2020 Road to the White House
WATCH: Cindy McCain to Endorse Joe Biden at Democratic National Convention
The late Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) may no longer be with us since his death on Aug. 25, 2018, but he’s left behind one thing for sure: a widow with a fire in her soul to do the right thing this presidential election cycle.
Cindy McCain may have just secured Joe Biden the state of Arizona in the 2020 presidential election with this video she narrated Tuesday for the Democratic National Convention.
“It was a friendship that shouldn’t have worked,” she recalled in the video. “John, a former Navy pilot, just released from a North Vietnamese prison. Joe, a young senator from Delaware. But in the 1970s, Joe was assigned a military aide for a trip overseas. The families got to know each other, gathering for picnics in the Bidens’ backyard.”
In addition to being McCain’s widow, the American businesswoman, philanthropist and humanitarian is also the mother of television host and commentator Meghan McCain.
“They would just sit and joke. It was like a comedy show, sometimes, to watch the two of them,” she added.
McCain, who served in the U.S. Navy and was held prisoner during the Vietnamese War, was elected to the U.S. Senate in 1986. He ran unsuccessfully for president as the Republican Party nominee in 2008, when he lost to Barack Obama. McCain died at the age of 81 after a battle with brain cancer.
A snippet of the endorsement video can be seen below.
My husband and Vice President Biden enjoyed a 30+ year friendship dating back to before their years serving together in the Senate, so I was honored to accept the invitation from the Biden campaign to participate in a video celebrating their relationship.https://t.co/Y6XOnBC1IW
— Cindy McCain (@cindymccain) August 18, 2020
BREAKING: Cindy McCain will endorse Joe Biden for president tonight and record a video message at the DNC. pic.twitter.com/QG9lZY2xFO
— United for the People 💛🥁 (@people4kam) August 18, 2020
Thank you @cindymccain, the latest Republican Voter Against Trump.
Country First! 🇺🇸♥️🤍💙 pic.twitter.com/ia7Xc4elg3
— Republican Voters Against Trump (@RVAT2020) August 18, 2020
Cindy McCain has been my friend for most of my life. She is, and has always been, a class act. She doesn’t do this lightly. But she knows what a good man @JoeBiden is and that he’s the right person for this time. . #countryFirst. https://t.co/igqFOdJ88E
— Grant Woods (@GrantWoods) August 18, 2020
Cindy McCain is endorsing Joe tonight pic.twitter.com/T8DqKz4kH4
— danielle 💙 (@DanielleForPA) August 18, 2020
‘This is huge’: Cindy McCain’s praise of Biden seen as ‘massive boost to Biden’s chances of flipping Arizona’
https://t.co/KxrDjmKbed
— Raw Story (@RawStory) August 18, 2020
I don't think ppl realize how big a deal the Cindy Mccain endorsement is in AZ
— Wake me up when November ends (@MattBoxer94) August 18, 2020
A Win for Democracy: Post Office Changes Postponed Until After 2020 Election
All changes being made to the U.S. Postal Service will now be postponed until after the November 3, 2020 election after 20 Democratic states announce plans to sue Postmaster General Louis DeJoy.
According to CNN, at least two federal lawsuits are in the process of being filed with the first one being led by Washington state and joined by Colorado, Connecticut, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Washington state Attorney General Bob Ferguson wrote that DeJoy “acted outside of his authority to implement changes to the postal system, and did not follow the proper procedures under federal law.”
Ferguson added, “For partisan gain, President Trump is attempting to destroy a critical institution that is essential for millions of Americans. We rely on the Postal Service for our Social Security benefits, prescriptions — and exercising our right to vote. Our coalition will fight to protect the Postal Service and uphold the rule of law in federal court.”
Trump stated last week that the service cuts at the Postal Service have a partisan motive.
“They need that money in order to make the Post Office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots,” Trump claimed. “They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess.”
Ferguson repeatedly refuted Trump’s unfounded claims about mail-in voting.
“In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, it is imperative that we fiercely protect the democratic right to vote for all Americans, and simultaneously, the physical safety of voters,” Ferguson said earlier this month. “Expansion of vote-by-mail options across the country allows us to achieve both.”
The second lawsuit is being filed in a Pennsylvania federal court. States involved in this lawsuit include California, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Delaware, Maine, and North Carolina.
DeJoy issued a statement Tuesday on behalf of the U.S. Postal Service.
“I want to assure all Americans of the following: Retail hours at Post Offices will not change; mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes will remain where they are; no mail processing facilities will be closed; and we reassert that overtime has, and will continue to be, approved as needed.”
DeJoy continued, “In addition, effective Oct. 1, we will engage standby resources in all areas of our operations, including transportation, to satisfy any unforeseen demand.”
However, the damage to the U.S. Postal Service and election integrity has already been marred with removal of postal boxes and delivery slowdowns in recent weeks.
USPS Postmaster General Louis DeJoy issued the following statement today.
— U.S. Postal Service (@USPS) August 18, 2020
Senators Smith and Klobuchar speak out against Postmaster General's changes to Postal Servicehttps://t.co/RRU5MFm6by
— Senator Amy Klobuchar (@SenAmyKlobuchar) August 13, 2020
Just In: Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said that he will suspend controversial changes he made to the Postal Service to “avoid even the appearance of any impact on election mail.” https://t.co/szdeHLEMs5
— NPR (@NPR) August 18, 2020
The USPS is one of those things where if Trump were a more cunning politician, he might have maintained plausible deniability and gotten away with causing real problems for Democrats around the margin. Instead, he gave away the plot last week!
— Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) August 18, 2020
DeJoy ordered USPS to remove 671 mail sorting machines by end of September, including 24 in Ohio, 11 in Detroit, 11 in Florida, 9 in Wisconsin, 8 in Philadelphia and 5 in Arizona. Will removed mail equipment be restored? DeJoy doesn't say in letter & we need answers
— Ari Berman (@AriBerman) August 18, 2020
DeJoy's statement, which says nothing about remedying the damage he's already done and asserts @USPS is ready for an influx of election mail despite all evidence to the contrary, cannot be taken in good faith. House Dems will do our job and pass leg. protecting @USPS on Saturday. https://t.co/hRlig3BgQM
— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) August 18, 2020
Trump's henchman, LaJoy needs to restore ALL mail sorting machines to EVERY USPS from which he removed them, and re-install EVERY mailbox on EVERY street he grabbed them from, then tender his resignation. https://t.co/ARnjkIpCSh
— Brian Ray (@brianrayguitar) August 18, 2020
I'll be filing a federal lawsuit with other attorneys general challenging drastic operational changes at #USPS that threaten critical mail delivery and could undermine the national election in November. We must fight back against this attempt to sabotage fair elections. pic.twitter.com/zMfBRLPXIK
— Attorney General Josh Kaul (@WisDOJ) August 18, 2020
The fact that these slowdowns are happening during a pandemic and right before an election during which a record number of Americans plan to vote by mail – and all while the President bashes mail-in voting – is more than enough to raise eyebrows.https://t.co/9cpPXcAtXy
— Senator Tom Carper (@SenatorCarper) August 18, 2020
Republican John Kasich to Vote for Biden: ‘These Are Not Normal Times’
Prominent Republicans praised former Vice President Joe Biden, a Democrat, during the first night of the 2020 Democratic National Committee Convention.
During the virtual event, convention organizers played of John Kasich, the former Republican governor of Ohio who was a longtime representative of the state in Congress.
“I’m a lifelong Republican, but that attachment holds second place to my responsibility to my country,” Kasich said. “That’s why I’ve chosen to appear at this convention. In normal times, something like this would probably never happen, but these are not normal times.”
Kasich hoped Republicans and Independents would join him in crossing the aisle to support former Vice President Joe Biden.
“The point of including Kasich and the Rs is not to suggest the Dem party is somehow conservative or moving the platform to the right. It’s to undo the damage ‘deplorables’ did– sending a message to waffling Rs that if they want to defect, they’d be welcome and not rejected,” Time correspondent Charlotte Alter argued.
“The pro-Biden ‘unexpected voices’ idea was a GREAT one, and Republicans Christine Whitman, Meg Whitman, Susan Molinari, and John Kasich testifying for [Biden] really sung,” Cupp tweeted.
Former GOP congressional candidate and Congressional attorney Sophia Nelson said, “This is the best speech [Kasich] has ever given. Man. This was awesome!!”
‘Democrats Are Angry’: Polling Shows ‘Massive Blue Wave’ Rising in America’s Cities
Reuters has conducted an extensive review of polling data and has found that interest in voting in 2020 is surging in urban areas dominated by Democrats faster than in Trump-supporting rural areas.
“Even as Trump commands rock-solid support among Republicans, voters’ interest in going to the polls appears to be growing faster among those who disapprove of Trump than among those who approve of him,” Reuters reports. “The advantage in urban political engagement extends deep into the most competitive battleground states that Trump won by razor-thin margins four years ago.”
One factor that led to Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton in 2016 was lower turnout in Midwestern cities such as Detroit and Milwaukee — but there are indications that trend is reversing four years later.
“In large urban areas of the upper Midwest, a region that includes swing states Michigan and Wisconsin, for example, the number of people who said they were ‘certain’ to vote in the upcoming presidential election rose by 10 percentage points to 67 percent compared with survey responses from 2015,” Reuters reports.
Nicholas Valentino, a political scientist at the University of Michigan who helped Reuters review and analyze the polling data, said that the results show unmistakable signs that Democratic voters are still furious about President Donald Trump.
“Democrats are very angry,” he said. “Many see this administration as an existential threat to the constitutional order. They’re standing ready to participate to try to change the course of this country.”
Image by Charles Edward Miller via Flickr and a CC license
