Trump Goes on Unhinged ‘Fox & Friends’ Rant – and Tells Horrified Hosts He’s Going to Call in Every Week

President Donald Trump went on an insane rant Monday morning. In a 47-minute telephone interview with “Fox & Friends,” Trump attacked Bob Woodward, Carl Bernstein, the “fake news” media, the governor of Nevada, California’s forest management, and blamed China for air pollution in the U.S.

Short on campaign cash Trump is looking for as much free media coverage as he can get. The “Fox & Friends” hosts were stunned and horrified when he said he’ll be doing this every week.

“I haven’t heard that,” Steve Doocy, stunned, replied.

“We’re going to see how that goes,” Ainsley Earhardt told Trump.

“You may want to do it every week, but Fox is not committed to that. We’re going to take it on a case-by-case basis,” Steve Doocy abruptly said to the president at the end of the interview. Both hosts mentioned Joe Biden is welcome to come on the show too.

On Fox & Friends, President Donald Trump claims that “we’ve agreed” that he will call into Fox & Friends once a week, “mostly on Monday,” until the 2020 election. Steve Doocy says “I haven’t heard that,” but Trump is welcomed anyway. pic.twitter.com/AjWpiTSHG4 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020

Here Steve Doocy tells Trump a lot of people are asking “why on earth” he talked to Bob Woodward 18 times.

On Fox & Friends, the president calls Bob Woodward’s book “bad” and “very boring,” but it’s also “ok, I mean it’s fine.” He winds up talking about Gavin Newsom and vaccines and “the plahsmah.” pic.twitter.com/LrF2ij6Xqi — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020

It’s not going well:

Usually later in the interview before we get the hollow-eyed, moderately horrified looks from the hosts but here we are. pic.twitter.com/3s21qxZ0PI — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) September 15, 2020

Every question is just a prompt for him to rant and ramble about whatever he wants. This is just a circle of Republican friends making news-themed breakfast table chatter. Try to follow his comment. Watch the faces of Steve, Ainsley, and Brian while they absorb their man’s wisdom pic.twitter.com/1d3sOtBvJD — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) September 15, 2020

Trump talks California wildfires.

“You have forests all over the world you don’t have fires like you do in California, you know, in Europe they have forest cities you look at you look at countries, like, Austria, you look at so many countries they live in the forest they considered Forest Cities so many of them, and they don’t have fires like this, and they have more explosive trees. They have trees that will catch easier, but they maintain their fire they’ve, they have an expression they thin the fuel the fuel is what’s on the ground the leaves the trees that fall they’re dry, they’re like, they’re like a matchstick you know after 18 months if they’re underground longer than 18 months. They’re very explosive and they have to get rid of that stuff.”

“In Europe they have forest cities … they don’t have fires like this, and they have more explosive trees … they maintain their fire” — Trump on the link between climate change and wildfires pic.twitter.com/X1x5kT1elS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020

Trump insists Nevada Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak tried to stop his campaign rally. He also claims Sisolak is in charge of the ballots (that’s false, the Secretary of State is) and baselessly accuses him of election tampering.

“He’ll cheat on the ballots. I have no doubt about it … you’re going to see a rigged election” — Trump on the governor of Nevada and the 2020 election pic.twitter.com/mZ5goEZ5cW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 15, 2020

No word yet on if Trump will be back Monday.