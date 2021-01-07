Connect with us

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE

Bill Barr Blasts Trump’s ‘Betrayal of Office’ but Some Say He’s Also to Blame

Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr on Thursday blasted President Donald Trump’s actions that have led to a violent and deadly insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Building. But some are pinning the blame on the former DOJ chief who many see as Trump’s top enabler and co-conspirator on a wide variety of issues.

Barr is calling Trump’s conduct a “betrayal of his office and supporters,” according to the Associated Press. The former AG also “said Thursday that ‘orchestrating a mob to pressure Congress is inexcusable.'”

Barr is among the highest ranking former Trump administration officials who have criticized the president in the past 24 hours, but many on social media say his protestations ring hollow.

 

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE

Internet Shreds ‘Sycophant’ Lindsey Graham for Enabling Trump After He Threatens Resolution Against Syria Pullout

Published

1 year ago

on

October 7, 2019

By

“This is genocide.”

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham may have grown a short, temporary spine. Monday morning he threatened President Donald Trump with a “bipartisan” Senate resolution denouncing the Commander-in-Chief’s impulsive overnight decision to pull U.S. troops out of Northern Syria, effectively paving the road for Turkey to commit genocide against the Kurds.

Senator Graham rarely opposes Trump, and while Monday’s remarks were welcomed by some, many have had it with his near-daily defense of the President. So now some are taking to social media and blaming Graham’s consistent support of Trump, accusing his enabling of the president for bringing us to this latest disturbing decision.

“I don’t know all the details regarding President Trump’s decision in northern Syria. In process of setting up phone call with Secretary Pompeo,” Graham tweeted at 8:16 AM. “If press reports are accurate this is a disaster in the making.”

He continued:

Here’s how many are responding:

Image by The White House via Flickr 

TOO LITTLE TOO LATE

Terrified of Impending Impeachment Inquiry Trump Tweets He Has Authorized Release of Ukraine Transcript

Published

1 year ago

on

September 24, 2019

By

As the news explodes that Democrats are reportedly about to announce a formal impeachment inquiry and Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi at 5 PM will announce the path forward, President Donald Trump tweets he has authorized the release of the transcript of the infamous telephone call he had with the president of Ukraine.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” Trump, clearly desperate, tweeted.

“You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time!” he added.

The Trump White House, including President Trump himself, has a history of falsifying or selectively editing official government documents, and not indicating they are edited, or redrawn, so there is no reason Americans should trust that any transcript the Trump administration releases would be complete or accurate.

It’s also important to remember that, as The New York Times reported last week, the whistleblower complaint details “multiple actions,” so the one telephone call is just the tip of the iceberg.

UPDATE: 2:32 PM ET –
NBC White House Correspondent Kelly O’Donnell proves White House transcripts are not to be trusted:

 

