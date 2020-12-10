RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
GOP Lawmaker Tested COVID Positive Twice – That Didn’t Stop Him From Going to Work in the Statehouse, Even Maskless
Republican state Representative Stephen Hambley last month tested positive for the deadly coronavirus. Twice. Ignoring state and federal guidelines, he went back to work after just a few days. He reportedly has never received a negative test since his positive tests November 22 and 28.
Democrats say he never informed them of his positive status (he claims he did), as he continued his duties, including sitting on committees, and even voting to restrict “the ability of the Ohio Department of Health to issue quarantine and isolation orders related to the pandemic,” as the Ohio Capitol Journal’s Jake Zuckerman reports.
Now, at least four lawmakers – two Republicans and two Democrats, have tested positive for COVID-19, after spending time alongside Hambley at a House Finance Committee hearing on December 2.
It’s not just those four lawmakers who are sick.
A Democratic spokesperson says nine Democratic lawmakers in total are either sick or awaiting coronavirus test results. The Republican spokeswoman has not answered questions about any other Republicans.
On November 19 Rep. Hambley told the the House Civil Justice Committee of an aide’s positive COVID test result.
“Before we start, I do need to announce that one of our staff members was diagnosed this morning with covid,” he said. “I’m asking all members and staff to please take the abundant amount of caution — masking, distance, sanitation, so forth. The administration as well as the leadership has been informed of this and we’re following the necessary safety protocols.”
And yet, the Ohio Capitol Journal reports, “the committee continued its work regardless of CDC guidelines recommending those exposed to the virus to isolate from others.”
Two days after Hambley received his own first positive coronavirus test result he shared this post on Facebook, detailing COVID-19 timelines and progression. He did not mention his own diagnosis.
The Journal adds that “footage from recent House floor sessions show Hambley giving floor speeches and meandering about the House floor, not wearing a mask.”
“Hambley is not seeking reelection. On Dec. 2, he gave a farewell speech (image above), about 15 minutes in duration, to the chamber. He was maskless the whole time.”
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
GOP Lawmaker Who Said There Was a ‘Political Agenda’ Behind COVID Coverage Now Prays for a ‘Miracle’ From His ICU Bed
Rep. David Byrd (R-TN) made a post on Facebook this Thursday saying that he may be soon placed on a ventilator due to coronavirus, and asked people to pray for him.
“I really need a miracle today!!” Byrd wrote Thursday. “My doctor said if my oxygen level doesn’t improve then he has no choice but to put me on a ventilator. So please pray that God will breathe His healing spirit into my lungs!!”
Byrd was flown by helicopter from Wayne County Hospital to St. Thomas in Nashville, where he still remains. According to the Tennessean, he was among the nearly 70 House Republicans who attended a caucus meeting held in the House chamber on November 24. A week and a half later, he was hospitalized with the virus. Reports say he was seen on the House floor without a mask. Just days before, he hosted a dinner for dozens of his fellow caucus members at a restaurant.
Byrd is at least the second House Republican to be hospitalized with coronavirus.
As the Tennessean points out, Byrd and GOP Rep. Mike Carter, who was placed in the ICU with coronavirus in August, supported a House resolution stating that “mainstream media has sensationalized the reporting on COVID-19 in the service of political agendas.”
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
Republicans Kill Resolution of Joint House-Senate Inaugural Committee Declaring Biden President-Elect
Republicans on the six-member joint, bipartisan House and Senate Joint Congressional Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies (JCCIC) on Tuesday killed a resolution naming Joe Biden President-elect.
The Committee was created under the 20th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution. It is “responsible for the planning and execution of the Inaugural Ceremonies of the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the United States at the Capitol.”
But on Tuesday in a 3-3 vote along party lines Republicans blocked the Committee from doing its constitutionally-mandated job.
“The rejection came in a private meeting, where House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer offered a motion recognizing the congressional inaugural committee meeting was preparing for the inauguration of Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris, a member of the Senate,” CNN reports. “It was rejected by Republicans, a move that effectively denied acknowledging that Biden is the President-elect.”
The six-person committee is comprised of three members of the House and three members of the Senate. Three are Democrats and three are Republicans.
They include Rep. Roy Blunt (R-MO), the committee’s chairman, Senator Mitch McConnell (R-KY), Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), House Majority Leader Steny Hoyer (D-MD), and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA).
The committee’s website even has a countdown clock to noon on January 20.
“For more than 200 years America’s citizens have witnessed the Inauguration ceremonies of the President and Vice President of the United States,” its website says. “From the first Inauguration of George Washington, in New York City, in 1789, to today, as we prepare for the 59th Inaugural Ceremonies, the Swearing-In Ceremonies represent both national renewal and continuity of leadership.”
The election was five weeks ago today. President Donald Trump lost but has never conceded. He spends his days lying, reportedly to everyone he can, that he won while grifting the American public out of hundreds of millions of dollars.
Chairman Blunt, who voted against today’s simple resolution, had the audacity to post this monstrously hypocritical tweet and video touting the committee’s commitment to democracy and continuity of government of the committee’s website.
JCCIC Chair @RoyBlunt: “Now, nearly 120 years since Congress formed the first Joint Committee on Inaugural Ceremonies, it has been our charge, really our bond, in a nonpartisan way to host what is really this iconic symbol of democracy. People watch all over the world.” pic.twitter.com/q8U8IZhbUk
— JCCIC (@JCCIC) July 1, 2020
RIGHT WING HYPOCRISY
McEnany Accuses Democrats of Not Following COVID Rules – While Her Husband Stands Maskless in the Briefing Room
In yet another example from the bottomless pit of Trump administration hypocrisy, White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany on Wednesday blasted two Democratic elected officials and a CNN anchor who, over a period of months, were each caught violating coronavirus restrictions. All of them were duly criticized by Democrats.
McEnany and most White House officials, from President Donald Trump on down, daily violate coronavirus restrictions and CDC guidelines. Like this, from today’s briefing, where not a single White House staffer was wearing a mask:
Meanwhile, McEnany’s own husband, who is not a White House reporter or a reporter at all but a Major League Baseball free agent, attended the briefing while violating coronavirus restrictions.
“Kayleigh McEnany’s husband, Sean Gilmartin, was present during the news briefing in the rear of the briefing room and maskless,” the White House press pool reports.
A well-known New York Times photographer, Doug Mills, who has covered the White House for nearly four decades, “politely pointed out to Gilmartin rules requiring masks be worn in White House press areas.”
“A White House staffer who was with Gilmartin said incredulously, ‘Kayleigh’s husband?'” as if the virus has not infected literally dozens of people tied directly to the White House.
“The staffer and Gilmartin exited together as Mills restated the mask rules and said it doesn’t matter who he is.”
“Mills later confirmed to pool Gilmartin was maskless for the entirety of the briefing and he was unaware of Gilmartin’s identity when pointing out the rules.”
Mills is a a board member of the White House Correspondents’ Association, and has every right to voice concern over guests in the briefing room, which is controlled by the WHCA.
C-SPAN’s Communications Director posted this image:
Today’s WH press briefing ….
Foreground: @dougmillsnyt
Background: Sean Gilmartin pic.twitter.com/GjMEXFGmW6
— Howard Mortman (@HowardMortman) December 2, 2020
