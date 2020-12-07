THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
‘This Was DeSantis’: ‘Gestapo’ Trends After COVID Whistleblower Says Cops Raided Her Home, ‘Pointed Guns at My Kids’
Former Florida Department of Health (DOH) data scientist Rebekah Jones, who was fired by Governor Ron DeSantis’s administration after refusing to manipulate coronavirus information, says “state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech. They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint. They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.”
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement issued a statement confirming the seizure of computer equipment, a report in the Tallahassee Democrat newspaper says.
“FDLE began an investigation November 10, 2020 after receiving a complaint from the Department of Health regarding unauthorized access to a Department of Health messaging system which is part of an emergency alert system, to be used for emergencies only,” FDLE spokeswoman Gretl Plessinger said.
Jones, who set up her own site to continue to report important coronavirus information, posted this tweet, including video:
1/
There will be no update today.
At 8:30 am this morning, state police came into my house and took all my hardware and tech.
They were serving a warrant on my computer after DOH filed a complaint.
They pointed a gun in my face. They pointed guns at my kids.. pic.twitter.com/DE2QfOmtPU
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
“They took my phone and the computer I use every day to post the case numbers in Florida, and school cases for the entire country,” she tweeted. “They took evidence of corruption at the state level. They claimed it was about a security breach. This was DeSantis. He sent the gestapo.”
If Desantis thought pointing a gun in my face was a good way to get me to shut up, he's about to learn just how wrong he was.
I'll have a new computer tomorrow.
And then I'm going to get back to work.
If you want to help, my website is still at https://t.co/JbQtrVbRuv
— Rebekah Jones (@GeoRebekah) December 7, 2020
“Gestapo” has been trending as a result. Take a look at what some are saying:
Rebekah Jones was fired for refusing to manipulate Covid-19 data for the state of FL. She began publishing her own dashboard. Then they raided her home. To support her work and to give the finger to DeSantis and his gestapo, donate to her project here: https://t.co/8Rxs03CybG https://t.co/DJ8md0cc8I
— George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 7, 2020
They should have never had guns out for this. DeSantis is out of control. Gestapo tactics.
— Debbie Dease 🦋✍🏽🌊🇺🇸 (@debbie_dease) December 7, 2020
She's the former Dept of Health employee who built the COVID-19 dashboard. She was fired after refusing to manipulate data for @GovRonDeSantis. Now he's ordered a Gestapo style raid on her home, guns pointed at her and her kids. https://t.co/IXnM0Pr8ew
— Randi Mayem Singer (@rmayemsinger) December 7, 2020
There has to be an attorney out there who will go after @GovRonDeSantis, who just sent his gestapo to confiscate the computers of covid whistleblower and scientist @GeoRebekah, pointing guns in the faces of her and her CHILDREN. What a fucking #Floriduh disgrace. @Maddow https://t.co/K8oaGk9PpG
— Lesley Abravanel🆘 (@lesleyabravanel) December 7, 2020
This is shocking and horrifying. Rebekah Jones, the designer of the Florida COVID data tracker and whistleblower, got raided.
Make no mistake, we have Republican fascism here in the USA, right now. Complete with Gestapo.
More of this if Trump and his Republicans stay in power. https://t.co/mfn57C3UQO
— Denise Dewald, MD 🗽 (@denise_dewald) December 7, 2020
Out and out gestapo tactics by a dictator. DeSantis must be stopped. I hope you get a cadre of lawyers willing to take your case.
— RayWoodson2.0 (@RWoodson20) December 7, 2020
Why are we using gestapo tactics against scientists? Threatening scientists and covering up facts in order to push lies is killing the people of Florida. Let the truth be heard and let it be known DeSantis is a participant in crimes against humanity. He is a Covid Collaborator. https://t.co/8VMP8q5DJT
— Liz (@lizzard1278) December 7, 2020
Ron DeSantis's doing. The governor of Florida is hiding COVID data — and probably hella more. This is evil. This is Gestapo. This is Putin. This is Trump. https://t.co/BvAr5Es8mC
— Dr. Jack Brown (@DrGJackBrown) December 7, 2020
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
Armed Guards at Florida Polling Site Say They Were Sent by the Trump Campaign
Two armed men set up a tent outside of an early voting location in St. Petersberg, Florida, saying that they were with the Trump campaign.
“The Sheriff [Bob Gualtieri] told me the persons that were dressed in these security uniforms had indicated to sheriff’s deputies that they belonged to a licensed security company and they indicated, and this has not been confirmed yet, that they were hired by the Trump campaign,” said Pinellas County Supervisor of Elections Julie Marcus.
“The sheriff and I take this very seriously,” Marcus said. “Voter intimidation, deterring voters from voting, impeding a voter’s ability to cast a ballot in this election is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in any way shape, or form. So we anticipated many things going into this election. Not only cybersecurity, but physical security, and we had a plan in place and executed that plan.”
Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said that he would do whatever it takes to protect the authenticity of the election.
“I just don’t want to get too deep into the specifics because we’re trying to balance it,” Gualtieri said. “But I’ll say it’s a combination of uniformed personnel who will be in the area, and also we’re gonna use some undercover personnel just to monitor the situation.”
The guards said they were hired by Trump and would be out at the polling place again tomorrow. It’s illegal to bring a gun to a polling place in Florida.
See the full report below:
Image via Shutterstock
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
Trump Publicly Demands Bill Barr Appoint Special Counsel to Investigate Joe Biden in Off-the-Rails Fox News Interview
In a wide-ranging and off-the-rails Fox News interview President Donald Trump is demanding Attorney General Bill Barr appoint a special counsel to investigate his Democratic opponent, former Vice President Joe Biden, over Russian disinformation spread by his personal attorney and a conservative media outlet owned by his friend.
Trump told “Fox & Friends” Barr has “got to act” against the former vice president and his son Hunter Biden, insisting the Attorney General give credence to the disinformation before Election Day.
“We’ve go to get the Attorney General to act, and he’s got to act, and he’s got to act fast. He’s got to appoint somebody. This is major corruption and this has to be known about before the election,” Trump demanded, before declaring, “we’re going to win the election.”
Fox News mentioned the letter sent to Barr by just 11 of the 198 House Republicans calling for a special prosecutor to investigate the Bidens.
Overnight Politico reported: “More than 50 former senior intelligence officials have signed on to a letter outlining their belief that the recent disclosure of emails allegedly belonging to Joe Biden’s son ‘has all the classic earmarks of a Russian information operation.'”
Watch:
On Fox & Friends, Trump says Bill Barr’s “gotta act” on the NY Post’s Hunter Biden stories, “and this has to be known about before the election.” pic.twitter.com/fjo4FEbVd6
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) October 20, 2020
Image: Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead via Flickr
THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE
Jeff Sessions Was a ‘Driving Force’ Behind Child Separations – Rod Rosenstein Said They Should Include Infants: NYT
As Attorney General under President Donald Trump in 2018, Jeff Sessions ordered the separation of migrant children from their parents and even other siblings. Rod Rosenstein, who would go on to gain a high profile under the Mueller Russia probe, was a complicit partner in that project.
“We need to take away children,” Attorney General Sessions told five federal prosecutors who were “deeply concerned” about the child separations, The New York Times reports.
“One added in shorthand: ‘If care about kids, don’t bring them in. Won’t give amnesty to people with kids.'”
Rod Rosenstein, the the deputy attorney general at the time, “went even further in a second call about a week later, telling the five prosecutors that it did not matter how young the children were. He said that government lawyers should not have refused to prosecute two cases simply because the children were barely more than infants.”
According to The Times, Sessions and Rosenstein “were ‘a driving force’ behind the policy that spurred the separation of thousands of families, many of them fleeing violence in Central America and seeking asylum in the United States, before Mr. Trump abandoned it amid global outrage, according to a draft report of the results of the investigation by Michael E. Horowitz, the department’s inspector general.”
That was behind the scenes. Sessions, who recently lost a primary bid to retake his old Alabama Senate seat, was only too happy to allow Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen to take the brunt of the international outrage.
The Times reporting is based on interviews with federal government officials and a review of an a 86-page draft Inspector General’s report.
“Mr. Rosenstein told the inspector general that Mr. Sessions ‘understood what the consequences were.'”
“The A.G.’s goal,” Rosenstein said, “was to create a more effective deterrent so that everybody would believe that they had a risk of being prosecuted.”
Read the entire Times report here.
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'3 days ago
Trump fires 9 Pentagon advisors & installs cronies while blocking Biden from military briefings
- coronavirus3 days ago
Pfizer Isn’t Sure Whether Its Vaccine Stops People From Being Able to Spread COVID-19
- 'SHAKESPEAREAN'2 days ago
Trump ‘Facing a Rapid Decline’ as He Wallows in ‘Rage and Denial’ Over Election Loss: Report
- 'BUCKLE UP'3 days ago
FCC Chairman Admits That He Wants to Block Biden from Changing Anything
- News1 day ago
Trump Announces Giuliani Positive for Coronavirus in Racist Tweet
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'2 days ago
Karen Pence’s Anti-LGBTQ School Got $725K in COVID Bailout Funds
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'3 days ago
90% of All Congressional Republicans Refuse to Say Biden Won the Election
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM14 hours ago
‘Believe in Divine Immunity’: Trump-Supporting Megachurch Pastor Tells Congregation Not to Take COVID Vaccine