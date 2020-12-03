RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Supreme Court Strong-Arms California Judge to Follow Its Ruling Exempting Churches From COVID Restrictions
One week ago today the U.S. Supreme Court sided with a group of New York churches and synagogues, overruling Governor Cuomo and declaring that even in a deadly pandemic that now is breaking new records, houses of worship are exempt from coronavirus restrictions on attendance maximums.
Now, in what experts are calling an “essentially unprecedented” and “unusual move,” the Supreme Court has just basically pressured a California trial judge to obey its ruling in the New York case.
Critics likened the New York ruling by the new Trump conservative-majority justices to “The Handmaid’s Tale,” where fascism, religion, and the Bible trump the law and common sense. Justice Sonia Sotomayor slammed her conservative colleagues in her dissent, accusing them of playing a “deadly game.”
Now the Supreme Court seems to be expanding its sectarian wings.
On Thursday the Supreme Court sent a California church’s request for “injunctive relief,” meaning a request it rule immediately in its favor, to a federal appeals court. But, in the unusual move, the one-paragraph unsigned order directed the appeals court to send the case back to a lower court “for further consideration in light of Roman Catholic Diocese of Brooklyn v. Cuomo,” the New York case it decided last week.
In other words, the Supreme Court has effectively said to the nation that despite the deadly pandemic that has taken more than 270,000 lives, states cannot restrict the number of worshippers who want to crowd into a church.
“In the spring,” USA Today notes, “the court refused to lift restrictions on churches in California and Nevada when Chief Justice John Roberts joined the court’s four liberals.”
“Since then, Associate Justice Amy Coney Barrett was confirmed to succeed Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, giving conservatives a 6-3 majority. Roberts and the remaining three liberal justices dissented from the New York ruling.”
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Franklin Graham Launches ‘Religious Freedom’ Attack on ‘Godless, Secular Agenda’ of ‘Sinful’ LGBTQ Voters
Franklin Graham unleashed a vitriolic attack against “sinful,” and “extremely dangerous” LGBTQ Democratic voters over the weekend, striking out in apparent rage after it became quite clear that Joe Biden will be the next President of the United States. Graham, who is an unofficial advisor to President Donald Trump and wholly supports him, vented his anger at his favorite target.
“LGBTQ activists within the Democratic Party are pushing their godless, secular agenda with a potential Biden Administration,” Graham declared on Facebook, pointing to a Christian Post article Saturday night.
“If you don’t conform to their ideology, agree with their sinful beliefs, teach what they say is right, they want to close you down,” he said of LGBTQ people, ignoring that the religious right literally created “cancel culture.”
“They will pressure and bully politicians to get their way. It is extremely dangerous if they are permitted to proceed unchecked. If they are allowed free reign, they will go after the accreditation of Christian colleges, then Christian ministries and churches next, to strip them of tax-exempt status and try to force them to operate under policies that go against biblical teaching.”
Graham runs a Christian “ministry,” and any rescission of tax breaks for religious institutions would greatly hurt Graham’s bottom line.
“This is not only an attack on free speech and expression, but also an attack on our religious liberty. The presidential election isn’t finalized yet,” he says, feeding Trump’s lies about the election, “but this shows why who we vote for is so important. We’ve had four years of an administration under President Donald J. Trump that staunchly defends religious freedom, freedom of speech, and the church. We can see that the one who holds the office of President of the United States has tremendous ramifications on our day-to-day lives and for the future of this nation.”
Graham seems to have been set off by the Human Right Campaign’s “Blueprint 2020,” which, in part calls for a Biden Dept. of Education to ensure religious institutions are not allowed to discriminate against LGBTQ people.
The Trump Dept.of Education, under Secretary Betsy DeVos, became a tool to attack LGBTQ students, students of color, the handicapped, and other minority children.
Graham is literally arguing for the “right” of government-accredited schools to discriminate against LGBTQ students and faculty.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Watch: Bill Barr Meets, Prays With Radical Right-Wing Activist Who Wonders if Vaccines Make Kids Gay
Attorney General Bill Barr has been conspicuously missing from public view over the past few months but over the weekend he came outside of his home to meet with a far right wing religious extremist, and to pray with him.
“On Friday and Saturday, a small group of right-wing activists,” Right Wing Watch reports, “led by radical religious-right bigot Dave Daubenmire, carried out a series of protests outside the home of Joe Biden in Delaware, as well as the home of former president Barack Obama in Washington, D.C., demanding that the Democratic presidential nominee and the president for whom he worked as vice president be arrested, tried, and executed for treason.”
On Saturday afternoon, Daubenmire and crew took their protest to the home of Attorney General Bill Barr, who personally came out to meet the group, pray with them, and take photos with them.
Barr is an uber-conservative Catholic who supports dominionism. Last year Joan Walsh at The Nation called him “a paranoid right-wing Catholic ideologue who won’t respect the separation of church and state.”
Daubenmire, who is also a Christian minister, last month called for Hillary Clinton to be publicly executed.
Here’s video of the meeting, which shows Daubenmire and other activists with Attorney General Barr, praying. Some of the men wore shirts emblazoned with political statements, including “Crooked Hillary for Prison,” and “Lock’er Up.” Several were using Trump 2020 banners as blankets. One had a tee-shirt with “InfoWars,” a far right wing conspiracy website printed on the back.
Here Barr posing for a photo with Daubenmire.
Right Wing Watch calls Daubenmire “a deeply bigoted, anti-Semitic, anti-choice, anti-LGBTQ, right-wing conspiracy theorist—the sort who proudly declares that women become lesbians because they are so ugly that no man could ever love them, asserts that Barack Obama was ‘a quasi-Muslim freak’ and ‘an emissary from Hell,‘ warns that Oprah Winfrey was planning to run for president in order to carry out a white genocide, complains that he is not allowed to say the ‘N-word,’ gripes that the marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle was a ‘psy-op’ intended to promote ‘the blending of the races,’ and calls interracial marriage ‘spiritual AIDS.'”
He has also wondered if vaccines make kids gay.
“Who knows what was injected into some of these deviant sex people as children. When they say they were born that way, maybe they were vaccinated that way.”
It’s unclear why the Attorney General is meeting with far right wing extremists.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
SCOTUS to Hear Major LGBTQ Case, With Barrett – Designed to Give Christians Special Rights to Discriminate
Just one day after 2020’s historic Election Day, the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday will hear a landmark case seeking to revoke non-discrimination protections for LGBTQ people, along with minority religious groups like Jews and Muslims. The case could hand Christians special rights to discriminate. It relies on overturning a 30-year precedent, something Justice Amy Coney Barrett has said she is not opposed to doing.
The case, Fulton v. City of Philadelphia, involves Catholic Social Services (CSS) of Philadelphia, which lost in a unanimous Third U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals ruling, but appealed to the Supreme Court.
The City of Philadelphia notified Catholic Social Services in 2018 that it would no longer send children to them to be fostered or adopted because of the religious group’s refusal to place children in homes headed by same-sex couples or LGBTQ people.
With the loss of placements comes a loss of taxpayer funds. CSS isn’t banned from continuing to adhere to its policies or religious beliefs, it just won’t be able to use children the City of Philadelphia was sending them as tools to continue its discriminatory practices.
“In court papers, the group has argued that Philadelphia’s moves unlawfully targeted its right to exercise its religion, which is protected under the First Amendment,” CNBC reports. “Philadelphia, on the other hand, has said it is entitled to enforce anti-discrimination policies in order to protect LGBT residents. The city says it is not hostile to religion, noting that its policies apply evenly to religious and secular government contractors.”
Circuit Judge Thomas Ambro, writing for the court, said CSS failed to show that the city was motivated by anything other than “sincere opposition to discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation.”
Should the heavily-conservative majority Supreme Court overturn the Third Circuit Court’s unanimous ruling, it likely would also need to overturn precedent from a 1990 SCOTUS case, Employment Division v. Smith, which CSS is asking the Court to do.
CSS is represented by The Becket Fund for Religious Liberty, a multi-million dollar non-profit.
The Becket Fund calls discriminating against same-sex families and LGBTQ people, “Making room for diversity.”
The group has had success at the Supreme Court before, notably in the infamous 2014 Hobby Lobby anti-abortion case.
Image: Official White House Photo by Andrea Hanks via Flickr
