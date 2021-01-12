News
‘So Help Me God’: Pence Goes Old Testament, Sends Pelosi Bible-Based Refusal on Invoking 25th Amendment
Vice President Mike Pence will not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, notifying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of his decision in an overtly-religious response Tuesday night.
“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” the Vice President told the Speaker.
Citing the Old Testament Book of Ecclesiastes, Pence wrote, “The Bible says that ‘for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven… a time to heal, … and a time to build up.'”
“I pledge to you,” Pence continued, “that I will continue to do my part to work in good faith with the incoming administration to ensure an orderly transition of power. So help me God.”
Here’s the full letter, which was sent on the Vice President’s White House stationery:
BREAKING: In a letter to Speaker Pelosi, VP Pence says he will not invoke the 25th Amendment.
"I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution," he says. pic.twitter.com/pLRuKlLEHc
— NBC News (@NBCNews) January 13, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Is Rudy Giuliani Quietly Scrubbing Top Trump Officials and Supporters from His Twitter Following List?
Rudy Giuliani isn’t following Senator Marco Rubio on Twitter any longer. Nor Secretary of State Mike Pompeo. First Lady Melania Trump and Second Lady Karen Pence will also have to tweet knowing Donald Trump’s personal attorney won’t be reading their tweets. The list is long: Vice President Mike Pence, Betsy DeVos, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, GOP Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, Lara Trump, and pardoned former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort have all lost Rudy as a follower over the past day or two.
Giuliani, accused in the mainstream media and on social media of helping to incite Wednesday’s deadly insurrection after he called for “combat justice” in a speech to a MAGA crowd barely hours before the attack by thousands on the U.S. Capitol, apparently spent parts of Friday and Saturday quietly unfollowing about 25 top Trump officials and supporters on Twitter.
The Trump Alert bot (a good bot, not a bad bot) that sends alerts whenever President Donald Trump, his family, and close associates follow or unfollow anyone, reported dozens of unfollows.
RudyGiuliani appears to no longer follow @marcorubio. (This bot cannot tell if this was an unfollow, suspension or block.)
— Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) January 9, 2021
RudyGiuliani appears to no longer follow @BetsyDeVos. (This bot cannot tell if this was an unfollow, suspension or block.)
— Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) January 9, 2021
Giuliani appears to have been following 539 people as of early Wednesday, the day of the insurrection. That number was consistent until Friday morning. Currently Giuliani is following 453 people.
A fair number of those unfollows, about 60, appear to have had their accounts suspended, or, like Rush Limbaugh, shut down their Twitter accounts, which would affect the number of people he is following.
Giuliani also started following others, like new Congressman Madison Cawthorn, who has been accused of having an affinity for Adolf Hitler, so that 80+ number is fluid both ways.
RudyGiuliani appears to be following @CawthornforNC. (This bot cannot tell if it was a new follow or the result of the account being reactivated.)
— Trump Alert (@TrumpsAlert) January 9, 2021
Of course, the real question to all of this is, why?
News
Twitter Permanently Suspends Donald Trump ‘Due to Risk of Further Incitement of Violence’
Twitter has just permanently suspended, or banned, President Donald Trump from its platform. The company has long resisted removing Trump, stating even though his tweets often violate its Terms of Service, they are newsworthy.
Not any longer.
“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence.”
The company cited two tweets Trump posted this week, and explained:
Due to the ongoing tensions in the United States, and an uptick in the global conversation in regards to the people who violently stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021, these two Tweets must be read in the context of broader events in the country and the ways in which the President’s statements can be mobilized by different audiences, including to incite violence, as well as in the context of the pattern of behavior from this account in recent weeks.
Read Twitter’s full explanation here.
UPDATE:
Trump Tweets ‘We Will Not Be Silenced!’ From US Government Account – Twitter Immediately Deletes Tweet
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Watch: Lindsey Graham Requires Police Protection While Being Harassed and Accosted by MAGAites at DC Airport
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) required police and security officers to escort him through Reagan National Airport in D.C. Friday, after publicly distancing himself from President Donald Trump during Wednesday’s counting of the electoral votes.
Trump’s MAGA supporters surrounded him, verbally assaulted, harassed, and accosted him, repeatedly shouted several expletives at the South Carolina Republican, and screamed, “audit our vote” – a conspiracy theory demand sown by Graham and President Donald Trump that led to Wednesday’s attempted coup.
Graham, who golfed with Trump on Christmas and New Years Days and recently refused to vote against Trump in the Senate’s successful veto override, after the Capitol Hill insurrection told his colleagues, “Trump and I, we’ve had a hell of a journey.”
Verified Twitter user Mindy Robinson posted this video to the social media site, saying she is the one screaming in the video. Her bio reads: “Conservative Activist, Political Commentator, and Host of Red White and F You: Unapologetically Patriotic. Independent Constitutionalist/Patriot Party of NV.”
She, or someone in the video, can be heard shouting,:”It’s going to be like this forever wherever you go for the rest of your life.”
Politico adds:
“One day [you] will not be able to walk down the street. It is today,” yelled one woman who wasn’t wearing a mask in violation of airport rules. She was wearing a “I love Trump” shirt with the letter “Q” on the back of the shirt, a likely reference to the QAnon conspiracy theory.
Graham is called a “traitor,” an SOB and a POS, among other things, in the video below.
Watch:
Lindsey Graham just made the mistake walking by me and a mass of angry patriots at the airport in DC.
All America wants is for you to AUDIT OUR VOTE and purge this election of this massive corruption…and you won’t do it. We’re not letting this “slide” so expect more of this. pic.twitter.com/pbemr2Gcr9
— Mindy Robinson ?? (@iheartmindy) January 8, 2021
Another video via a Politico reporter:
A source sends this video of a group of Trump supporters today harassing Sen. Lindsey Graham at Reagan airport and loudly calling him a “traitor” after he publicly broke with Trump earlier this week. pic.twitter.com/XBF8K6DIUD
— Daniel Lippman (@dlippman) January 8, 2021
Trending
- 'MAYBE DON’T ADVERTISE THAT!'2 days ago
AOC Smacks Down Sarah Sanders for Complaining She’s Lost 50,000 Followers After Twitter Expels Pro-Trump ‘Neo-Nazis’
- THANKS BUT NO THANKS1 day ago
‘Who Asked Her?’: Ivanka Trump Mocked for Saying She Will Attend Inauguration to Save Her ‘Promising Political Career’
- INSURRECTION1 day ago
‘We Could Have Stopped Them’: Capitol Police Officer Says He and Others Were Sent Home ‘Earlier Than Expected’ – Report
- 'EQUALLY SYMPATHETIC TO FRIENDS AND FOES OF OUR DEMOCRACY'1 day ago
‘Scumbag’ Melania Trump Slammed for ‘Making Herself the Victim’ of Attempted Coup and ‘Praising’ an Insurrectionist
- WHAM!2 days ago
‘The President Loves the Terrorists’: CNN’s Tapper Drops the Hammer on ‘Dangerous’ Trump in Brutal Opening
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
‘Straight Pride’ Group Sent Hundreds to Capitol Hill Insurrection: ‘It’s Our Right to This Government’ Director Says
- THIS WAS NO ACCIDENT1 day ago
Trump ‘Passes the Test’ for Being Prosecuted for Inciting Capitol Riot: Former DOJ Officials
- HACKED?1 day ago
Hacked? US State Dept. Website Says ‘Donald J. Trump’s Term Ended on 2021-01-11’ at 7:49 PM