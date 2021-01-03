George Conway Delivers Bad News to Trump on Prison Time Awaiting Him for His Georgia Election Tampering

Reacting to a Washington Post bombshell report that contained audio of Donald Trump begging and then demanding Georgia’s secretary of state recalculate the presidential election vote totals in his state and find him close to 12,000 votes, attorney George Conway let the president know that he just committed a crime on tape and is looking at some jail time.

According to the WaPo report, Trump told Republican Brad Raffensperger, “So look. All I want to do is this. I just want to find 11,780 votes, which is one more than we have. Because we won the state. There’s no way I lost Georgia. There’s no way. We won by hundreds of thousands of votes.”

That, Conway suggested, amounted to election tampering.

With that in mind, he helpfully tweeted for the president — and whoever is acting as his lawyer these days — the relevant penalties for attempting or proposing fraud.

According to 52 U.S.C § 20511(2)(B): “A person, including an election official, who in any election for Federal office- knowingly and willfully deprives, defrauds, or attempts to deprive or defraud the residents of a State of a fair and impartially conducted election process, by- (A) the procurement or submission of voter registration applications that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under the laws of the State in which the election is held; or

(B) the procurement, casting, or tabulation of ballots that are known by the person to be materially false, fictitious, or fraudulent under the laws of the State in which the election is held,hall be fined in accordance with title 18 (which fines shall be paid into the general fund of the Treasury, miscellaneous receipts (pursuant to section 3302 of title 31), notwithstanding any other law), or imprisoned not more than 5 years, or both.”

You can see Conway’s tweet below: