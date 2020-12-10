GOP Lawmaker Who Said There Was a ‘Political Agenda’ Behind COVID Coverage Now Prays for a ‘Miracle’ From His ICU Bed

Rep. David Byrd (R-TN) made a post on Facebook this Thursday saying that he may been soon placed on a ventilator due to coronavirus, and asked people to pray for him.

“I really need a miracle today!!” Byrd wrote Thursday. “My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!”

Byrd was flown by helicopter to from Wayne County Hospital to St. Thomas in Nashville, where he still remains. According to the Tennessean, he was among the nearly 70 House Republicans who attended a caucus meeting held in the House chamber on November 24. A week and a half later, he was hospitalized with the virus. Reports say he was seen on the House floor without a mask. Just days before, he hosted a dinner for dozens of his fellow caucus members at a restaurant.

Byrd is at least the second House Republican to be hospitalized with coronavirus.

As the Tennessean points out, Byrd and GOP Rep. Mike Carter, who was placed in the ICU with coronavirus in August, supported a House resolution stating that “mainstream media has sensationalized the reporting on COVID-19 in the service of political agendas.”