In First Interview Since Loss, Trump Goes Off the Rails and Suggests FBI Is ‘Involved’ in Stealing Election
In his first interview since losing to President-elect Joe Biden, President Donald Trump repeated false claims about voter fraud and suggested that the FBI was “involved” in stealing the election.
Trump made the claims while speaking to Fox News host Maria Bartiromo.
“They send millions and millions and millions of mail-in ballots,” Trump opined. “I’m sure you know people that got two, three, four — because I do. They got four ballots. They got one at a country home. Dead people were seeing ballots. But even worse, dead people were applying to get a ballot. They were making applications to get ballots. Many. And we’re not talking about 10 people, we’re talking — there are a lot of dead people that so-called voted this election.”
“This is total fraud,” he continued. “And how the FBI and Department of Justice — I don’t know, maybe they’re involved. But how people are allowed to get away with this stuff is unbelievable. This election was rigged. This election was a total fraud.”
Trump also suggested that the judicial system had been rigged against him.
“We go to judges and people don’t want to get involved,” Trump remarked to Bartiromo. “The media doesn’t even want to cover it. I mean, you’re doing something. You’re actually very brave.”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
‘Make America 1950 Again’: Trump Mocked for Final Pitch to ‘Suburban Women’ on ‘Getting Husbands Back to Work’
“Free Subscriptions to Good Housekeeping”
President Donald Trump is doing three rallies a day in the final week before Election Day, and he’s finalizing his closing message. Trump is desperately trying to get back a demographic he lost: those he calls “suburban women” – the same group of voters he earlier called “suburban housewives.”
By all accounts he’s under a curious belief that in 2020 women stay in the home and men go out to work – which may explain one of the reasons he lost them.
On Tuesday Trump telegraphed that strange concept when he told voters his own daughter, whose been granted the title Senior Advisor to the President, would “be very happy being at home with the kids.” He added, “but we’ve got her working.”
Later on Tuesday Trump told his “suburban women” not to worry, “we’re getting your husbands back to work.”
They are remarks straight out of the 1950’s, or perhaps an episode of “Mad Men.”
Trump: We’re getting your husbands back to work pic.twitter.com/MOHh0d1Vu7
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 27, 2020
Many responded with charges of misogyny and outrage.
Oh how delightful!!
Now we can finally afford that fancy dishwashing machine I’ve been eyeing up in that store window for all these months.
I must dash as my darling’s martini won’t stir itself, and I look quite a fright in this house dress of mine.
And dinner must be at 5 sharp.
— Jo (@JoJoFromJerz) October 27, 2020
Suburban women want jobs.
— Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) October 27, 2020
Hmmmmm let me just go through my Suburban Woman Checklist:
1. "Please like me"
2. "I saved your neighborhood" from "the projects" & "Cory Booker"
3. "Suburban housewives"
4. "Getting your husbands back to work"
5. Years of bigotry, bullying, & bumbling
no thank you
bye now https://t.co/BQmN8EZhG6
— Melissa Hillman (@bittergertrude) October 27, 2020
America's labor force includes about 80 million women https://t.co/35Z4k3Kq7s
— Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 27, 2020
It’s the 1950’s at this rally pic.twitter.com/bks92uHYZZ
— J Rein (@JoshReinking) October 27, 2020
Make America 1950 again. https://t.co/vXROb9rEVv
— Todd Poirier (@todd_poirier) October 27, 2020
As a woman that’s so insulting . My mother worked, her mother worked, both of their husbands worked ,and all of my siblings and their husbands work or worked,no matter what sex they are. The only reason anybody’s out of a job now is because of him. Period
— Ellemnopas1 (@Ellemnopas1) October 27, 2020
What century is this?
— Sharon Nelson (@capo4sgn) October 27, 2020
To win the suburban women vote, he'll be giving out free subscriptions to Good Housekeeping. https://t.co/m0Z6uwwwjt
— David Knowles (@writerknowles) October 27, 2020
because all women are housewives https://t.co/9sCdOZri0l
— The Ghost of George Conway (@gtconway3dg) October 27, 2020
Rip Van Womanizer strikes again. https://t.co/jBu5IdTh8A
— Andrea R MD (@AndreaR9Md) October 27, 2020
Like when Phyllis Schlafly would start a meeting with, "Thanks to my husband for letting me be here." https://t.co/fAtGrBUayN
— Matt Ortega (@MattOrtega) October 27, 2020
I can't imagine why he's so unpopular with women https://t.co/EIQX1fKk77
— 🐞spooky rachel @ homefest🐞 (@rachel_garniss) October 27, 2020
Misogynistic much ?😯😠#Trump#Lansing#Michigan https://t.co/NhQrBXw0At
— and the livin's easy (@madamyez) October 27, 2020
Do…. "suburban women"…. not… work? Because… I live in the suburbs and…. I work. Am I doing it wrong? Was there a memo? https://t.co/Bcec1iXr0s
— April (@ReignOfApril) October 27, 2020
Donald Trump Jr. Says Dad’s ‘Next Move’ Is to ‘Break Up’ FBI: ‘He Has to Get Rid of These Things’
Donald Trump Jr. on Sunday called on his father to “break up” the FBI if he wins a second term.
During an interview on Fox News, host Maria Bartiromo asked the president’s son what his father would do if the FBI does not do his bidding by smearing the son of Democratic nominee Joe Biden and by preventing Democrats from increasing the use of mail-in ballots.
“We have to keep fighting,” Trump replied. “We’re fighting with one leg and two arms tied behind our back. You know, we don’t have the mainstream media that’s willing to at this point, not even just boost the other side, but literally run cover for what would arguably be the biggest corruption scheme in American political history. This is the stuff that makes Watergate look like kindergarten.”
According to the younger Trump, the FBI tried to “knowingly peddle” information about his father’s connections to Russia.
“They refuse to acknowledge their own corruption,” he explained. “And the reality is, I think, when Donald Trump wins, he has to break up the highest level of the FBI. He has to get rid of these things. And more importantly, maybe break up the swamp in general.”
“You know, why is the Department of the Interior headed out of Washington?” Trump asked. “Why don’t we spread all of those things up throughout America?”
“That’s Donald Trump’s next move,” he predicted, “if I’m him and if he wins, which I think he will. Because what’s going on is disgusting. This is the stuff of communist China!”
Watch the video below from Fox News.
Fox Nation Host Blasted for Promoting ‘Toxic Masculinity’ in ‘Homophobic’ Attack Against Joe Biden
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren is being blasted after attacking former Vice President Joe Biden in what many are calling a homophobic tweet.
Late Monday night Biden responded to the astonishing images of coronavirus-infected President Donald Trump removing his mask before walking into the White House. Just minutes before Trump had returned from Walter Reed, where he was rushed on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Biden urged everyone to wear a mask. 211,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, and well over 7 million have been infected. About 1000 Americans die every day from the virus, and there is no end currently in sight in the U.S.
Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/TSuLuzAXEB
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020
The pro-Trump Lahren, known for her racist, bigoted, and homophobic “takes” on the news, went on the attack.
Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe. https://t.co/RugCFkC1GQ
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 6, 2020
Here’s how many are responding:
What’s wrong? Did no one invite you to the Rose Garden superspreader event? The good news is that your b-list status might protect you from infection. The bad news is that your smug idiocy won’t improve until you learn some hard lessons.
— David Sugerman (@DavidSug) October 6, 2020
I’m trying to figure out whether this tweet is stupid, sexist, homophobic or all three. https://t.co/j9CpBbcvPe
— Mark A. Hardwicke, Esq. (@markahardwicke) October 6, 2020
Tomi Lahren implies wearing a mask has gay qualities…
I guess I’ll just wear it more to show my undying love for my LGTBQ fam https://t.co/E89JGTpdPU
— John Dotson can’t think of a Halloween name (@DRockDot) October 6, 2020
I guess we gotta add “wearing a mask to keep yourself and others around you safe from covid” to the list of things that make men feminine?
— Lil Ugly Dude (@BuddStark) October 6, 2020
One of them is jacked up on a potent cocktail of experimental drugs and steroids that aren’t available to the public and, has a team of 12 physicians. One of them wears a mask. Learn the difference and delete your Tweet Tomi. #TrumpHasCovid #TrumpDrugs #WearAMask
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) October 6, 2020
still cannot for the life of me figure out why the GOP has a gender problem https://t.co/Ug4UnZmTx7
— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) October 6, 2020
Sexism from a woman. She meant to be homophobic, which is just as bad, but the joke originated in sexism: purses = women = weak, and that’s so cute that she doesn’t see that. https://t.co/jncDnEODmO
— Jessica Holscher👁️💖👻😄 (@jessholscher) October 6, 2020
Congrats @TomiLahren! With ONE tweet you managed to:
-insult the next President.
-insult all women & the souls of 210,000 fallen Americans.
-drive millions of Dems to the polls.
-endanger MORE lives.
-cement your rep as the biggest dipshit ever.
Enjoy your career on @OANN! https://t.co/hUe7nfGOr2
— Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) October 6, 2020
Toxic masculinity kills. https://t.co/EQMfW54JkL
— Anna Pollack, PhD, MPH (@AZPollack) October 6, 2020
It’s really sad when women espouse toxic masculinity. We can and should do better.
How about… we elect someone who actually has feelings and cares about other people? #biden2020 https://t.co/9PEm6fIQGZ
— Karen Hopper (@nochillfilter) October 6, 2020
Not perpetuating the homophobic Tweet but…. @realDonaldTrump wears make up every day, he sucks his fat gut in, he spends $70k on his hair…. who should be carrying a purse there @TomiLahren ??? Fuck you – homophobic dipshit. https://t.co/b27f19s0Bv
— TheBadBuddhist (@UrFavCanadian) October 6, 2020
Fellas. Is it gay to suppress the infection rate of a pandemic. https://t.co/3GvBZ2Sm5R
— Guru Laghima (@Mr_Huaaa) October 6, 2020
When your bullshit becomes completely transparent. This “what, are you gay for wanting to stay healthy?” approach is one of the more pathetic hot takes from the enemy. Who are her sponsors at Fox? Time for a #boycott. https://t.co/qnAZ6sIuBs
— Steve Norwood (@norwoodeyesays) October 6, 2020
UPDATE –
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes weighs in:
It's not just that these are the stupidest people, it's that they are getting people killed. https://t.co/au04mPRvnE
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
