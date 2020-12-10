RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
GOP Lawmaker Who Said There Was a ‘Political Agenda’ Behind COVID Coverage Now Prays for a ‘Miracle’ From His ICU Bed
Rep. David Byrd (R-TN) made a post on Facebook this Thursday saying that he may been soon placed on a ventilator due to coronavirus, and asked people to pray for him.
“I really need a miracle today!!” Byrd wrote Thursday. “My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!”
Byrd was flown by helicopter to from Wayne County Hospital to St. Thomas in Nashville, where he still remains. According to the Tennessean, he was among the nearly 70 House Republicans who attended a caucus meeting held in the House chamber on November 24. A week and a half later, he was hospitalized with the virus. Reports say he was seen on the House floor without a mask. Just days before, he hosted a dinner for dozens of his fellow caucus members at a restaurant.
Byrd is at least the second House Republican to be hospitalized with coronavirus.
As the Tennessean points out, Byrd and GOP Rep. Mike Carter, who was placed in the ICU with coronavirus in August, supported a House resolution stating that “mainstream media has sensationalized the reporting on COVID-19 in the service of political agendas.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
Republicans Kill Resolution of Joint House-Senate Inaugural Committee Declaring Biden President-Elect
Republicans on the six-member joint, bipartisan House and Senate Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) on Tuesday killed a resolution naming Joe Biden President-elect.
The Committee was created under the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It is “responsible for the planning and execution of the Inaugural Ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States at the Capitol.”
But on Tuesday in a 3-3 vote along party lines Republicans blocked the Committee from doing its constitutionally-mandated job.
“The rejection came in a private meeting, where House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer offered a motion recognizing the congressional inaugural committee meeting was preparing for the inauguration of Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate,” CNN reports. “It was rejected by Republicans, a move that effectively denied acknowledging that Biden is the President-elect.”
The six-person committee is comprised of three members of the House and three members of the Senate. Three are Democrats and three are Republicans.
They include Rep. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the committee’s chairman, Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
The committee’s website even has a countdown clock to noon on January 20.
“For more than 200 years America’s citizens have witnessed the Inauguration ceremonies of the President and Vice President of the United States,” its website says. “From the first Inauguration of George Washington, in New York City, in 1789, to today, as we prepare for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies, the Swearing-In Ceremonies represent both national renewal and continuity of leadership.”
The election was five weeks ago today. President Donald Trump lost but has never conceded. He spends his days lying, reportedly to everyone he can, that he won while grifting the American public out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Chairman Blunt, who voted against today’s simple resolution, had the audacity to post this monstrously hypocritical tweet and video touting the committee’s commitment to democracy and continuity of government of the committee’s website.
JCCIC Chair @RoyBlunt: “Now, nearly 120 years since Congress formed the first Joint Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, it has been our charge, really our bond, in a nonpartisan way to host what is really this iconic symbol of democracy. People watch all over the world.” pic.twitter.com/q8U8IZhbUk
— JCCIC (@JCCIC) July 1, 2020
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
McEnany Accuses Democrats of Not Following COVID Rules – While Her Husband Stands Maskless in the Briefing Room
In yet another example from the bottomless pit of Trump administration hypocrisy, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday blasted two Democratic elected officials and a CNN anchor who, over a period of months, were each caught violating coronavirus restrictions. All of them were duly criticized by Democrats.
McEnany and most White House officials, from President Donald Trump on down, daily violate coronavirus restrictions and CDC guidelines. Like this, from today’s briefing, where not a single White House staffer was wearing a mask:
Meanwhile, McEnany’s own husband, who is not a White House reporter or a reporter at all but a Major League Baseball free agent, attended the briefing while violating coronavirus restrictions.
“Kayleigh McEnany’s husband, Sean Gilmartin, was present during the news briefing in the rear of the briefing room and maskless,” the White House press pool reports.
A well-known New York Times photographer, Doug Mills, who has covered the White House for nearly four decades, “politely pointed out to Gilmartin rules requiring masks be worn in White House press areas.”
“A White House staffer who was with Gilmartin said incredulously, ‘Kayleigh’s husband?'” as if the virus has not infected literally dozens of people tied directly to the White House.
“The staffer and Gilmartin exited together as Mills restated the mask rules and said it doesn’t matter who he is.”
“Mills later confirmed to pool Gilmartin was maskless for the entirety of the briefing and he was unaware of Gilmartin’s identity when pointing out the rules.”
Mills is a a board member of the White House Correspondents’ Association, and has every right to voice concern over guests in the briefing room, which is controlled by the WHCA.
C-SPAN’s Communications Director posted this image:
Today’s WH press briefing ….
Foreground: @dougmillsnyt
Background: Sean Gilmartin pic.twitter.com/GjMEXFGmW6
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 2, 2020
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
‘You’re All Very Sick’: Internet Erupts Over the Right’s Massive Hypocrisy of Calling for Martial Law but Opposing Masks
Many Americans were shocked to wake up Wednesday to see former Trump National Security Adviser Mike Flynn calling for martial law so the U.S. military can hold a “do-over” election. Flynn is not alone, there is a large number of people promoting this lawless and unconstitutional behavior, all in service to Donald Trump.
Flynn and other far right wing “leaders,” including pro-Trump attorney Lin Wood, are pushing a Tea Party group’s statement “demanding that President Trump Invoke limited Martial law in order to allow the U.S. Military to oversee a new free and fair federal election if Legislators, Courts and the Congress do not follow the Constitution.”
To be clear, there was no significant election fraud or voter fraud. Even Trump’s own Attorney General Bill Barr made that declaration on Tuesday.
The far right has taken over the main Republican Party, and this is a direct result.
Many on social media are furious, especially since no Republican, especially President Trump, has called to put a stop to this dangerous incitement. Many are rightly criticizing these self-declared “patriots” – many of whom are coming close to appearing to embrace sedition – as astonishingly hypocritical.
Why?
They are 100 percent OK with suspending the U.S. Constitution because Trump legitimately lost, holding a military-overseen election “do-over” because Trump lost (by nearly 7 million votes), but wearing a face mask to prevent the spread of a deadly virus violates their “rights” and is “fascism.”
Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell is challenging his GOP peers to denounce the hypocrisy:
Hey @HouseGOP & @SenateGOP: You’ve always said you opposed tyranny – and here it is. What will you say about it? https://t.co/JUArxMwZxB
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) December 2, 2020
Here’s what others are saying. Take a look:
The people that think wearing a mask is fascism are cool with martial law because their guy lost an election.
— Occam’s Pseudofolliculitis Barbae (@JoelSmi65928572) December 2, 2020
Trump supporters: “You can’t make me wear a mask, i have rights and you will not infringe on them by making me wear something on my face to prevent the spread of a deadly disease.”
Gen Flynn: “We should declare Martial Law so Trump can stay in power”
Trump supporters: “Ok”
— ?Aaron? (@AT_1899) December 2, 2020
Wearing a mask to stop the spread of covid… that’s fascism, but Martial law (which suspends the constitution entirely, the constitution you claim to love), that’s NOT fascism?
TF is wrong with all of you. You’re all very sick, and I’m not sure it’s reversible.
— Eddie Alexander (@Jesternj0000) December 2, 2020
Conservatives: I WILL NOT WEAR A MASK BECAUSE IT IS A DIAPER THAT CANNOT HOLD MY REGULAR EXPLOSIONS OF MOUTH-FREEDOM AND YOU CAN’T MAKE ME BECAUSE MUH RIGHTS
Also conservatives: Suspend the constitution. Declare martial law. Overturn the election. Seriously. We’re serious.
— Catherynne M. Valente (@catvalente) December 2, 2020
WTF? And MAGAt world considers Michael Flynn to be a true patriot. In reality the entire Republican Party has become hypocrisy personified. Here’s proof…
“Mandatory mask-wearing is tyranny”
“Let’s declare martial law & suspend the Constitution” https://t.co/pJBkeHwcmI
— SmackeyCracks ?? NEVER TRUMP~~OU Sooners ?? (@SmackeyCracks) December 2, 2020
So you think being told to wear a mask is fascism…. but declaring martial law and forcing a new vote because your guy lost isn’t?
You all know this won’t work…. you all know its crazy. I now believe all you care about is saying wild sh*t to get attention.
— Eddie Alexander (@Jesternj0000) December 2, 2020
Advocating for martial law while simultaneously protesting mask mandates because “the Constitution” is peak hypocrisy.
I was an aid worker in Colombia & Guatemala for years, and I lived through plenty of martial law declarations. They are the antithesis to personal freedom.
— Elena la gringa (@elena_lagringa) December 2, 2020
wearing a mask is tyranny but declaring martial law to redo the election because trump lost is fine actually
trump supporters are ACTUALLY brain dead and fail to see the hypocrisy
— ??????? (@vahamailo) December 2, 2020
WTF? And MAGAt world considers Michael Flynn to be a true patriot. In reality the entire Republican Party has become hypocrisy personified. Here’s proof…
“Mandatory mask-wearing is tyranny”
“Let’s declare martial law & suspend the Constitution” https://t.co/pJBkeHwcmI
— SmackeyCracks ?? NEVER TRUMP~~OU Sooners ?? (@SmackeyCracks) December 2, 2020
GOP: Mandatory mask-wearing is tyranny
BUT the GOP: Let’s declare martial law and suspend the Constitution and erase the Election.
— Daily (@daily_brenda) December 2, 2020
Flunky Flynn should’ve quit while he was ahead. Traitor gets a pardon – a massive, undeserved gift – and now he’s setting himself up for worse. We see your Martial Law and raise you a charge of sedition, traitor. https://t.co/Bdwxy85jve
— Steph On The Left ? Wear a damn mask! (@floradoragirl) December 2, 2020
Millions of Trumpers are simultaneously arguing it is tyranny to make people wear a mask AND that we need Martial Law and to overturn verified and certified election results. pic.twitter.com/dkAFObfUbK
— Michael Arndt (@MJA_DHO) December 2, 2020
Image via Shutterstock
Trending
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
‘I’m Doing the Right Thing for God’: Jenna Ellis Says Jesus Christ Wants Her to Overturn the Election
- GRIFTER IN CHIEF2 days ago
Trump Rewards Kellyanne Conway, Matt Schlapp, and 2 Dozen Others With Prestigious Government Appointments
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM3 days ago
Trump Guts Protections for LGBTQ Workers and Expands Religious Orgs’ Ability to Discriminate in Final Weeks
- RIGHT WING IDIOCY1 day ago
Giuliani’s Star ‘Election Fraud’ Witness Says ‘The Obamas Funded That Wuhan Lab to Make COVID’: Report
- RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY2 days ago
Republicans Kill Resolution of Joint House-Senate Inaugural Committee Declaring Biden President-Elect
- CRIME2 days ago
‘Pernicious Conspiracy’: Chris Krebs Sues Trump Attorney Joe diGenova Who Called for His Execution – Report
- AMERICA'S THIN-SKINNED PRESIDENT3 days ago
Expert Walter Reed Doctor Who Criticized Trump for Joy Ride While Hospitalized with COVID Removed
- THIS IS WHAT FASCISM LOOKS LIKE3 days ago
‘This Was DeSantis’: ‘Gestapo’ Trends After COVID Whistleblower Says Cops Raided Her Home, ‘Pointed Guns at My Kids’