Mitch McConnell Installs Super-Transphobic and Inexperienced Judge on 15-Year Bench
Because President Donald Trump is getting the boot on January 20, Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is rushing through as many of Trump’s judicial appointments as possible.
This includes Stephen Schwartz, a 36-year-old who has just been given a 15-year appointment to the Court of Federal Claims, a court that hears cases of people suing the federal government for institutional abuse and failures. Schwartz’s history of courtroom transphobia is particularly troubling, as is the fact that he never argued a single case in the court which he now sits.
Schwartz defended the Gloucester County School Board of Virginia when it tried to bar trans boy Gavin Grimm from using the school bathroom that matched his gender identity.
“[Schwartz] also defended North Carolina’s anti-LGBTQ House Bill 2, which prohibited North Carolina cities from enacting non-discrimination laws and prohibited trans people from using the correct bathrooms in government buildings, including public schools, colleges, and universities,” Wonkette writes.
Additionally, Schwartz defended a North Carolina voter suppression law that the Fourth Circuit court said “target[ed] African Americans with almost surgical precision,” and once argued that Social Security should be abolished because economic inequality “is a natural aspect of the human condition.”
McConnell’s rush of judicial appointments during a lame-duck period is unprecedented, but his last chance to install long-term conservatives on the bench before he starts obstructing the judicial appointments of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden.
Lincoln Project Warns ‘Trump Is Radicalizing Our Young Men to Become Killers’ With New Viral Ad: ‘This Is Sick’
The Lincoln Project is out with yet another hard-hitting, truth-telling ad about President Donald Trump, and it’s going viral: one million views in just four hours.
“Donald Trump is making America more dangerous,” the ad begins. It includes images of a police officer standing beside George Floyd. The gun-waving St. Louis couple who have been criminally-charged for their actions. Trump’s RNC convention at the White House. And what appear to be the Charlottesville neo-Nazi “rally,” Confederate flag-wavers, and Trump campaign rally attendees.
“Two millionaire lawyers in front of their mansion threatened peaceful demonstrators with guns, the demonstrators are marching to the mayor’s house to protest the killing of an unarmed black men by police,” the ad says. “Donald Trump honors them at the convention. Their only achievement: they threatened peaceful Black demonstrators with guns.”
“Less than 24 hours later, a young man follows their example, and kills two demonstrators,” the ad continues, referring to Kyle Rittenhouse. “A young, impressionable man sat in the front of the Trump rally and heard his message of hate and division. Today he is hailed as a hero by Trump supporters.”
“This is sick. This is wrong. This is dangerous. And as long as Donald Trump is president, he’ll keep encouraging the kooks, the crazies, the extremists, the angry fringe.”
“It doesn’t have to be this way, reject the hate reject the violence, America or Donald Trump, stand up for America.”
Watch:
It’s time we say it: Donald Trump is radicalizing our young men to become killers. pic.twitter.com/HslQJyM07L
— The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) September 8, 2020
