‘Team Treason’: Internet Mocks Trump’s Georgia Guest List Including Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump, Kayleigh McEnany

President Donald Trump is heading to Georgia Monday night, where he will hold his final campaign rally in hopes of motivating supporters to vote on Tuesday for Republican incumbent Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler. The trip comes just two days after he may have broken Georgia and federal laws by trying to steal that state’s election.

Traveling with Trump Monday evening will be a variety of his extremist supporters, including First Daughter and Advisor to the President Ivanka Trump, former Trump campaign manager and former White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, and incoming freshman Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA), a QAnon conspiracy theorist. Also joining Trump are South Carolina Republican Senator Lindsey Graham, and White House and Trump campaign press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

Trump is rallying tonight in Whitfield County, Georgia, where ONE IN TEN residents has tested positive for COVID. There’s a single ICU bed available in the six county region. This is the congressional district represented by Marjorie Greene, who mocks mask-wearing. #gapol https://t.co/QTRaVRrAxS — Charles Bethea (@charlesbethea) January 4, 2021

Hypocritically, Rep. Greene told CNN Monday that Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger “has failed Georgia.”

“I believe our elections should be decertified,” she added, but quickly noted she meant just “the President’s race,” not her own, which she won in the same November election that Trump lost.

Social media users were quick to attack the extremists traveling with the President.

Team Treason. — sassafras 🕯 (@rootb3er) January 4, 2021

As much as I enjoyed watching Sterling debunk Trumpy conspiracies one by one, as he was speaking our premier QAnon congresswoman was hitching a ride on AF1 to the Trump rally. So that’s a clue how this is gonna go. — Amanda Carpenter (@amandacarpenter) January 4, 2021

All of these people have played their role in where we are now, and should wear it proudly for the rest of their lives! https://t.co/PR3GJOBKod — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 4, 2021

Emotional support animals not restricted on AF1 😏⬇️ https://t.co/iu0pG3qYan — RaePharmDVotes💙 (@HausOfEse) January 4, 2021

They should all be arrested when AF1 lands. https://t.co/PoTTBFvP7v — Small but Mighty Quinn (@warrior4horses) January 4, 2021

I like presidents who don’t travel to Georgia with a QAnon member of Congress aboard Air Force One. — Barbara Malmet (@B52Malmet) January 4, 2021

"Thank you for flying with Sedition Airlines, enjoy your stay in Georgia!" — Billy Resists 🌊 (@steve_sfl) January 4, 2021

If they were weighted down by their collective lies, that plane would never leave the ground. — Liberalgirl3 (@liberalgirl3) January 4, 2021

So it’s officially considered the flying clown car. — Frank Marin (@FrankRiveraMar1) January 4, 2021

I thought clowns traveled in cars https://t.co/bRkJ4szhPv — Thor Benson (@thor_benson) January 4, 2021

Ivanka's going to go full QAnon when she runs for Senate in Florida. https://t.co/BZ6OMU6Wkj — Steve M. (@nomoremister) January 4, 2021