Trump Is Doing ‘Exactly What Hitler Did’ by Turning Ashli Babbitt Into a ‘Martyr for the Cause’ Journalist Warns
Donald Trump is taking a page out of Hitler’s playbook by sending a video message to the parents of Ashli Babbitt, praising the January 6 insurrectionist on her birthday.
That’s what journalist, attorney, and SiriusXM Progress host Dean Obeidallah is warning.
On Sunday a far right wing pundit released the video, in which Trump chillingly says: “There was no reason Ashli should have lost her life that day. We must all demand justice for Ashli and her family.”
Babbitt was shot and killed as she was trying to crawl through a broken window and break into the Speakers’ Lounge, just feet away from where members of Congress were hiding from the violent insurrectionists.
Obeidallah, along with many others, has expressed disgust at Trump’s message.
“Trump is making Ashli Babbitt into MAGA’s version of the Nazis’ Horst Wessel. He was killed in 1930 by Hitler’s political enemies,” Obeidallah says. “Hitler and Goebbels made him a martyr for the cause. It inspires the base to sacrifice their lives for the leader.”
Obeidallah adds that Trump “continues to make Ashli Babbitt a martyr for his cause because she was killed waging Trump’s coup. This is EXACTLY what Hitler did after his failed 1923 coup. He honored those killed in the coup attempt to inspire more people to wage violence on his behalf.
“Trump speaking to Ashli Babbitt’s family is a lesson Trump learned from Hitler,” he adds, showing proof:
Trump speaking to Ashli Babbitt’s family is a lesson Trump learned from Hitler. After Hitler’s 1923 failed coup he honored those killed waging his coup. Here’s Hitler speaking to widow of Nazi party member who died in coup. It’s from US Holocaust museum: https://t.co/7PPKoMADHC pic.twitter.com/US5y7eVWT4
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) October 11, 2021
Stephen Miller Blames ‘the Media’ for Trump Losing 59 Cases but Says ‘Alternate’ Electors Are Voting to ‘Certify’ Him
White House senior advisor Stephen Miller is blaming “the media” for President Donald Trump losing nearly 60 election cases in court, but says right now “alternate” electors are voting to “certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election.”
Miller, one of the most prominent white nationalists aside from the president working in the White House, appeared on Fox News Monday in his capacity as a “senior Trump campaign advisor,” something experts say at best draws questions of “the appearance of impropriety.”
“The only date in the Constitution is January 20, so we have more than enough time to right the wrong of this fraudulent election and certify Donald Trump as the winner of the election,” Miller said on “Fox & Friends.”
His claim that election was “fraudulent” is a lie. 86 judges across the country in 59 court cases – including at the U.S. Supreme Court – have refused to indulge the Trump team’s lies.
Miller continued to spread falsehoods, while Fox News hosts allowed him to do so unchallenged.
“As we speak,” he then said, “an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress.”
Stephen Miller on Fox & Friends says “an alternative” group of electors is also voting today:
“As we speak, an alternate slate of electors in the contested states is going to vote and we are going to send those results to Congress.”pic.twitter.com/5kIkfsbOFw
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) December 14, 2020
The Trump campaign can send to Congress anything they like but without each state’s certification by the Secretary of State those documents are meaningless.
Miller also falsely claimed “the media” is to blame for the 59 court case losses.
Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade, fresh off his “groveling” interview with President Trump on Sunday, continued to spread Trump’s lies about the election as he spoke with Miller.
But he finally confronted Miller with a few facts.
“Your legal team, in almost every state, 50 times, lost – some with Trump judges. So do you have the worst legal team who just don’t seem to be presenting a good case? Or [are] you just too late and this case should have been brought before the election?”
Miller crafted a remarkably dishonest attack on the whole of America’s judiciary in response.
“What you have to realize is the pressure from the corrupt corporate media to make everybody cave and bend is overwhelming,” he lied. “And so, yes, judges are caving. politicians are caving.”
That’s false.
He then uttered this dangerous call to action: “We need heroes to step up and do the right thing,” before spreading even more falsehoods.
Kilmeade: “Your legal team [has]… 50 times lost — some with Trump judges — so do you have the worst legal team who just don’t seem to be presenting a good case? Or you just too late in this case should have been brought before the election?”
Miller: [blames media for rulings] pic.twitter.com/BOLLlrBz7N
— Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) December 14, 2020
‘This Was DeSantis’: ‘Gestapo’ Trends After COVID Whistleblower Says Cops Raided Her Home, ‘Pointed Guns at My Kids’
Former Florida Department of Health (DOH) data scientist Rebekah Jones, who was fired by Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration after refusing to manipulate coronavirus information, says “state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech. They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint. They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statement confirming the seizure of computer equipment, a report in the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper says.
“FDLE began an investigation November 10, 2020 after receiving a complaint from the Department of Health regarding unauthorized access to a Department of Health messaging system which is part of an emergency alert system, to be used for emergencies only,” FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said.
Jones, who set up her own site to continue to report important coronavirus information, posted this tweet, including video:
1/
There will be no update today.
At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.
They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.
They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
“They took my phone and the computer I use every day to post the case numbers in Florida, and school cases for the entire country,” she tweeted. “They took evidence of corruption at the state level. They claimed it was about a security breach. This was DeSantis. He sent the gestapo.”
If Desantis thought pointing a gun in my face was a good way to get me to shut up, he's about to learn just how wrong he was.
I'll have a new computer tomorrow.
And then I'm going to get back to work.
If you want to help, my website is still at https://t.co/JbQtrVbRuv
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
“Gestapo” has been trending as a result. Take a look at what some are saying:
Rebekah Jones was fired for refusing to manipulate Covid-19 data for the state of FL. She began publishing her own dashboard. Then they raided her home. To support her work and to give the finger to DeSantis and his gestapo, donate to her project here: https://t.co/8Rxs03CybG https://t.co/DJ8md0cc8I
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 7, 2020
They should have never had guns out for this. DeSantis is out of control. Gestapo tactics.
— Debbie Dease 🦋✍🏽🌊🇺🇸 (@debbie_dease) December 7, 2020
She's the former Dept of Health employee who built the COVID-19 dashboard. She was fired after refusing to manipulate data for @GovRonDeSantis. Now he's ordered a Gestapo style raid on her home, guns pointed at her and her kids. https://t.co/IXnM0Pr8ew
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 7, 2020
There has to be an attorney out there who will go after @GovRonDeSantis, who just sent his gestapo to confiscate the computers of covid whistleblower and scientist @GeoRebekah, pointing guns in the faces of her and her CHILDREN. What a fucking #Floriduh disgrace. @Maddow https://t.co/K8oaGk9PpG
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) December 7, 2020
This is shocking and horrifying. Rebekah Jones, the designer of the Florida COVID data tracker and whistleblower, got raided.
Make no mistake, we have Republican fascism here in the USA, right now. Complete with Gestapo.
More of this if Trump and his Republicans stay in power. https://t.co/mfn57C3UQO
— Denise Dewald, MD 🗽 (@denise_dewald) December 7, 2020
Out and out gestapo tactics by a dictator. DeSantis must be stopped. I hope you get a cadre of lawyers willing to take your case.
— RayWoodson2.0 (@RWoodson20) December 7, 2020
Why are we using gestapo tactics against scientists? Threatening scientists and covering up facts in order to push lies is killing the people of Florida. Let the truth be heard and let it be known DeSantis is a participant in crimes against humanity. He is a Covid Collaborator. https://t.co/8VMP8q5DJT
— Liz (@lizzard1278) December 7, 2020
Ron DeSantis's doing. The governor of Florida is hiding COVID data — and probably hella more. This is evil. This is Gestapo. This is Putin. This is Trump. https://t.co/BvAr5Es8mC
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) December 7, 2020
Armed Guards at Florida Polling Site Say They Were Sent by the Trump Campaign
Two armed men set up a tent outside of an early voting location in St. Petersberg, Florida, saying that they were with the Trump campaign.
“The Sheriff [Bob Gualtieri] told me the persons that were dressed in these security uniforms had indicated to sheriff’s deputies that they belonged to a licensed security company and they indicated, and this has not been confirmed yet, that they were hired by the Trump campaign,” said Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus.
“The sheriff and I take this very seriously,” Marcus said. “Voter intimidation, deterring voters from voting, impeding a voter’s ability to cast a ballot in this election is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any way shape, or form. So we anticipated many things going into this election. Not only cybersecurity, but physical security, and we had a plan in place and executed that plan.”
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said that he would do whatever it takes to protect the authenticity of the election.
“I just don’t want to get too deep into the specifics because we’re trying to balance it,” Gualtieri said. “But I’ll say it’s a combination of uniformed personnel who will be in the area, and also we’re gonna use some undercover personnel just to monitor the situation.”
The guards said they were hired by Trump and would be out at the polling place again tomorrow. It’s illegal to bring a gun to a polling place in Florida.
See the full report below:
Image via Shutterstock
