TOO LITTLE TOO LATE
McEnany Condemns Insurrection Violence ‘On Behalf of the Entire White House’ But Announces Support for Protestors
White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany appeared before reporters Thursday evening to condemn the violence at the nation’s Capitol Wednesday, “on behalf of the entire White House,” while saying the “many thousands who came to have their voices heard” were merely exercising their First Amendment rights.
“Let me be clear,” she said, calling the violence “appalling, reprehensible, and antithetical to the American way. We condemn it, the President and this administration, in the strongest possible terms.”
McEnany did not, on behalf of President Trump or the White House, take any responsibility for the violence despite Trump himself, along with his attorney, Rudy Giuliani, and his son, Donald Trump, Jr., having incited the violence.
She called for “those who broke the law” to be fully prosecuted.
McEnany said the administration grieves for the loss of life, and called law enforcement officers “true American heroes.”
Watch: Don Jr. Filmed the Trump Family’s Pre-Insurrection Watch Party Capturing the President Before His Incitement Speech
And once again making clear the Trump regime’s disdain for those living, even legally, in the U.S. who are not citizens, McEnany said the administration’s “core value” is that all “citizens have the right to live in safety, peace, and freedom.” She did not say “all Americans,” or “all those living in America.”
Her remarks lasted less than two minutes, and she did not take any questions. McEnany has not held a press briefing since December 15.
WATCH: White House Press Sec. McEnany says “we condemn” the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.
The president has not been seen publicly since his rally where he encouraged his supporters to go to the Capitol. pic.twitter.com/iKPa1eYZDO
— NBC Politics (@NBCPolitics) January 7, 2021
Her remarks echo the scene after President Donald Trump was forced to denounce white supremacists after saying there were “very fine people on both sides.” He later said that condemnation was the “the biggest f*cking mistake I’ve made.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
TOO LITTLE TOO LATE
Bill Barr Blasts Trump’s ‘Betrayal of Office’ but Some Say He’s Also to Blame
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump’s actions that have led to a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. But some are pinning the blame on the former DOJ chief who many see as Trump’s top enabler and co-conspirator on a wide variety of issues.
Barr is calling Trump’s conduct a “betrayal of his office and supporters,” according to the Associated Press. The former AG also “said Thursday that ‘orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.'”
Barr is among the highest ranking former Trump administration officials who have criticized the president in the past 24 hours, but many on social media say his protestations ring hollow.
bill barr is shocked to see there is gambling going on in this establishment https://t.co/VtxTTDuTet
— David Mack (@davidmackau) January 7, 2021
Bill Barr is reponsible https://t.co/cNVsxv3IkM
— Patribotics (@patribotics) January 7, 2021
And boy, does Bill Barr know a betrayal of office when he sees one. https://t.co/hnC5R7HdIZ
— Kyle Tucker (@KyleTucker_ATH) January 7, 2021
This Bill Barr that gassed actual protestors? pic.twitter.com/jQvxMzs34q
— Mike Yablonski (@MYablonski) January 7, 2021
Bill Barr begins his rehabilitation effort https://t.co/oKDFdT9gZP
— Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) January 7, 2021
So Bill Barr is finally condemning trump. Never forget he’s the reason the Mueller report was swept under the rug.
— coca ? Mask up ? GA Vote Ossoff Warnock ?? (@SouthernCoca) January 7, 2021
Republicans sometimes find their spines after leaving office… when it doesn’t matter at all.
— techweenie ? (@techweenie) January 7, 2021
But teargassing and beating peaceful protesters so the president can get a photo op holding a Bible is cool.
— Ballot Dumper Michael (@Merv515) January 7, 2021
What was Bill Barr’s @DOJPH doing to monitor and contain right-wing domestic terrorism? Apparently nothing.
— Nell Minow (@nminow) January 7, 2021
TOO LITTLE TOO LATE
Internet Shreds ‘Sycophant’ Lindsey Graham for Enabling Trump After He Threatens Resolution Against Syria Pullout
“This is genocide.”
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham may have grown a short, temporary spine. Monday morning he threatened President Donald Trump with a “bipartisan” Senate resolution denouncing the Commander-in-Chief’s impulsive overnight decision to pull U.S. troops out of Northern Syria, effectively paving the road for Turkey to commit genocide against the Kurds.
Senator Graham rarely opposes Trump, and while Monday’s remarks were welcomed by some, many have had it with his near-daily defense of the President. So now some are taking to social media and blaming Graham’s consistent support of Trump, accusing his enabling of the president for bringing us to this latest disturbing decision.
“I don’t know all the details regarding President Trump’s decision in northern Syria. In process of setting up phone call with Secretary Pompeo,” Graham tweeted at 8:16 AM. “If press reports are accurate this is a disaster in the making.”
He continued:
Also, if this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support.
— Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019
Here’s how many are responding:
Well, well, well. You went all in and now we are here. This is on you too.
— David Duran (@mrdavidduran) October 7, 2019
@LindseyGrahamSC , YOU ALLOWED THIS. WITH THIS DECISION, COMBINED WITH YOUR GOLFING BUDDIES BIZZARE AND IRRATIONAL TWEETS, AMERICA AT THIS MOMENT DOES NOT HAVE A FUNCTIONING PRESIDENCY. YOU STILL HAVE THE CHANCE TO DO SOMETHING. https://t.co/fUVG86yf6B
— Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 7, 2019
YOU have made this disaster. You have made it every day by enabling POTUS. He is amoral, lacks insight, and believes he knows all. You have sold your soul. #ResignLindseyGraham
— (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 7, 2019
So wild watching @LindseyGrahamSC be humiliated like this especially after he continually debases himself carrying water for that unhinged maniac in the White House.
It would be funny if it didn’t involve the probable genocide of our Kurdish allies. https://t.co/oOIBpth44X
— Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) October 7, 2019
“If press reports are accurate”.
The press reports are quoting an official White House statement with the White House’s letterhead. https://t.co/UGr1Y5a4jr
— Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 7, 2019
Don’t worry. It’s partially your fault and you fucked us all. (Especially our allies.)
— Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 7, 2019
Congrats, Senator Graham. All that golfing, defending, and prostrating got you in a position where the president would…
do the exact opposite of what you want on one of the issues you care about much.
Hope you’re enjoying your influence. https://t.co/ytuDGKbmcM
— Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) October 7, 2019
From a Trump sycophant who once derided him as a “kook”. Nothing you now say carries weight or credibility, @LindseyGraham, when we know you’ll reverse your position after a few more golf games with @realDonaldTrump. Yours is the curse of the gutless opportunist. @jilevin https://t.co/wtPfGQSmax
— ?ILL ?UCL?IR ? (@bill_auclair) October 7, 2019
You know why this happened you just can’t admit it….trump tower turkey….he has a long relationship with them. You would finally have to admit how corrupt he actually is pic.twitter.com/WF3uInIK7w
— Jamie Harris (@jlharris13) October 7, 2019
You made your bed, Senator. This is whom you chose to lie with. American allies are going to get slaughtered because your party leader wants to please Russia and thank Turkey for Trump Tower in Istanbul.
— Fuzz Martin (@FuzzMartin) October 7, 2019
This is no disaster.. This is genocide.
Be proud of your administration.
The kurds blood is on you
— beteigeuze66 (@beteigeuze66) October 7, 2019
TFW your clever plan of sucking up to a lunatic falls apart and you’re stuck promising Twitter that you’re trying to set up a meeting because you’re totally out of the loop. https://t.co/ckNSbodzPg
— Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) October 7, 2019
Image by The White House via Flickr
TOO LITTLE TOO LATE
Terrified of Impending Impeachment Inquiry Trump Tweets He Has Authorized Release of Ukraine Transcript
As the news explodes that Democrats are reportedly about to announce a formal impeachment inquiry and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at 5 PM will announce the path forward, President Donald Trump tweets he has authorized the release of the transcript of the infamous telephone call he had with the president of Ukraine.
“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump, clearly desperate, tweeted.
“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!” he added.
The Trump White House, including President Trump himself, has a history of falsifying or selectively editing official government documents, and not indicating they are edited, or redrawn, so there is no reason Americans should trust that any transcript the Trump administration releases would be complete or accurate.
It’s also important to remember that, as The New York Times reported last week, the whistleblower complaint details “multiple actions,” so the one telephone call is just the tip of the iceberg.
UPDATE: 2:32 PM ET –
NBC White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell proves White House transcripts are not to be trusted:
Chopper noise makes it very hard to hear questions for WH staff stenographer who keeps the official record. I was wearing a microphone so we know specifically what I asked the president that is not reflected in the WH transcript. Here is a side by side. pic.twitter.com/5jcRkKxeD6
— Kelly O'Donnell (@KellyO) September 24, 2019
Trending
- News1 day ago
Fox News Cuts Away from ‘Save America’ Rally After Don Jr.’s Expletive-Laden, Anti-Trans Rant
- News3 days ago
‘Team Treason’: Internet Mocks Trump’s Georgia Guest List Including Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump, Kayleigh McEnany
- SEDITION MUCH?3 days ago
Watch: Texas GOP Congressman Threatens Civil War if Democrats Win Georgia Runoff Elections
- BYE2 days ago
Lawyer Who Assisted Trump in Call to Overturn Georgia Election Quits Law Firm – Cites ‘Massive Pressure Campaign’
- News2 days ago
‘Do Your Freaking Job!’ CNN Host Rejects Plea to Pity Mike Pence After Trump Pushes Him to Back Coup?
- AMERICAN IDIOTS2 days ago
Watch: Hundreds of Mostly Maskless Trump Supporters Hug as COVID Truther Brags ‘It’s a Mass-Spreader Event!’
- News1 day ago
WATCH: Rudy Giuliani Calls for ‘Trial by Combat’ at Unhinged Pro-Trump Rally in DC
- ACTUALLY...2 days ago
‘Could Be a Civil War’: MAGAites Refuse to Accept Biden Will Be Inaugurated President – ‘Show Us the Ballots’