Connect with us

AMERICA'S MIA PRESIDENT

Watch Live: MIA President Trump to Speak From Rose Garden for First Time Since Biden Declared Winner

Published

on

President Donald Trump will speak for the first time in public since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. Trump is expected to use the coronavirus pandemic as a vehicle to continue to spread his lies about the election, which he falsely insists he won and claims was “rigged.”

Trump has done little except rail against the election results and pitch his propaganda-filled fundraising “election protection” scam since the election.

Watch live here. Trump is slated to begin speaking at 4 PM ET, but is often late.

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.