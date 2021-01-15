News
Internet Explodes as Trump Meets With ‘My Pillow Guy’ Whose Notes Reportedly Mention ‘Insurrection Act’ and ‘Martial Law’
The internet exploded late Friday afternoon when a highly-respected Washington Post photographer captured on camera notes held by Mike Lindell, the founder and CEO of My Pillow, one of the top advertisers on Fox News and a close confidant of President Donald Trump.
@MyPillowUSA CEO Michael Lindell shows off his notes before going into the West Wing at the White House on Friday, Jan 15, 2021 in Washington, DC. pic.twitter.com/AY6AyJNSyE
— Jabin Botsford (@jabinbotsford) January 15, 2021
Lindell, according to the White House press pool, “was spotted outside the West Wing at 3 pm. He was on his cell phone at one point as he waited outside. The Marine let him inside at 3:05 pm.”
There is always a Marine stationed outside the Oval Office when the President is inside the Oval Office, but not when the President is not there.
Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow, is seen leaving the White House. pic.twitter.com/uuaBzXYHr2
— The Hill (@thehill) January 15, 2021
The notes appear to mention “martial law,” a suggestion to move a dangerous Trump loyalist to the CIA as acting Director, the “Insurrection Act,” and something about “foreign interference in the election,” as Talking Points Memo reported.
Understandably, the Internet lit up like a Christmas tree, but with countless rumors, jokes, and concern.
All those aside, the question really is, would President Trump, who has less than five days left in office, actually fire the head of the CIA, and why? What would he hope to accomplish, do, or get away with if Gina Haspel were gone?
The other question of course is why would Trump listen to Lindell, a far right conspiracy theorist and religious extremist, but that question is unanswerable.
Here’s what some are saying.
CNN analyst, attorney, and former FBI Special Agent:
I think the FBI might need to have a chat with My Pillow guy
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) January 15, 2021
CNN White House correspondent:
On Mike Lindell’s notes:
“…TAKEN IMMEDIATELY TO SAVE THE…CONSTITUTION”
Names Sidney Powell and Kurt Olsen
Says Kash Patel should be moved to “CIA Acting…” https://t.co/F1Y8FItd2U
— Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) January 15, 2021
Public advocacy firm:
Why on god’s green earth is the My Pillow guy at the White House with a document that references the Insurrection Act? https://t.co/qrsPYe0akZ
— Public Citizen (@Public_Citizen) January 15, 2021
Media Matters Senior Fellow:
It looks like the My Pillow guy was urging the president to use the “Insurrection Act now as a result of the attack” and then “martial law if necessary.” https://t.co/lttekVSJBu
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 15, 2021
To sum up: Fox’s top advertiser, the linchpin of the network’s primetime commercial breaks, was at the White House urging the president to do a self-coup to stay in power.
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) January 15, 2021
Religion News Service national reporter:
Note: This is almost *word for word* the conspiracy theory that has been floated in evangelical circles for days.
The theories (falsely) alleged that this had already happened, but it looks like the My Pillow Guy/Michael Lindell heard them. https://t.co/GngsjrLAs7
— Jack Jenkins (@jackmjenkins) January 15, 2021
Research director at CREW:
WaPo photographer got a close-up of the My Pillow guy’s notes.
Hard to read. Seems to push for using “martial law if necessary.”
References Sidney Powell and, I think, an attorney at the NSA (“Fort Mead” sic). Advocates for Trump to “move Kash Patel to acting CIA” pic.twitter.com/xU0tz3YDo7
— Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) January 15, 2021
Economist and professor:
Assume the pillow guy will be arrested for conspiracy and sedition soon https://t.co/6Xt2Zf7KvQ
— Danny Blanchflower PhD DLitt (*2) DSc CBE (@D_Blanchflower) January 15, 2021
NBC News Reporter, “dystopia beat”:
Reminder that the MyPillow guy shared an 8kun document that openly called for war at 3:40 a.m. the day before the insurrection. https://t.co/x4p6sHz5jh pic.twitter.com/el0cF76EES
— Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) January 15, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
NRA Files for Bankruptcy
The National Rifle Association has filed a motion for bankruptcy. The embattled gun lobby group, besieged by allegations against its top leadership of years-long misuse of funds, after reportedly spending $30 million to help elect Donald Trump president in the 2016 election cycle, had also faced embarrassing reports of leadership with ties to Russia.
“The NRA listed assets and liabilities of as much as $500 million each, according to its bankruptcy petition,” Bloomberg reports, announcing the group filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Texas.
In August New York Attorney General Letitia James announced a massive, devastating lawsuit against the National Rifle Association for fraud and self-dealing, and called for the gun group to be dissolved.
Bloomberg notes the NRA plans to “restructure and reincorporate in Texas.”
This is a breaking news and developing story. Details may change. This story will be updated, and NCRM will likely publish follow-up stories on this news. Stay tuned and refresh for updates.
News
‘Deception on a National Scale’: Oregon Governor Slams Trump, Reveals ‘There Is No Federal Reserve’ of Vaccines
The Governor of the state of Oregon launched an attack on President Donald Trump, after learning, she says, the federal stockpile of coronavirus vaccines does not exist.
Governor Kate Brown, a Democrat, says “there is no federal reserve of doses.”
The federal government allegedly had been holding back some COVID-19 vaccine.
“I am demanding answers from the Trump Administration. I am shocked and appalled that they have set an expectation on which they could not deliver, with such grave consequences,” Gov. Brown said on Twitter.
“This is a deception on a national scale. Oregon’s seniors, teachers, all of us, were depending on the promise of Oregon’s share of the federal reserve of vaccines being released to us,” she added.
Brown says the news was confirmed to her “directly by General Perna of Operation Warp Speed: States will not be receiving increased shipments of vaccines from the national stockpile next week, because there is no federal reserve of doses.”
Oregon Public Broadcasting (OPB) reports Brown “said increased vaccine shipments will not arrive next week. The head of the state health authority said this puts vaccination efforts ‘at grave risk.'”
Friday afternoon, a Washington Post report appeared to indirectly confirm Governor Brown’s charges.
“When Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar announced this week that the federal government would begin releasing coronavirus vaccine doses held in reserve for second shots, no such reserve existed,” the Post reports, noting that the vaccine reserve “was already exhausted” when the “Trump administration vowed to release it.”
This article has been updated to correctly identify Governor Brown of Oregon.
News
‘Strong Evidence’ Trump’s Insurrectionists Intended to ‘Assassinate Elected Officials’ Federal Prosecutors Charge
Federal prosecutors say the insurrectionists who attacked the U.S. Capitol last week intended to “assassinate” elected federal government officials. Five people including a police officer, lost their lives in the violent domestic terror attack incited by President Donald Trump and his allies,
In court documents federal prosecutors say the MAGA mob wanted to “capture and assassinate elected officials,” the Associated Press reports.
Those documents were filed by federal government prosecutors in the case against one of the most-recognizable members of the insurrection, Jacob Chansley, who calls himself the “QAnon Shaman.” He has appeared in photos and videos across the news media shirtless, with a red and blue painted face and horned and furry headgear.
“Strong evidence, including Chansley’s own words and actions at the Capitol, supports that the intent of the Capitol rioters was to capture and assassinate elected officials in the United States Government,” prosecutors wrote.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- News2 days ago
‘I Can Confirm That’: Democrat Says GOP Member of Congress Gave Capitol Tour to Insurrectionists Day Before Attack
- LIES AND THE LYING LIARS THAT TELL THEM1 day ago
‘Poison’: Top Trump Advisor Slammed for ‘Inciting Insurrection’ on Fox News the Morning After President Impeached
- NO1 day ago
‘This Is Illegal’: Former WH Official Slams Trump Advisor Caught Carrying Away Art ‘Belonging to the American People’
- QANON IS A CULT3 days ago
‘Morally Bankrupt, Depraved and Dangerous’: QAnon Congresswoman Slammed by Democratic Lawmaker
- News3 days ago
Ginni Thomas, Wife of the Supreme Court Justice, Helped Advance the Election Disinformation Campaign – Here’s How
- 'SUMMON YOUR COURAGE'2 days ago
‘I’m Sorry You’re Living in Fear’: Swalwell Smacks Down Fearful Republicans – ‘Do Your Job’
- IMPEACH HIM AGAIN2 days ago
AOC Decimates Republicans Too Afraid to Impeach: You ‘Rode the Wave of This Violent Rhetoric’
- OPINION2 days ago
Watch: Rick Wilson Destroys Trump as ‘Leader of a Terrorist Faction of a Terrorist Group’