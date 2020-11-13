Watch Live: MIA President Trump to Speak From Rose Garden for First Time Since Biden Declared Winner

President Donald Trump will speak for the first time in public since President-elect Joe Biden was declared the winner of the 2020 election. Trump is expected to use the coronavirus pandemic as a vehicle to continue to spread his lies about the election, which he falsely insists he won and claims was “rigged.”

⚠️ President @realDonaldTrump will deliver an update on Operation Warp Speed at 4PM in the @WhiteHouse Rose Garden. — Judd Deere (@JuddPDeere45) November 13, 2020

Trump has done little except rail against the election results and pitch his propaganda-filled fundraising “election protection” scam since the election.

I WON THIS ELECTION, BY A LOT! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 7, 2020

For years the Dems have been preaching how unsafe and rigged our elections have been. Now they are saying what a wonderful job the Trump Administration did in making 2020 the most secure election ever. Actually this is true, except for what the Democrats did. Rigged Election! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 13, 2020

Watch live here. Trump is slated to begin speaking at 4 PM ET, but is often late.