LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘For What?’: Defiant Lindsey Graham Insists He Has Nothing to Apologize for After Months of Election Lies
“I’m not going to apologize for anything”
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham insists he and the GOP have nothing to apologize for, and is lambasting Democrats who think they do. The South Carolina Republican who was now-former President Donald Trump’s top supporter, defender, and confidant in the Senate was asked if he thinks he should apologize now that the nation has a new president.
“For what?” the defiant Graham, who has held public office for nearly three decades, repeatedly asked CBS News’ Marge Brennan.
“Is there an apology for the broader misconception, the lies you talked about?” Brennan politely pressed, not spelling out that Graham for months spread lies about the 2020 election.
“I mean, do you all need to issue an apology for trying to destroy President Trump’s presidency from day one?” Graham, scoffing at the mere suggestion he had done anything wrong, replied.
“I don’t think so,” he added, suggesting again he had nothing to apologize for.
Graham said the “bottom line” is he “called the Secretary of State to find out how you could verify signatures,” something he, as a Senator from South Carolina, had no business doing.
“I’m not going to apologize for anything,” he continued, saying he wants to “look forward” and “heal the nation” by working on infrastructure and immigration.
“Starting this presidency with the idea that somebody needs to apologize probably doesn’t move us forward,” Graham said.
In reality, the Georgia official Senator Graham called tells a different, far more devious, and possibly criminal story.
Graham has been accused of trying to interfere in the Georgia election, after he called that state’s Secretary of State, Brad Raffensperger, who said he was “stunned” after receiving the call. He added he felt Graham was suggesting he “look hard and see how many ballots you could throw out.”
A former U.S. Attorney has asked the Georgia State Election Board to investigate, Forbes has reported.
Watch Sen. Graham:
If you were waiting on an apology from Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), don’t hold your breath:
“I’m not gonna apologize for anything … Starting this presidency with the idea that somebody needs to apologize probably doesn’t move us forward.” pic.twitter.com/hJnS5nLV5Q
— The Recount (@therecount) January 20, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
‘Poison’: Top Trump Advisor Slammed for ‘Inciting Insurrection’ on Fox News the Morning After President Impeached
“Pouring gas and lighting fires”
Peter Navarro, the far right extremist who has become one of President Donald Trump’s top White House advisors, is being excoriated for “inciting insurrection the morning after Trump was impeached,” after he peddled dangerous lies on Fox News Thursday morning (video below).
“The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3,” Navarro told Fox News Business’ Maria Bartiromo, a top Trump devotee. “If the election were held today he’d be elected again.”
Navarro is technically Trump’s Director of the Office of Trade and Manufacturing Policy, but has taken a role as top Trump defender in the administration.
Both his remarks are false.
“I’ve never been more pissed off at this place and I think there are 74 million Americans out there who voted for President Trump who feel exactly the same way,” Navarro added, ignoring that there are 81 million Americans who voted for Joe Biden.
“I would say to these people on Capitol Hill knock it off, stop this, let the man leave peacefully, with his dignity, he was the greatest jobs president, the greatest trade negotiator we’ve ever had,” Navarro added, all of which is provably false. In fact, during the segment the chyron flashed another disastrous jobs report.
Bartiromo, who did not fact-check or offer any push back, added, “we know there were irregularities in this election.”
Any “irregularities,” if they even exist, were inconsequential, according to the 90 judges who tossed out more than 60 cases filed by Trump, his campaign, and his supporters.
“We know that 70 percent of Trump supporters say that this was rigged,” she added, again ignoring that no facts support the lie that the election was rigged.
“This feels more like Communist China than it does America,” Bartiromo claimed, decrying the crackdown on extremism by multiple social media platforms – extremism that contributed to a violent, armed, deadly insurrection last week.
Peter Navarro: “The Democratic Party did violence to this country by attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3,” “74 million Americans out there” are “pissed off” like him.
Maria Bartiromo: “We know that there were irregularities in this election.” pic.twitter.com/NFqdKQTjFK
— Eric Kleefeld (@EricKleefeld) January 14, 2021
Many on social media expressed outrage at both Navarro and Bartiromo.
Hey @RealPNavarro a cop died and many others were sent to the hospital. The national guard’s deployed, fortifying the national Capitol cause it was attacked by violent people looking to overthrow trump’s loss because of your Big Lie. Also the economy sucks https://t.co/w5Um22xFPX
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 14, 2021
If you put Peter Navarro on TV, you're delivering poison. He's never spoken without lying (including about economics). https://t.co/VQBmvgAKPT
— Lawrence O'Donnell (@Lawrence) January 14, 2021
Love how @RealPNavarro just wants Democrats to let trump “leave in peace” after trump sent people to the Capitol who attacked them to try to stop his election loss from being certified. It’s too late for trump to leave in peace because people died in the violent coup attempt Pete
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 14, 2021
TODAY, Trump trade adviser Navarro continues the assault on fact, math, judgment of the courts (meaning continues assault on the American way), calls impeachment "attacking a president who I believe was legally elected on November 3." unchallenged by Fox business anchor. #sad
— John King (@JohnKingCNN) January 14, 2021
The United States Presidency is a fully operational openly anti-American disinformation network running all day every day with the full intention of creating chaos and confusion and overturning a legitimate election and the rule of law and the American government for one sick man
— Luke Zaleski (@ZaleskiLuke) January 14, 2021
Peter Navarro and Maria Bartiromo.
Remember their names the next time theirs Trumpian/Insurrectionist violence anywhere.
They're still out there. Pouring gas and lighting fires. https://t.co/Xl7uVqP8uQ
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) January 14, 2021
When is @Foxnews investigated for inciting violence? Its toxic mix of lies & demonization of Democrats fueled the Capitol attack. And Murdoch apparently wants more blood & radicalization. Peter Navarro is STILL pushing Trump’s Big election Lie & insanely blames Dems for violence. https://t.co/D1grY60voY
— Paula Chertok? (@PaulaChertok) January 14, 2021
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Kayleigh McEnany: ‘God Had Planned for Me’ to Be Trump’s White House Press Secretary
“God put me in this position, at this moment in time, for a reason.”
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says it was God’s plan for her to be President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary.
In a glowing Fox News interview, McEnany uses the word “God” several times – including saying that God’s plan was for her to be Trump’s press secretary.
“God had a clear and definite plan for my life, and he put me on this journey in media and politics for a reason,” the 32-year old former Fox News employee told the conservative media outlet.
“I knew that God put me in this position, at this moment in time, for a reason,” McEnany added. “I recall both a former Democrat colleague at CNN as well as my Dad telling me you come into your position ‘for such a time as this’– words from the book of Esther, a book that my hometown church ironically did a series on during my time here at the White House.”
“I tell you this to emphasize I approached this position with a sense of responsibility to live up to the task God had planned for me.”
Related: Viral Video Destroys Kayleigh McEnany’s False Claim Obama Did Not Provide Trump With an ‘Orderly Transition of Power’
“You will have struggles, hardship and seemingly insurmountable challenges,” McEnany said, talking about balancing family and career, adding, “know you can overcome through faith and that God has a path for you if you trust Him and follow it.”
She also blasted the press for challenging the administration instead of doing their job the way she thinks they should: being stenographers for the administration.
After the White House press pool tired of the lies they were fed by McEnany’s predecessors in the Trump administration, on her first day at the podium they asked her if she would ever lie to them. She promised she would not. By the end of her first briefing she broke that promise.
Despite – or perhaps because of – her belief that being Trump’s press secretary is God’s plan, McEnany has continued to lie to the press and to the American people so frequently there are countless articles written about her falsehoods and half-truths.
She tells Fox News her briefing the press, which has all but disappeared now that she is also working for the Trump campaign, “always stands out to me as an example of the difference between the media’s sensationalism and the type of substance the American people deserve.”
And she continued to blast reporters, whom she attacks frequently in her press briefings.
Related: ‘Propaganda Machine’ Kayleigh McEnany Blasted for False Claim Trump Has ‘Great Record’ on LGBTQ Issues
“Some journalists, not all, are driven so much by scorn for the president, to the point of really interfering with, what I believe, their duties are, which is to convey information given to them by the administration to the American people.”
The “duties” of the press, contrary to McEnany’s claim, are not to “convey information given to them by the administration to the American people.” The duties of the press are to report truth. Especially when an administration lies daily, the press has a responsibility to say what is a lie and what is the truth.
LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Viral Video Destroys Kayleigh McEnany’s False Claim Obama Did Not Provide Trump With an ‘Orderly Transition of Power’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday falsely claimed President Barack Obama and his administration did not provide for an orderly transition of power after Donald Trump was elected.
A viral video debunks her lie. (As does a CNN fact check.)
During her first press conference in 50 days McEnany told reporters “it’s worth remembering this president was never given an orderly transition of power.”
The video cuts to President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2017 inauguration speech.
“Every four years we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transition of power,” Trump says, “and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition.”
“They have been magnificent,” Trump declared that afternoon.
The TikTok video (below) has been liked over 55,000 times in one hour on that platform, and on Twitter viewed nearly 25,000 times in even less time.
Watch:
@nowthispolitics
'I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.' — Kayleigh McEnany (May 1, 2020)
Trending
- News2 days ago
Watch: Congressman Says GOP Rep. Boebert Is Member Who Gave ‘Large Tour’ in Capitol Before Insurrection
- 'EXPEL THEM BOTH'2 days ago
Watch: Viral Video Calls for Ted Cruz and Josh Hawley to Be Prosecuted for ‘Aiding and Abetting Acts of Terrorism’
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
‘Tried to Nullify Millions of Black Votes’: Kayleigh McEnany Smacked Down for Tweet Praising MLK
- News1 day ago
Internet Drags ‘Demagogue’ Pompeo for ‘White Supremacy’ After Saying ‘Multiculturalism’ Is ‘Not Who America Is’
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Far Right Rep. Falsely Claims ‘Democratic Machine’ Paid Insurrectionists – After Urging Them to Threaten Lawmakers
- BYE2 days ago
Melania Trump Records Farewell Video Urging Americans to Not ‘Lose Sight of Your Integrity’ – Gets Totally Mocked
- FOX NEWS IS DANGEROUS TO DEMOCRACY2 days ago
Maria Bartiromo, Who Says ‘Intel Source’ Told Her Trump ‘Won’ Election, to Co-Host New Fox News Nightly Opinion Show
- OPINION2 days ago
Qanon Cultists in Congress Are Wreaking Havoc, Promoting Dangerous Lies: Signorile