Miller to maintain an office after Jan. 20.
“Given Mr. Miller’s acting capacity in that role, as well as reduced staffing and occupation of the Pentagon and auxiliary offices during COVID-19, we deemed it appropriate not to extend that perk in this instance,” said a Biden transition official.
The Office of Management and Budget declined to make career officials available to Biden’s team, which could delay the new administration’s budget, and the Office of the United States Trade Representative made clear no help would be forthcoming.
“Transition is not a priority for USTR,” said Robert Lighthizer’s chief of staff, according to a person briefed about that exchange.
News
Trump Grants Over 140 Pardons and Commutations – Who’s on the List Just as Notable as Who Is Not (Complete List)
Less than 12 hours before he is no longer the President Donald Trump released a list of 143 pardons and commutations – far more than initially expected. The list is notable for who is on it and who is not.
Not on the list: President Trump, or any of his family members. Trump also did not pardon his personal attorney, Rudy Giuliani, or any White House aides. Nor did he pardon Blackwater founder and Betsy DeVos sibling Erik Prince. Nor are Julian Assange or Edward Snowden on the list.
On the list: Former Trump White House strategist and campaign CEO Steve Bannon, GOP megadonor and former RNC official Elliot Broidy, former GOP Congressman Duke Cunningham, conservative operative Paul Erickson (the boyfriend of Russian spy Maria Butina,) former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick, and rapper Lil Wayne.
Trump pardons the boyfriend of convicted Russian “gun activist” Maria Butina: “This pardon helps right the wrongs of what has been revealed to be perhaps the greatest witch hunt in American history.“ pic.twitter.com/mz81HoqrAC
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 20, 2021
Here’s CNN’s Keith Boykin on the Bannon pardon:
Steve Bannon is a white nationalist who called for beheading the FBI Director, promoted civil war and encouraged the deadly January 6 insurrection against the U.S. government.
And Trump just pardoned him. pic.twitter.com/sHdUPx1H6b
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021
“Even Nixon didn’t pardon his cronies on the way out. Amazingly, in his final 24 hours in office, Donald Trump found one more way to fail to live up to the ethical standard of Richard Nixon.” – ?@NoahBookbinder? https://t.co/I8KiFBbLRa
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 20, 2021
Trump still has the power to issue pardons and commutations, and he could still issue more, should he choose, until noon Wednesday.
remember he could still scribble out a self-pardon on an AF1 napkin on the way to West Palm tomorrow morning
— George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 20, 2021
Here’s the complete list, via CNBC:
Statement from the Press Se… by CNBC.com
News
Calls Grow for Expulsion of ‘Insurrectionist’ and ‘Enemy of Democracy’ Josh Hawley After He Roadblocks Biden DHS Pick
‘On the Side of Terrorists and Insurrectionists’
Americans are once again ramping up calls for U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) to be expelled from the United States Senate after he announced he will block quick consideration of incoming President Joe Biden’s nominee to head the Dept. of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas.
Hawley was one of the leaders of the movement that led to the January 6 insurrection, during which 5 people died. An infamous image of him standing outside the U.S. Capitol that day with his fist raised in the air has circulated countless times on the internet. Many, including his state’s top newspaper, has said he has “blood on his hands” while calling for him to resign.
Homeland Security has not had a Senate-confirmed Secretary in nearly two years, since Kirstjen Nielsen tendered her resignation in April of 2019. The massive $52 billion agency created in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks is charged with fighting terrorism and homeland security threats, securing U.S. borders, securing cyberspace and critical infrastructure, preserving and upholding the nation’s prosperity and economic security, strengthening preparedness and resilience, according to its website.
On Tuesday Senator Hawley said Mayorkas, who is eminently qualified – including having served as Deputy Secretary of Homeland Security from 2013-2016 – had not “adequately explained how he will enforce federal law and secure the southern border.”
In response to Hawley’s actions today and seditious role in the attempted coup, Americans, including political experts, are demanding Hawley’s expulsion from the Senate.
Take a look:
Maybe Josh Hawley doesn’t want a real Homeland Security Secretary because he and his terrorist buddies are planning another attack on the US.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley, who incited domestic terrorists to stage violent coup at Capitol, blocking nomination of Biden DHS head tasked with stopping future terror attacks
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley will block swift confirmation of DHS Secretary. It is time to expel this insurrectionist from the Senate.
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) January 19, 2021
Why wouldn’t Hawley want Biden’s Department of Homeland Security to investigate the domestic terrorists who tried to help him stop the electors? Oh. https://t.co/U13PmGYoUd
— Karen DaltonBeninato (@kbeninato) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley to Biden's DHS pick: You haven't adequately explained your plans.
Josh Hawley to insurgents coming to kill members of Congress: pic.twitter.com/ef1jUN4rZ2
— JRehling (@JRehling) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley doesn’t want the country protected from his radical extremist supporters, so he’s using a lie about Biden’s immigration policy to stop the swift confirmation of his Homeland Security Secretary.
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 19, 2021
Expel Hawley.
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley doesn’t want the country protected from his radical extremist supporters, so he’s using a lie about Biden’s immigration policy to stop the swift confirmation of his Homeland Security Secretary.
— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley’s actions make more sense when you remember that he’s a white supremacist/terrorist sympathizer.
— Adam Parkhomenko (@AdamParkhomenko) January 19, 2021
Josh Hawley helped incite a mob attack on his colleagues and now won’t confirm Biden’s DHS nominee until he inflames a bunch of immigration opponents. What a guy. https://t.co/LKzF1r1EWk
— Tommy Vietor (@TVietor08) January 19, 2021
Hawley cites all the right wing talking points: opposing DACA and of course … caravans. https://t.co/Fu6aoxqOwK
— Joy WE VOTED!! WEAR A MASK!! Reid ?) (@JoyAnnReid) January 19, 2021
Is countering domestic terrorism not a high priority for Senator Hawley after the Capitol attack? It’s time to end this dangerous political theater and get the DHS Secretary-designate ?@AliMayorkas? confirmed. https://t.co/9NQ72quoQ5
— Joel Rubin (@JoelMartinRubin) January 19, 2021
This is not complicated: Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley are enemies of democracy. They cannot remain in Congress. pic.twitter.com/BmcJXQeNt5
— Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 19, 2021
With 25,000 National Guardsmen necessary to protect the inauguration from domestic terror, ?@HawleyMO? prevents Biden from having his most senior homeland security official in place. https://t.co/58BcRTqT1w
— Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) January 19, 2021
After helping to incite a violent insurrection of dangerous extremists while trying to undermine democracy in the United States, Josh Hawley decides to try to block a nominee who is charged with keeping Americans safe. I’m sensing a pattern. https://t.co/CXVI26R0Rr
— Brian Klaas (@brianklaas) January 19, 2021
While security gaps are evident and domestic terrorism is on the rise, Hawley helps the terrorists by hurting the Biden administration’s ability to keep us safe. This is the SECOND time he’s been on the side of terrorists and insurrectionists—he should be expelled from the Senate https://t.co/mTFAUdxfve
— VoteVets (@votevets) January 19, 2021
News
National Guard Members ‘Relieved of Duty’ Before Inauguration Over Vetting Concerns: Reports
About a dozen members of the National Guard have been “relieved of duty” prior to Wednesday’s inauguration of Joe Biden, after vetting of the 25,000 troops deployed to Washington, D.C. began.
Different reasons for removal are being reported.
“The officials say some of this was based on routine background checks against criminal history database. Some was also based on concerns raised by fellow guard members about statements they heard. This was a matter of zero tolerance, these officials say,” , NBC News’ Pete Williams is reporting, according to NBC News colleague Geoff Bennett.
But earlier Tuesday ABC News and other outlets reported that several National Guard members had ties to extremist groups.
“Two Army National Guard members have been removed from the inauguration security mission after vetting found they had ties to far-right fringe groups,” ABC reported.
Meanwhile, the Associated Press reports 12 National Guard members were removed over ties to extremist groups.
“Twelve U.S. Army National Guard members have been removed from the presidential inauguration security mission after they were found to have ties with right-wing militia groups or posted extremist views online, according to two U.S. officials. There was no threat to President-elect Joe Biden, they said.”
On Monday Texas GOP Governor Greg Abbott expressed anger on news National Guard members were being vetted.
“This is the most offensive thing I’ve ever heard,” Gov. Abbott cried. “No one should ever question the loyalty or professionalism of the Texas National Guard.”
No state’s National Guard has been singled out or identified.
