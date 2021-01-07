'THAT'S INSURRECTION AGAINST THE UNITED STATES'
MSNBC’s Scarborough Screams Demand Calling for Trump, Giuliani and Trump Jr. to Be ‘Arrested Today for Insurrection’
A screaming Joe Scarborough demanded the arrest of President Donald Trump, the president’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, and the president’s son, Donald Trump, Jr., for inciting Wednesday’s deadly violent insurrection.
“Are we a nation of laws?” the “Morning Joe” co-host yelled the morning after thousands of armed Trump MAGA supporters, some draped in “Make America Great Again” flags, breached the nation’s Capitol Building, with hundreds crawling the halls of America’s seat of government.
“Donald J. Trump called for the insurrection against the United States of America. He called for it. Rudy Giuliani called for ‘combat justice,’ just an hour or two before this happened. Donald Trump, Jr. said, ‘We are coming for you!'”
“That’s insurrection against the United States of America. And if Donald Trump, Jr., Rudy Giuliani, and Donald Trump are not arrested today for insurrection and taken to jail and booked, and if the Capitol Hill Police do not go through every video, and look at the face of every person that invaded our Capitol, and if they are not arrested and brought to justice today, then we are no longer a nation of laws and we only tell people they can do this again.”
Scarborough and co-host Mika Brzezinski also blasted the Capitol Hill Police for treating the insurrectionists with kid gloves “because they are white,” and accusing them of opening “the fucking doors” for the Trump insurrectionists.
“If these insurrectionists were Black, they would have been shot in the face. And my god, if these insurrectionists were Muslim, they would have been shot from the top of buildings.”
Watch:
Scarborough: But then Trump supporters come in and you open the fucking doors for them pic.twitter.com/FgBmufDbeu
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) January 7, 2021
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- RACISM3 days ago
Fox News Finally Cuts Away After MAGAite Repeatedly Photobombs Shot With Apparent White Power Sign
- News3 days ago
‘Team Treason’: Internet Mocks Trump’s Georgia Guest List Including Kellyanne Conway, Ivanka Trump, Kayleigh McEnany
- MORE CRIMES3 days ago
Trump May Flee to His Scottish Resort Before Inauguration – but Scotland Just Said Travel Into the Country Is Banned
- News20 hours ago
Fox News Cuts Away from ‘Save America’ Rally After Don Jr.’s Expletive-Laden, Anti-Trans Rant
- PRESIDENT FRAUD3 days ago
Top Election Law Expert Urges Prosecution of Trump for ‘Shakedown’ Call and ‘Belated Ballot Box Stuffing’ Demand
- SEDITION MUCH?2 days ago
Watch: Texas GOP Congressman Threatens Civil War if Democrats Win Georgia Runoff Elections
- ANALYSIS3 days ago
Mitch McConnell ‘Teetering’ and His Conference ‘Splintering’ as Trump Forces Republicans to Choose Allegiance
- SAYING THE QUIET PART OUT LOUD3 days ago
GOP Reps Refusing to Join Sedition Caucus Admit Electoral College Is ‘Only Path’ for Republicans to Win White House