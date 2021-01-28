RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Pipe Bomb-Building ‘True Believer’ Trump Fan Arrested Carrying Disturbing ‘White Privilege’ Card
A fervent Donald Trump supporter who carried a “white privilege” card has been charged in an alleged bomb plot aimed at keeping the ousted president in office.
Ian Benjamin Rogers was arrested Jan. 15 and charged in federal court Tuesday, when prosecutors alleged investigators seized 49 firearms, five pipe bombs, bomb-making materials and thousands of rounds of ammunition from his home and business in Napa, California, reported the San Francisco Chronicle.
The 44-year-old Rogers had stickers indicating support for the “Three Percenters” gun militia group.
According to the FBI, Rogers also carried a mock “white privilege” credit card that references the former president, whom his attorney said Rogers strongly supported.
“He’s a real adherent of President Trump, he’s a true believer,” said attorney Jess Raphael. “When President Trump says they stole the election, he says they stole the election. Basically, whatever the president said, he parroted.”
However, Raphael insisted that Rogers was full of “bluster and bandwagoning” as a result of his alcohol problem and Trump support, but was not dangerous or formally associated with any right-wing extremist groups, and was instead a “prepper” and gun collector.
Prosecutors say text messages on Rogers’ phone indicated he believed Trump had won the 2020 election, and that he intended to attack Gov. Gavin Newsom, other elected Democrats and social media companies that he believed had conspired against the former president.
“We can attack Twitter or the democrats you pick,” he texted on Jan. 10 to a friend, according to prosecutors. “I think we can attack either easily.”
Photo of Ian Benjamin Rogers via Napa County Department of Corrections
White privilege card via FBI
Gabby Giffords Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Viral Video of Her Harassing Parkland Survivor David Hogg
Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, whose congressional career effectively ended when a madman tried to assassinate her by putting a bullet in her brain, on Wednesday slammed Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene after a video of the QAnon congresswoman from Georgia went viral.
The video, originally posted to Greene’s own YouTube page one year ago, shows her trailing Parkland massacre survivor David Hogg, berating and harassing him for working to pass gun control legislation. “I carry a gun for protection,” Greene can be heard in the video shouting. At the time the video was recorded Hogg was 18 or 19 years old.
“‘Representative’ isn’t just a title—it’s also a job description,” Giffords, who served for five years in the U.S. House of Representatives, tweeted Wednesday afternoon. “Members of Congress should represent our better values of respect, compassion, and decency.”
Thinking of @DavidHogg111 and every survivor who has been harassed after losing friends or family to gun violence.
“Representative” isn’t just a title—it’s also a job description. Members of Congress should represent our better values of respect, compassion, and decency. https://t.co/y0axD9dFWq
— Gabrielle Giffords (@GabbyGiffords) January 27, 2021
The video of Greene, who was a congressional candidate when it was recorded, has 4.6 million views.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
Marjorie Taylor Greene Busted for Trying to Cover-Up Ugly Smears of Parkland Survivor – Who She Called ‘Littler Hitler’
According to the KFile’s Andrew Kaczynski, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) is busy scrubbing her Facebook page after his investigative group revealed her history of promoting and condoning violence against Democratic lawmakers and ugly smears of a survivor of the Parkland, Florida mass shooting that left 17 dead.
Earlier on Wednesday, a video that Greene posted to her YouTube page went viral, showing her stalking and harassing David Hogg, who became the face of the students who survived the 2018 shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Kaczynski noted on Wednesday that posts the now-GOP lawmaker made about Hogg on Facebook — where he was tagged with #hoggwash and #littlerhitler — have gone missing.
Taylor Greene also called the young man who saw his classmates and teachers gunned down as “a bought and paid little pawn.”
According to the KFiles founder, “Greene has taken down many of the Facebook statuses linked in our story, including calling @davidhogg111 ‘little Hitler,’ and saying ‘bingo’ that he is ‘bought and paid little pawn’ when someone called him a ‘paid actor.’ Greene previously agreed Parkland was a false flag.'”
Greene has taken down many of the Facebook statuses linked in our story, including calling @davidhogg111 "little Hitler," and saying "bingo" that he is "bought and paid little pawn" when someone called him a "paid actor."
Greene previously agreed Parkland was a false flag. pic.twitter.com/jJjJX86HEM
— andrew kaczynski (@KFILE) January 27, 2021
RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS
‘I Carry a Gun’: Video Shows QAnon Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene Bullying and Harassing Parkland Survivor David Hogg
A video showing now-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) mercilessly trailing, bullying, and harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg as he is walking in Washington, D.C. after speaking with U.S. Senators has resurfaced. The video was uploaded to Greene’s YouTube channel on January 21, 2020. Assuming that is the date it was recorded, Hogg would have been just 19 years old, although he says he might have been 18 at the time. Greene at the time was not a member of Congress but had already announced her intention to run.
Also: not so fun fact I’m pretty sure I was just 18 when this video was taken.
— David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 27, 2021
In the video Greene, an adherent of the dangerous QAnon cult, criticizes Hogg for his work to enact stronger gun protections. Hogg became one of the most-recognizable faces of the survivors of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, the deadliest school shooting in U.S history, which left 17 people dead.
“I carry a gun for protection,” Greene can be heard loudly telling Hogg, as she walks just feet behind him.
“David. Why are you supporting the red flag laws?” she says in the beginning of the video.
“Why are you supporting red flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights?” Greene continues, berating him. “And why are using kids to get to as a barrier. Do you not know how to defend your stance? Look, I’m an American citizen I’m a gun owner. I have a concealed carry permit. I carry a gun with protection for myself, and you are using your lobby and the money behind it and the kids to try to take away my Second Amendment rights.”
“You don’t have anything to say for yourself? How did you get 30 appointments with senators? How’d you do that? How did you get major press coverage? And how did you get kids? Why do you use kids?” she continues attacking him. At one point she complains that she was not able to get a meeting with any lawmakers, despite being a gun owner and an American citizen.
“You have nothing to say? No words. He’s got nothing to say. He has nothing to say because there really isn’t anything to say you guys,” she says, now addressing the camera.
She goes on to call Hogg “a coward” and “this guy with his George Soros funding,”
Watch:
Here’s the full 2 minute 48 second video of Marjorie Taylor Greene trolling @davidhogg111 like the deeply unserious person she is.
This was before she ran for Congress and is on her YouTube page.
In the video, she wonders why Hogg gets to meet with US Senators and she doesn’t. pic.twitter.com/Q2Q0ZahU23
— Yashar Ali ? (@yashar) January 27, 2021
On Tuesday CNN revealed Greene has repeatedly shown support for executing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.
