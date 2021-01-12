‘So Help Me God’: Pence Goes Old Testament, Sends Pelosi Bible-Based Refusal on Invoking 25th Amendment

Vice President Mike Pence will not invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office, notifying Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi of his decision in an overtly-religious response Tuesday night.

“I do not believe that such a course of action is in the best interest of our Nation or consistent with our Constitution,” the Vice President told the Speaker.

Citing the Old Testament Book of Ecclesiastes, Pence wrote, “The Bible says that ‘for everything there is a season, and a time for every purpose under Heaven… a time to heal, … and a time to build up.'”

“I pledge to you,” Pence continued, “that I will continue to do my part to work in good faith with the incoming administration to ensure an orderly transition of power. So help me God.”

Here’s the full letter, which was sent on the Vice President’s White House stationery: