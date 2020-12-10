LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM
Kayleigh McEnany: ‘God Had Planned for Me’ to Be Trump’s White House Press Secretary
“God put me in this position, at this moment in time, for a reason.”
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany says it was God’s plan for her to be President Donald Trump’s White House press secretary.
In a glowing Fox News interview, McEnany uses the word “God” several times – including saying that God’s plan was for her to be Trump’s press secretary.
“God had a clear and definite plan for my life, and he put me on this journey in media and politics for a reason,” the 32-year old former Fox News employee told the conservative media outlet.
“I knew that God put me in this position, at this moment in time, for a reason,” McEnany added. “I recall both a former Democrat colleague at CNN as well as my Dad telling me you come into your position ‘for such a time as this’– words from the book of Esther, a book that my hometown church ironically did a series on during my time here at the White House.”
“I tell you this to emphasize I approached this position with a sense of responsibility to live up to the task God had planned for me.”
“You will have struggles, hardship and seemingly insurmountable challenges,” McEnany said, talking about balancing family and career, adding, “know you can overcome through faith and that God has a path for you if you trust Him and follow it.”
She also blasted the press for challenging the administration instead of doing their job the way she thinks they should: being stenographers for the administration.
After the White House press pool tired of the lies they were fed by McEnany’s predecessors in the Trump administration, on her first day at the podium they asked her if she would ever lie to them. She promised she would not. By the end of her first briefing she broke that promise.
Despite – or perhaps because of – her belief that being Trump’s press secretary is God’s plan, McEnany has continued to lie to the press and to the American people so frequently there are countless articles written about her falsehoods and half-truths.
She tells Fox News her briefing the press, which has all but disappeared now that she is also working for the Trump campaign, “always stands out to me as an example of the difference between the media’s sensationalism and the type of substance the American people deserve.”
And she continued to blast reporters, whom she attacks frequently in her press briefings.
“Some journalists, not all, are driven so much by scorn for the president, to the point of really interfering with, what I believe, their duties are, which is to convey information given to them by the administration to the American people.”
The “duties” of the press, contrary to McEnany’s claim, are not to “convey information given to them by the administration to the American people.” The duties of the press are to report truth. Especially when an administration lies daily, the press has a responsibility to say what is a lie and what is the truth.
Viral Video Destroys Kayleigh McEnany’s False Claim Obama Did Not Provide Trump With an ‘Orderly Transition of Power’
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Friday falsely claimed President Barack Obama and his administration did not provide for an orderly transition of power after Donald Trump was elected.
A viral video debunks her lie. (As does a CNN fact check.)
During her first press conference in 50 days McEnany told reporters “it’s worth remembering this president was never given an orderly transition of power.”
The video cuts to President Donald Trump’s January 20, 2017 inauguration speech.
“Every four years we gather on these steps to carry out the orderly and peaceful transition of power,” Trump says, “and we are grateful to President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama for their gracious aid throughout this transition.”
“They have been magnificent,” Trump declared that afternoon.
The TikTok video (below) has been liked over 55,000 times in one hour on that platform, and on Twitter viewed nearly 25,000 times in even less time.
Watch:
@nowthispolitics
'I will never lie to you. You have my word on that.' — Kayleigh McEnany (May 1, 2020)
Americans Defend Healthcare Workers After Trump Says Docs Get ‘Like $2000 More’ if They Say a Patient Died From COVID
Healthcare works are on the frontlines of the coronavirus pandemic President Donald Trump is making worse by his refusal to advocate for basic common sense behaviors to stop the spread and by holding rallies that pack supporters in close together, while few wear masks.
A recent study found in 82% of areas where Trump has held as rally recently coronavirus cases surged.
So it’s especially offensive to Americans that doctors, nurses, technicians, and other healthcare workers putting their lives and their families’ lives in the direct line of danger every day to save lives that President Donald Trump just told another lie about the deadly pandemic: blame doctors for the huge number of cases.
Trump literally just said doctors falsely attribute deaths to COVID-19 because they make thousands of dollars more if they do.
That’s absolutely false.
“You know in Germany if you have a bad heart and you’re ready to die, or if you have cancer and you’re going to be dying soon, and you catch COVID, that happens, we mark it down to COVID. You know, our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID, you know that, right?” Trump asked the crowd, sharing the lie as his supporters cheer.
“So what they do they say, ‘I’m sorry, but everyone dies of COVID,'” Trump continued lying. “But in Germany and other places, if you have a heart attack or if you have cancer, you’re terminally ill, and you catch COVID then they say you died of cancer, you died of heart attack. With us, ‘When in doubt, choose COVID.'”
“Now, they’ll say, it’s terrible what he said.”
“It’s like $2000 more, so you could only get more money. This could only happen to us.”
Trump: You know our doctors get more money if somebody dies from COVID pic.twitter.com/HBSTvXcdnh
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 30, 2020
Medical professionals, healthcare workers and experts, and people from all over in general are outraged.
My doctor friends talk about their physical exhaustion, the emotional toll of patients suffering & dying without their families, and their frustration over the lack of equipment or leadership.
Haven’t heard about the sweet COVID cash the president claims they’re getting. Weird. https://t.co/Kzip0wXdM5
— Kevin M. Kruse (@KevinMKruse) October 30, 2020
More than 1,000 health care workers have DIED from COVID.
A competent President would have prevented that.
Trump not only failed that, he now is attacking the victims. https://t.co/2Cvm80uKNF
— Ronald Klain (@RonaldKlain) October 30, 2020
Pres. Trump using his last few campaign days to go after America’s frontline healthcare workers https://t.co/54tOAQuAdd
— Michael George (@MikeGeorgeCBS) October 30, 2020
As a doctor I struggle when someone I care for dies.
I struggle if I did everything possible.
I struggle to talk with their family.
I struggle with my own mortality and mental health.
I DO NOT struggle to maximize my billing,
POTUS you are evil to accuse me of this. It hurts.
— Stephen H Anderson MD (@ACEPSteve) October 30, 2020
As the spouse of a doctor, I cannot tell you how angry this makes me. And he’s saying this in my home state of all places. #VoteHimOut https://t.co/IuMbbfiAJT
— Jason Shaw (@shawboy278) October 30, 2020
@realDonaldTrump – I am a doctor from Germany and I tell you: Stop using us as an example for your lies! Your every word is a cruel lie and a slap in the face to all the doctors in the world who do everything to save lives – lives that you trample under foot! IDIOT!! #MAGA2020 https://t.co/UL4dpzHDzy
— Dzana Gellert (@Dzana1407) October 30, 2020
If this were true, you’d think the wannabe dictator who pretends he can do anything with his executive orders would do something about this “fraud.” The fact that all he’s done is super-spread this is lie is proof he knows it’s a lie. https://t.co/c0d6qBs8rM
— Frank Lesser (@sadmonsters) October 30, 2020
The quote from a doctor that haunts me is, how awful it is in the middle of all this when you even “have to fight the person who’s supposed to have your back.”
Donald Trump has NEVER had anyone’s back. Ever. And he never will. https://t.co/nTFZveLqrb
— Kathy NJ (@ecclesias) October 30, 2020
In the last 3 days Trump has falsely attacked firefighters, doctors, and law enforcement.
“I will always have your back.” (Knife in hand) https://t.co/0sY6YltaL5
— HellvinlyFather 🇺🇲🇨🇦🇲🇼🇸🇿 (@KevinlyFather) October 30, 2020
Scientists, teachers, doctors, governors… I’m losing track of everyone we’re supposed to blame other than Trump. https://t.co/U6ZaCoT87p
— Aaron Rossi (@AaronJRossi) October 30, 2020
This abomination is now slandering doctors.
In the middle of a pandemic. https://t.co/nyEoTGZa4V
— Kiel Christianson (@GolfWriterKiel) October 30, 2020
Closing argument: “Doctors are bad” https://t.co/XqhZWj1JFp
— Jack Burton (@kelly4NC) October 30, 2020
Fox & Friends: Trump Lying About Coronavirus Pandemic Is Like FDR Wanting to ‘Calm America’ With Fireside Chats
Fox News spent a good portion of its morning programming spinning the bombshell audio clips recorded by Watergate reporter Bob Woodward of President Donald Trump admitting he knew just how dangerous and deadly the coronavirus is, knew as far back as January, yet lied to the American people and continues to do so today.
About 1.7 million “Fox & Friends” viewers were told that President Trump is just like President Franklin Delano Roosevelt, wanting to “calm America” with his famous fireside chats – because at one point during his 18 interviews with Woodward Trump claimed he was lying to America because he did not want to “panic” people.
Wanting to have Americans “stay calm,” Fox & Friends said, was the same message President Barack Obama gave Americans on the virus also.
There is a difference between urging calm and lying with deadly results. And Trump, on tape, admits he “wanted to always play it down.”
“I still like playing it down, because I don’t want to create a panic,” Trump told Woodward.
“The President said he did not want to freak people out he wanted to keep people calm during this time of great national uncertainty,” Fox News’ Steve Doocy told viewers the morning after clips of Trump lying were published.
“Think about it. During the Depression, it was FDR who had his fireside chats to calm America. You look at something that President Obama tweeted out on March 4. And he had the same message as President Trump about, calm down.”
But President Trump did not try to calm Americans when he fear-mongered about the “caravan” of migrants in 2018. Nor did he try to calm Americans when he fear-mongered about Mexicans coming to rape Americans when he kicked off his presidential campaign in 2015. Nor did he try to calm Americans when he fear-mongered about Antifa. About MS-13. About violence in Democratic-run cities. About defunding the police. About Black people coming to harm white “suburban mothers.”
Trump’s entire campaign is about instilling fear.
Watch “Fox & Friends”:
Steve Doocy compares Trump lying about the dangers of coronavirus to FDR's Fireside Chats meant "to calm America." pic.twitter.com/4W1cMbk1nO
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 10, 2020
