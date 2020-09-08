Lincoln Project Warns ‘Trump Is Radicalizing Our Young Men to Become Killers’ With New Viral Ad: ‘This Is Sick’

The Lincoln Project is out with yet another hard-hitting, truth-telling ad about President Donald Trump, and it’s going viral: one million views in just four hours.

“Donald Trump is making America more dangerous,” the ad begins. It includes images of a police officer standing beside George Floyd. The gun-waving St. Louis couple who have been criminally-charged for their actions. Trump’s RNC convention at the White House. And what appear to be the Charlottesville neo-Nazi “rally,” Confederate flag-wavers, and Trump campaign rally attendees.

“Two millionaire lawyers in front of their mansion threatened peaceful demonstrators with guns, the demonstrators are marching to the mayor’s house to protest the killing of an unarmed black men by police,” the ad says. “Donald Trump honors them at the convention. Their only achievement: they threatened peaceful Black demonstrators with guns.”

“Less than 24 hours later, a young man follows their example, and kills two demonstrators,” the ad continues, referring to Kyle Rittenhouse. “A young, impressionable man sat in the front of the Trump rally and heard his message of hate and division. Today he is hailed as a hero by Trump supporters.”

“This is sick. This is wrong. This is dangerous. And as long as Donald Trump is president, he’ll keep encouraging the kooks, the crazies, the extremists, the angry fringe.”

“It doesn’t have to be this way, reject the hate reject the violence, America or Donald Trump, stand up for America.”

Watch: