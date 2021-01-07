Bill Barr Blasts Trump’s ‘Betrayal of Office’ but Some Say He’s Also to Blame

“This is genocide.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham may have grown a short, temporary spine. Monday morning he threatened President Donald Trump with a “bipartisan” Senate resolution denouncing the Commander-in-Chief’s impulsive overnight decision to pull U.S. troops out of Northern Syria, effectively paving the road for Turkey to commit genocide against the Kurds.

Senator Graham rarely opposes Trump, and while Monday’s remarks were welcomed by some, many have had it with his near-daily defense of the President. So now some are taking to social media and blaming Graham’s consistent support of Trump, accusing his enabling of the president for bringing us to this latest disturbing decision.

“I don’t know all the details regarding President Trump’s decision in northern Syria. In process of setting up phone call with Secretary Pompeo,” Graham tweeted at 8:16 AM. “If press reports are accurate this is a disaster in the making.”

He continued:

Also, if this plan goes forward will introduce Senate resolution opposing and asking for reversal of this decision. Expect it will receive strong bipartisan support. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) October 7, 2019

Here’s how many are responding:

Well, well, well. You went all in and now we are here. This is on you too. — David Duran (@mrdavidduran) October 7, 2019

@LindseyGrahamSC , YOU ALLOWED THIS. WITH THIS DECISION, COMBINED WITH YOUR GOLFING BUDDIES BIZZARE AND IRRATIONAL TWEETS, AMERICA AT THIS MOMENT DOES NOT HAVE A FUNCTIONING PRESIDENCY. YOU STILL HAVE THE CHANCE TO DO SOMETHING. https://t.co/fUVG86yf6B — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) October 7, 2019

YOU have made this disaster. You have made it every day by enabling POTUS. He is amoral, lacks insight, and believes he knows all. You have sold your soul. #ResignLindseyGraham — (((Howard Forman))) (@thehowie) October 7, 2019

So wild watching @LindseyGrahamSC be humiliated like this especially after he continually debases himself carrying water for that unhinged maniac in the White House. It would be funny if it didn’t involve the probable genocide of our Kurdish allies. https://t.co/oOIBpth44X — Zac Petkanas (@Zac_Petkanas) October 7, 2019

“If press reports are accurate”. The press reports are quoting an official White House statement with the White House’s letterhead. https://t.co/UGr1Y5a4jr — Tom Winter (@Tom_Winter) October 7, 2019

Don’t worry. It’s partially your fault and you fucked us all. (Especially our allies.) — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) October 7, 2019

Congrats, Senator Graham. All that golfing, defending, and prostrating got you in a position where the president would…

do the exact opposite of what you want on one of the issues you care about much.

Hope you’re enjoying your influence. https://t.co/ytuDGKbmcM — Nicholas Grossman (@NGrossman81) October 7, 2019

From a Trump sycophant who once derided him as a “kook”. Nothing you now say carries weight or credibility, @LindseyGraham, when we know you’ll reverse your position after a few more golf games with @realDonaldTrump. Yours is the curse of the gutless opportunist. @jilevin https://t.co/wtPfGQSmax — ?ILL ?UCL?IR ? (@bill_auclair) October 7, 2019

You know why this happened you just can’t admit it….trump tower turkey….he has a long relationship with them. You would finally have to admit how corrupt he actually is pic.twitter.com/WF3uInIK7w — Jamie Harris (@jlharris13) October 7, 2019

You made your bed, Senator. This is whom you chose to lie with. American allies are going to get slaughtered because your party leader wants to please Russia and thank Turkey for Trump Tower in Istanbul. — Fuzz Martin (@FuzzMartin) October 7, 2019

This is no disaster.. This is genocide.

Be proud of your administration.

The kurds blood is on you — beteigeuze66 (@beteigeuze66) October 7, 2019

TFW your clever plan of sucking up to a lunatic falls apart and you’re stuck promising Twitter that you’re trying to set up a meeting because you’re totally out of the loop. https://t.co/ckNSbodzPg — Robert Tracinski (@Tracinski) October 7, 2019

Image by The White House via Flickr