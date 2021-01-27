Gabby Giffords Slams Marjorie Taylor Greene Over Viral Video of Her Harassing Parkland Survivor David Hogg

A video showing now-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) mercilessly trailing, bullying, and harassing Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg as he is walking in Washington, D.C. after speaking with U.S. Senators has resurfaced. The video was uploaded to Greene’s YouTube channel on January 21, 2020. Assuming that is the date it was recorded, Hogg would have been just 19 years old, although he says he might have been 18 at the time. Greene at the time was not a member of Congress but had already announced her intention to run.

Also: not so fun fact I’m pretty sure I was just 18 when this video was taken. — David Hogg (He / Him) (@davidhogg111) January 27, 2021

In the video Greene, an adherent of the dangerous QAnon cult, criticizes Hogg for his work to enact stronger gun protections. Hogg became one of the most-recognizable faces of the survivors of the 2018 Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School massacre, the deadliest school shooting in U.S history, which left 17 people dead.

“I carry a gun for protection,” Greene can be heard loudly telling Hogg, as she walks just feet behind him.

“David. Why are you supporting the red flag laws?” she says in the beginning of the video.

“Why are you supporting red flag gun laws that attack our Second Amendment rights?” Greene continues, berating him. “And why are using kids to get to as a barrier. Do you not know how to defend your stance? Look, I’m an American citizen I’m a gun owner. I have a concealed carry permit. I carry a gun with protection for myself, and you are using your lobby and the money behind it and the kids to try to take away my Second Amendment rights.”

“You don’t have anything to say for yourself? How did you get 30 appointments with senators? How’d you do that? How did you get major press coverage? And how did you get kids? Why do you use kids?” she continues attacking him. At one point she complains that she was not able to get a meeting with any lawmakers, despite being a gun owner and an American citizen.

“You have nothing to say? No words. He’s got nothing to say. He has nothing to say because there really isn’t anything to say you guys,” she says, now addressing the camera.

She goes on to call Hogg “a coward” and “this guy with his George Soros funding,”

On Tuesday CNN revealed Greene has repeatedly shown support for executing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi.