‘Ask Me That in a Number of Weeks’: Trump Refuses to Say if He Has Confidence in Bill Barr

President Donald Trump remains highly critical of his Attorney General, after Bill Barr announced that the Dept. of Justice has found no evidence of widespread fraud. Before the election Trump spent months warning there would be fraud, and weeks since the election falsely claiming there was “massive fraud.”

There was no fraud, according to Barr and Trump’s now-fired cybersecurity expert Chris Krebs.

On Thursday, amid reports Trump is strongly considering firing Barr, Trump was asked if he still has confidence in the Attorney General.

“Ask me that in a number of weeks,” Trump, who will be in office for just another seven weeks, replied.

Numerous reports say Trump had a blowout with Barr at the White House recently.

The President made the remarks during a ceremony awarding the Presidential Medal of Freedom to former football coach Lou Holtz, a right wing religious extremist who endorsed Trump for re-election while declaring Joe Biden is Catholic “in name only.”

The event was originally closed to the press. Trump had to know to expect the question, so his answer was likely planned.

Watch: