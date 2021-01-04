News
Trump Called Georgia Secretary of State Nearly 20 Times Before Threatening and Likely Illegal Conversation
President Donald Trump called the Georgia Secretary of State nearly 20 times before his now-infamous call during which he threatened Brad Raffensperger, demanded he “find” votes to overturn the election, and likely committed an illegal act.
“Raffensperger received the call from the White House on Saturday at 2:41 PM, after the White House switchboard had made 18 previous attempts to have Trump speak with him in the two months since the general election,” NBC News’ Geoff Bennett says, citing colleague Julia Jester.
“The hour-long conversation was the first time the two spoke directly,” he adds. “Officials in Raffensperger’s office recorded the call, and he made clear to his advisers he did not want it released unless Trump attacked Georgia officials or misrepresented the conversation, per the source.”
Trump wasted no time doing just that.
On Sunday morning Trump posted this tweet attacking the Georgia Republican:
I spoke to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger yesterday about Fulton County and voter fraud in Georgia. He was unwilling, or unable, to answer questions such as the “ballots under table” scam, ballot destruction, out of state “voters”, dead voters, and more. He has no clue!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 3, 2021
Just 90 minutes later Raffensperger responded: “Respectfully, President Trump: What you’re saying is not true. The truth will come out,” he tweeted.
Someone, presumably tied to Raffensperger, leaked the full audio of the call to The Washington Post, ands later to CNN and The New York Times.
News
Trump-Appointed Federal Judge Tosses Louie Gohmert Lawsuit That Tried to Force Pence to Declare Trump Winner
A federal judge has just tossed out a lawsuit from U.S. Congressman Louie Gohmert (R-TX) against Vice President Mike Pence, which was an attempt to force the vice president to effectively declare President Donald Trump the winner on January 6 when he leads a joint session of Congress in formalizing the November 2020 election.
Judge Jeremy Kernodle, who sits on the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas and was appointed by President Donald Trump in 2018, threw out the case, citing a lack of standing.
Gohmert’s case claimed – falsely – that Pence has the “sole discretion in determining which electoral votes to count for a given State, and must ignore and may not rely on any provisions of the Electoral Count Act that would limit his exclusive authority.”
The Texas Congressman claimed that Pence could choose alternate electors, which is also false.
Former federal prosecutor Renato Mariotti weighed in, saying – as have many others – that the case “wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on.”
As I said, that lawsuit wasn’t worth the paper it was printed on.
The only thing serious about that lawsuit is what it revealed about the people who signed on to support it. https://t.co/E7HPQoEmfq
— Renato Mariotti (@renato_mariotti) January 2, 2021
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change.
News
Trump Suffers Major Rebuke With First Veto Override – but Lindsey Graham Is Nowhere to Be Found
South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham spent Christmas Day golfing with the President, so perhaps it’s no surprise Donald Trump’s most-loyal Senator was nowhere to be found on Friday when his colleagues in the upper chamber voted to override Trump’s veto of the National Defense Authorization Act.
At 2 PM the Senate joined the House in bipartisan votes handing Trump his first veto override. The House vote on December 28th was 322-87.
Bloomberg senior reporter Roxana Tiron notes Senator Graham was absent for the veto override vote and for the cloture vote, which allowed the override vote to take place.
Quite interesting, Trump whisperer @LindseyGrahamSC did not vote today on cloture or override of the defense bill. Nor did he vote when Senate took up the final passage of the bill in December. Time no-show?
— Roxana Tiron (@rtiron) January 1, 2021
“The vote was 81 to 12 with voting continuing, easily exceeding the two-thirds threshold needed to override a veto, with support coming from both Republicans and Democrats as it did earlier in the House. The massive annual defense authorization measure now will become law,” Bloomberg reports.
During the vote Graham did post one tweet – threatening Iran, in keeping with Trump’s attacks.
To the Iranians:
You should not believe for a moment that American domestic politics has distracted us from watching your every move and if necessary responding to provocations with overwhelming force.
You miscalculate at your own peril.https://t.co/36z8E1UVp1
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 1, 2021
News
Mitch McConnell: Jan. 6 Certification Will Be His ‘Most Consequential Vote’
In a call Thursday with Senate Republicans, Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said his Jan. 6 vote certifying Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 election will be “the most consequential I have ever cast.”
McConnell referred to the procedural event as “a vote of conscience.”
Axios reported that “a source paraphrased McConnell as saying, ‘I’m finishing 36 years in the Senate and I’ve cast a lot of big votes,” including on war and impeachment.
“And in my view, just my view,” McConnell said, “this is will be the most consequential I have ever cast.”
“The context was McConnell saying we’re being asked to overturn the results after a guy didn’t get as many electoral votes and lost by 7 million popular votes,” the source told Axios.
McConnell’s conference call followed a somewhat surprise move earlier in the week by Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) who defied McConnell’s wishes and publicly declared his objection to certifying the electoral votes.
“Any member of the House, joined by a member of the Senate, can contest the electoral votes on Jan. 6. The challenge prompts a floor debate followed by a vote in each chamber,” The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. “Trump will inevitably lose that vote, given that Democrats control the House and a number of Senate Republicans have publicly recognized Biden’s victory, including Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT), who has called Trump’s refusal to accept the election dangerous.”
If Trump’s temper tantrum ultimately prevailed in the Senate where Vice President Pence would be in position to cast a tie-breaking vote, the Democratic-controlled House would halt any further action benefiting the current administration and thus hand another victory to Biden.
NEW — Senator Josh Hawley announced he will object during the Electoral College certification process on Jan 6. He will call for Congress to launch a full investigation of potential fraud and election irregularities and enact election integrity measures. https://t.co/zy1GIlxbnJ pic.twitter.com/V3R5GUJlUZ
— Senator Hawley Press Office (@SenHawleyPress) December 30, 2020
