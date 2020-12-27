MAD MAN
Trump Has Descended Into ‘Crazy Town’ as He Trashes the GOP From Mar-a-Lago: Ex-Adviser
In an interview with the Daily Beast, Donald Trump supporter and former advisor Sam Nunberg stated that the president is alienating everyone around him during his final days as he rages at Mar-a-Lago about the 2020 presidential election results, saying he has turned the atmosphere around him into “Crazy Town.”
With the president making the lives of Republicans miserable with his ever-changing COVID-19 aid package demands — upping the ante on Saturday night by suggesting two $2000 payments for struggling Americans while Republicans had agreed to only $600 — Trump insiders claim the president is furious about his election loss and still looking for a way to remain in office.
According to a source at the Mar-a-Lago resort, “The president spent much of the Christmas weekend [at Mar-a-Lago] talking about other Republicans who weren’t doing what he wanted and acting like failures and defeatists,” before adding Trump “was not finding much to be happy about this Christmas.”
Ex-advisor Nunberg said the president’s temperament has gone beyond that because he can’t abide the idea of being a one-term president.
“He is no longer the celebrity mogul magnate as he was in New York, and now he is part of… that exclusive Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush [one term president] club,” explained Nunberg. “He has gone from handling this in a manner that would have helped him keep this power base that he had to now going through conspiracy theories and giving over the portfolio to two bumbling morons in Rudy Giuliani and Sidney Powell… You don’t want to go out like this with him. It’s not like you’re in a bunker at the end of WWII. You’re in Crazy Town.”
Nunberg went to admit that his association with Trump “ruined” his career and said others who did the same may face the same fate.
“Nunberg, for his part, couldn’t explain why it was that people are drawn to Trump knowing the damage he will cause them. Some, he suspected, want the proximity of power. Others believe they can shape him. Many see money to be made from it. But much of it was a mystery,” the Beast reports reported with the former adviser adding, “I don’t know. I don’t know. I don’t know,” said Nunberg. “I was the one who was mistreated worse out of anyone.”

MAD MAN
Trump Goes on Unhinged ‘Fox & Friends’ Rant – and Tells Horrified Hosts He’s Going to Call in Every Week
President Donald Trump went on an insane rant Monday morning. In a 47-minute telephone interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump attacked Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, the “fake news” media, the governor of Nevada, California’s forest management, and blamed China for air pollution in the U.S.
Short on campaign cash Trump is looking for as much free media coverage as he can get. The “Fox & Friends” hosts were stunned and horrified when he said he’ll be doing this every week.
“I haven’t heard that,” Steve Doocy, stunned, replied.
“We’re going to see how that goes,” Ainsley Earhardt told Trump.
“You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that. We’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis,” Steve Doocy abruptly said to the president at the end of the interview. Both hosts mentioned Joe Biden is welcome to come on the show too.
On Fox & Friends, President Donald Trump claims that “we’ve agreed” that he will call into Fox & Friends once a week, “mostly on Monday,” until the 2020 election. Steve Doocy says “I haven’t heard that,” but Trump is welcomed anyway. pic.twitter.com/AjWpiTSHG4
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020
Here Steve Doocy tells Trump a lot of people are asking “why on earth” he talked to Bob Woodward 18 times.
On Fox & Friends, the president calls Bob Woodward’s book “bad” and “very boring,” but it’s also “ok, I mean it’s fine.” He winds up talking about Gavin Newsom and vaccines and “the plahsmah.” pic.twitter.com/LrF2ij6Xqi
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020
It’s not going well:
Usually later in the interview before we get the hollow-eyed, moderately horrified looks from the hosts but here we are. pic.twitter.com/3s21qxZ0PI
— Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 15, 2020
Every question is just a prompt for him to rant and ramble about whatever he wants. This is just a circle of Republican friends making news-themed breakfast table chatter. Try to follow his comment. Watch the faces of Steve, Ainsley, and Brian while they absorb their man’s wisdom pic.twitter.com/1d3sOtBvJD
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020
Trump talks California wildfires.
“You have forests all over the world you don’t have fires like you do in California, you know, in Europe they have forest cities you look at you look at countries, like, Austria, you look at so many countries they live in the forest they considered Forest Cities so many of them, and they don’t have fires like this, and they have more explosive trees. They have trees that will catch easier, but they maintain their fire they’ve, they have an expression they thin the fuel the fuel is what’s on the ground the leaves the trees that fall they’re dry, they’re like, they’re like a matchstick you know after 18 months if they’re underground longer than 18 months. They’re very explosive and they have to get rid of that stuff.”
“In Europe they have forest cities … they don’t have fires like this, and they have more explosive trees … they maintain their fire” — Trump on the link between climate change and wildfires pic.twitter.com/X1x5kT1elS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020
Trump insists Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak tried to stop his campaign rally. He also claims Sisolak is in charge of the ballots (that’s false, the Secretary of State is) and baselessly accuses him of election tampering.
“He’ll cheat on the ballots. I have no doubt about it … you’re going to see a rigged election” — Trump on the governor of Nevada and the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/mZ5goEZ5cW
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020
No word yet on if Trump will be back Monday.
MAD MAN
Trump Rushes to Defend Embattled NRA by Claiming It’s ‘Under Siege’ by NY Democrats
President Donald Trump is running to defend the embattled National Rifle Association (NRA), after infighting at the very highest levels during its annual members convention ended with accusation of extortion and ultimately the ouster of its president.
Trump had addressed the convention on Friday, literally minutes after a judge handed down the maximum sentence to Russian agent Maria Butina, who infiltrated the NRA in an attempt to influence the Trump campaign.
Hours later, reports came that NRA President Oliver North was accusing longtime NRA head Wayne LaPierre (photo, right, with Trump) of misusing NRA funds, and LaPierre accused North of extortion.
The NRA is also the focus of an investigation by the State of New York’s Attorney General, Letitia James, which ultimately could lead to its non-profit status being challenged or revoked. (Trump’s non-profit, the Donald J. Trump Foundation, suffered a similar fate, shutting down after an investigation.)
Trump is using alleged misdeeds by NRA leadership to attack his political opponents, two top New York Democrats.
“The NRA is under siege by Cuomo and the New York State A.G., who are illegally using the State’s legal apparatus to take down and destroy this very important organization, & others,” Trump tweeted, referring to NY Governor Andrew Cuomo. “It must get its act together quickly, stop the internal fighting, & get back to GREATNESS – FAST!”
What the NY AG is doing is not illegal. It’s actually an important part of her job.
And here’s evidence of why.
Related: NRA Members Slam Organization Leaders’ Ties to Trump: ‘They’ve Lost Their Way’
According to a report by Mike Spies at The Trace, published in partnership with The New Yorker, the NRA is a disaster.
“According to interviews and to documents that I obtained — federal tax forms, charity records, contracts, corporate filings, and internal communications — a small group of NRA executives, contractors, and vendors has extracted hundreds of millions of dollars from the nonprofit’s budget, through gratuitous payments, sweetheart deals, and opaque financial arrangements. Memos created by a senior NRA employee describe a workplace distinguished by secrecy, self-dealing, and greed, whose leaders have encouraged disastrous business ventures and questionable partnerships, and have marginalized those who object.”
MAD MAN
48 Hours and 35 Tweets: Donald Trump’s Lost Weekend Morphs Into Mad Monday Morning Meltdown
Facts Are Too Trivial for This President
President Donald Trump, un-buoyed by his former chief of staff John Kelly, went on a bender this past weekend, and America is left with the hangover. No, the Leader of the Free World’s drug of choice isn’t alcohol, it’s Twitter, and there was no one able to cut him off.
The President isn’t binge watching, he’s binge tweeting.
From Saturday morning at 7:05 AM to Monday morning at 7:35 AM, President Trump launched 35 angry, narcissistic, lying, threatening, attacking, and often rapid-fire tweets and retweets.
His targets: “Nancy and Cryin’ Chuck,” aka, the Speaker of the House of Representatives and the Senate Democratic Leader. Then there’s “Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas,” and “Jeff Bozo,” the publisher of the “lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post.” That would be Senator Elizabeth Warren, and Jeff Bezos, the founder of the publicly-traded company Amazon.com, and separately, privately, the owner the Washington Post. The two businesses are not linked.
RELATED: WAITING FOR ‘CHUCK AND NANCY’ TO VISIT: A NARRATIVE EVOKES A POWERLESS PRESIDENT
But facts like “Amazon.com does not own The Washington Post,” are too trivial for this President, who was confronted with possibly the worst news yet in the Mueller investigation over the weekend.
Trump has been using the four-week long shutdown to distract from the ripening Mueller investigation, which many believe is nearing a conclusion.
On Friday, The New York Times revealed the FBI opened a counterintelligence investigation into the sitting President of the United States to determine if he is a Russian spy, a Russian asset, or in some way working for Russia and Vladimir Putin.
On Saturday, The Washington Post reported Trump has gone to “extraordinary” lengths to cover up his discussions with Vladimir Putin. He has refused to allow note takers in the room, and once, when there was a note taker, he took her notes and swore her to secrecy.
All of which sheds light on Trump’s Twitter tantrum, like this indecipherable attack on Bezos:
So sorry to hear the news about Jeff Bozo being taken down by a competitor whose reporting, I understand, is far more accurate than the reporting in his lobbyist newspaper, the Amazon Washington Post. Hopefully the paper will soon be placed in better & more responsible hands!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019
Or these juvenile attacks on his nemesis, and soon-to-be presidential opponent, Senator Elizabeth Warren:
If Elizabeth Warren, often referred to by me as Pocahontas, did this commercial from Bighorn or Wounded Knee instead of her kitchen, with her husband dressed in full Indian garb, it would have been a smash! pic.twitter.com/D5KWr8EPan
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019
Best line in the Elizabeth Warren beer catastrophe is, to her husband, “Thank you for being here. I’m glad you’re here” It’s their house, he’s supposed to be there!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019
Or his repeated theme, that’s he’s waiting in the White House for Democrats to come to the table, which they did – and he kicked them out and stormed out of the room.
I’m in the White House, waiting. The Democrats are everywhere but Washington as people await their pay. They are having fun and not even talking!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019
I’ve been waiting all weekend. Democrats must get to work now. Border must be secured!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019
Trump gets much of his news from “Fox & Friends”:
“Dems in Puerto Rico as Shutdown hits day 24.” @foxandfriends
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019
There was also this threat, apparently a quote (who can tell) from alleged white supremacist Pat Buchanan:
….Border is eventually going to be militarized and defended or the United States, as we have known it, is going to cease to exist…And Americans will not go gentle into that good night. Patrick Buchanan. The great people of our Country demand proper Border Security NOW!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 14, 2019
Of course, there are his attacks on migrants, tying them to sexual predators, despite many of them being asylum seekers:
Thousands of illegal aliens who have committed sexual crimes against children are right now in Texas prisons. Most came through our Southern Border. We can end this easily – We need a Steel Barrier or Wall. Walls Work! John Jones, Texas Department of Public Safety. @FoxNews
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 13, 2019
The President also retweeted RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel, who has become one of his top protectors.
This tweet is especially egregiously misleading. Almost all of the 90% of heroin that “comes from south of the border” comes in through legal ports of entry, not smuggled by migrants crossing the Rio Grande or climbing over a wall.
The Washington Post, Trump’s “favorite” paper, explains that “while 90 percent of the heroin sold in the United States comes from Mexico, virtually all of it comes through legal points of entry.” So a wall isn’t going to change that.
But again, facts are too trivial for this President.
And the longest-running shutdown of the federal government continues, with no end in sight.
