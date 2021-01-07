IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
Look: While They Were in Lockdown During the Insurrection Democrats Drafted New Articles of Impeachment
While they were hunkered down, some in gas masks as armed and violent pro-Trump insurrectionists overtook the U.S. Capitol, Democratic lawmakers decided to draft new articles to impeach President Donald Trump again.
“Articles of impeachment have already been drafted and are ready for introduction. They were prepared and finalized by [Ilhan Omar] while she was extracted in a secure location, and members are signing on,” Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez tweeted Thursday afternoon.
“If the 25th amendment is not invoked today, Congress must reconvene immediately for impeachment and removal proceedings,” she also said, adding, “we do not have the luxury of time.”
Articles of impeachment have already been drafted and are ready for introduction. They were prepared and finalized by @IlhanMN while she was extracted in a secure location, and members are signing on. pic.twitter.com/FJCpmp64OV
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021
In addition to Rep. Omar, the original sponsor, and AOC, there are at least another 11 Democratic Members of Congress who are official co-sponsors. Among them are Reps. David Cicilline, Ted Lieu, Al Green, Hank Johnson, Ayanna Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Vicente Gonzalez, Jamal Bowman, Mondaire Jones, Veronica Escobar, and Cori Bush.
“I invite you to join me in introducing a resolution to impeach Donald John Trump, President of the United States, for high crimes and misdemeanors,” an attached “Dear Colleague” letter reads. “Once again, Trump has violated his constitutional oath to faithfully execute the office of the President of the United States and, to the best of his ability, preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution of the United States.”
“Every single hour that Donald Trump remains in office, our country, our democracy, and our national security remain in danger. Congress must take immediate action to keep the people of this country safe and set a precedent that such behavior cannot be tolerated.”
Take a look:
You can see further here. Either way, we do not have the luxury of time. https://t.co/E1yHqMHf7W
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 7, 2021
IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
‘Obstruction of Justice as a Way of Life’: 7 Stunning Details From New Report About John Bolton’s Bombshell Book
Though the Trump administration is making a show of trying to stop it, former National Security Adviser John Bolton’s book is already making waves.
The New York Times, which received an advance copy of the book before its official publication next week, published a report on Wednesday laying out some of its key revelations.
While Bolton himself is in many ways a duplicitous and untrustworthy figure, his allegations about President Donald Trump are worth taking seriously. We’ve already seen that much of what is going on behind closed doors is nefarious and detrimental to the country — and a person with Bolton’s access would likely know many of the White House’s darkest secrets.
Here are 7 stunning details from the report:
1. Bolton confirms that Trump’s infamous Ukraine quid pro quo was explicit
The book confirms House testimony that Mr. Bolton was wary all along of the president’s actions with regard to Ukraine and that Mr. Trump explicitly linked the security aid to investigations involving Mr. Biden and Hillary Clinton. On Aug. 20, Mr. Bolton writes, Mr. Trump “said he wasn’t in favor of sending them anything until all the Russia-investigation materials related to Clinton and Biden had been turned over.” Mr. Bolton writes that he, Mr. Pompeo and Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper tried eight to 10 times to get Mr. Trump to release the aid.
2. Bolton says that similar incidents occurred with Turkey and China
“The pattern looked like obstruction of justice as a way of life, which we couldn’t accept,” Bolton wrote.
He blames the Democrats for impeaching Trump on grounds that were far too narrow and solely focused on Ukraine, but this complaint is deeply ironic given Bolton’s refusal to testify.
3. Trump tried to get China to help him win re-election, the book claims
Bolton wrote that “the president overtly linked policy to his own political fortunes as he asked [Chinese President] Xi to buy a lot of American agricultural products to help him win farm states in this year’s election. Mr. Trump, he writes, was ‘pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win. He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome.’”
4. Trump reportedly did not know Britain is a nuclear power
This is a basic fact about world politics, and yet the president seems to have no clue what’s going on.
5. Trump reportedly asked if Finland is a part of Russia
The report doesn’t say who Trump asked. Hopefully, it wasn’t the Finns. Or the Russians.
6. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reportedly dismissed Trump’s overtures to North Korea as useless
A month later, Mr. Bolton writes, Mr. Pompeo dismissed the president’s North Korea diplomacy, declaring that there was “zero probability of success.”
7. Bolton says he reported cases of Trump’s potential abuses of power to Attorney General Bill Barr
It’s not clear if anything ever came of these reports.
IMPEACH HIM AGAIN
Trump Asked China to Help Him Win Re-Election, Bolton Says in New Book: Report
President Donald Trump asked China’s President Xi Jinping to help him win re-election, former Trump National Security Advisor John Bolton alleges in his soon-to-be released memoir, “In the Room Where It Happened.”
“During a one-on-one meeting at the June 2019 Group of 20 summit in Japan, Xi complained to Trump about China critics in the United States,” The Washington Post, citing Bolton’s book, reports.
“But Bolton writes in a book scheduled to be released next week that ‘Trump immediately assumed Xi meant the Democrats. Trump said approvingly that there was great hostility among the Democrats.'”
“’He then, stunningly, turned the conversation to the coming U.S. presidential election, alluding to China’s economic capability to affect the ongoing campaigns, pleading with Xi to ensure he’d win,’” Bolton writes. “’He stressed the importance of farmers, and increased Chinese purchases of soybeans and wheat in the electoral outcome. I would print Trump’s exact words but the government’s prepublication review process has decided otherwise.’”
The Washington Post notes Trump was impeached for a similar offense over his quid pro quo attacks on Ukraine.
