Stephen Miller Blames ‘the Media’ for Trump Losing 59 Cases but Says ‘Alternate’ Electors Are Voting to ‘Certify’ Him

White House senior advisor Stephen Miller is blaming “the media” for President Donald Trump losing nearly 60 election cases in court, but says right now “alternate” electors are voting to “certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election.”

Miller, one of the most prominent white nationalists aside from the president working in the White House, appeared on Fox News Monday in his capacity as a “senior Trump campaign advisor,” something experts say at best draws questions of “the appearance of impropriety.”

“The only date in the Constitution is January 20, so we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election,” Miller said on “Fox & Friends.”

His claim that election was “fraudulent” is a lie. 86 judges across the country in 59 court cases – including at the U.S. Supreme Court – have refused to indulge the Trump team’s lies.

Miller continued to spread falsehoods, while Fox News hosts allowed him to do so unchallenged.

“As we speak,” he then said, “an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress.”

Stephen Miller on Fox & Friends says "an alternative" group of electors is also voting today: "As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress."

The Trump campaign can send to Congress anything they like but without each state’s certification by the Secretary of State those documents are meaningless.

Miller also falsely claimed “the media” is to blame for the 59 court case losses.

Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, fresh off his “groveling” interview with President Trump on Sunday, continued to spread Trump’s lies about the election as he spoke with Miller.

But he finally confronted Miller with a few facts.

“Your legal team, in almost every state, 50 times, lost – some with Trump judges. So do you have the worst legal team who just don’t seem to be presenting a good case? Or [are] you just too late and this case should have been brought before the election?”

Miller crafted a remarkably dishonest attack on the whole of America’s judiciary in response.

“What you have to realize is the pressure from the corrupt corporate media to make everybody cave and bend is overwhelming,” he lied. “And so, yes, judges are caving. politicians are caving.”

That’s false.

He then uttered this dangerous call to action: “We need heroes to step up and do the right thing,” before spreading even more falsehoods.