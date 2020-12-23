News
U.S. Secures An Additional 100 Million Doses of Pfizer Vaccine
Millions of Americans are expected to be vaccinated from COVID-19 by the fall at no cost to them thanks to a new deal with Pfizer and BioNTech. The Department of Health and Human Services announced the update on Wednesday.
The agreement includes the purchase of 100 million additional doses of their coronavirus vaccine, which is projected to be fully delivered by July 31, 2021. It is expected that 70 million of the 100 million doses purchased will be delivered by June 30, 2021.
The deal contains options for the U.S. government to purchase an additional 400 million doses of their coronavirus vaccine if they choose.
Moderna is the only other company so far whose vaccine has received emergency authorization from the FDA. They have agreed to supply the U.S. government with 200 million doses by June 2021.
Both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines require two doses approximately 28 days apart to be fully effective.
In addition to Pfizer and Moderna, Johnson & Johnson has promised 100 million doses to the U.S.; AstraZeneca 100 million doses; Novavax 100 million; and Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline 100 million. Distribution of these vaccines will remain on hold until treatment is authorized by the FDA.
News
Pelosi: ‘Democrats Are Ready’ to Back Trump’s $2,000 Stimulus by ‘Unanimous Consent’
The latest COVID-19 stimulus package passed by Congress this week would send $600 to Americans by the end of the year, but President Donald J. Trump has threatened to veto the bill when it arrives on his desk for signature.
“I am asking Congress to amend this bill and increase the ridiculously low $600 to $2,000, or $4,000 for a couple,” Trump said in a video posted to Twitter Tuesday night.
“It’s a joke,” Chant’e Catt, an off-campus housing coordinator at Humboldt State University in Northern California, told The New York Times. “It’s a slap in the face, and it’s really disrespectful for somebody who lost their job.”
“We bail out companies and corporations all the time,” 22-year-old David Caron from Boston, Mass. said on Saturday. “When it comes to helping the individual, we are left to hang dry.”
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi didn’t disagree. She said she is ready for the $2,000 stimulus to go through immediately.
“Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks,” Pelosi tweeted. “At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it!”
A senior Democratic aide told CNBC that House Democrats will attempt to pass a standalone bill for $2,000 direct payments on Thursday, though it is unclear whether this would pass a Republican-led Senate, or even receive the unanimous consent necessary in the House.
Watch the video below.
Republicans repeatedly refused to say what amount the President wanted for direct checks. At last, the President has agreed to $2,000 — Democrats are ready to bring this to the Floor this week by unanimous consent. Let’s do it! https://t.co/Th4sztrpLV
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) December 23, 2020
Let’s do it. @RashidaTlaib and I already co-wrote the COVID amendment for $2,000 checks, so it’s ready to go.
Glad to see the President is willing to support our legislation.
We can pass $2k checks this week if the Senate GOP agrees to stand down. https://t.co/GprwrUPali pic.twitter.com/nFFs1ExqCK
— Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) December 23, 2020
See additional reactions below.
BAD PRESIDENT
NYT Reporter: 88 Percent of Trump’s Pardons Were for His ‘Allies’ or ‘His Benefit’
Calling it a “bizarre night,” MSNBC host Rachel Maddow addressed the veto threat from President Donald Trump along with his slate of pardons for people involved in the Mueller investigation and murderers of unarmed civilians in Iraq.
Maddow noted that along with the names of the people he was pardoning he also added names of those who endorsed the pardon as if to bring them in as accomplices in the pardons.
New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt explained that there’s a process through the Justice Department for pardons to ensure that those who are being pardoned match a kind of acknowledgment of grace and mercy.
“They’ve had the system to ensure that there’s a uniform process to it,” he told Maddow. “We know that Trump has ignored that process in his past pardons, that he has gone off and done things on his own. He’s allowed Kim Kardashian into the Oval Office to lobby him for pardons. At first glance, when looking at these pardons tonight, it’s clear that many of them don’t even meet the basic criteria to receive a typical Justice Department recommendation for a pardon.”
He continued: “So, that means that they operated essentially outside the system, that anyone could have gone to the White House and lobbied the president, Jared Kushner or anyone else in the West Wing for these directly. And it’s that type of lobbying that people say is concerning because it allows the process to not be about grace and mercy. It allows it to be about connections and lobbying.”
Schmidt also doubted that any of these pardons were approved by Attorney General Bill Barr as he was walking out of the Justice Department.
“It doesn’t appear like the Justice Department was involved in many of these,” he explained. “This has been a very White House-driven process. This has been the type of thing that the president because he has gotten rid of the typical way that pardons are looked at, it has allowed people to come in and to treat this as if they were lobbying for a company or lobbying for a bill.”
Schmidt explained that Trump really enjoys the power that he gets from people coming up to him at events begging for pardons.
“It’s something that the president can create instantaneous loyalty when he does,” said Schmidt. “And because of that, if you look at the past numbers that he has granted, the pardons he has granted, of the 45 he granted up until today, 40 of the 45 — 88 percent — were either tied to one of his allies, someone who had special access to him, or was tied to something that politically benefited him personally.”
That last piece of information was something that Maddow predicted would someday be heard in a Congressional hearing on the pardons.
See the video below.
News
Pence Tells Trump Supporters to ‘Stay in the Fight’ — But It’s ‘Futile’
Alarm bells rang Tuesday when Pence continued the Trump team’s false election fraud rhetoric – even after no evidence was obtained through various investigations. “Stay in the fight,” he urged.
It is federal law that Congress must meet Jan. 6 to open the sealed certificates from each state containing a record of their electoral votes. At that time, bipartisan representatives from both chambers read the results out loud and conduct an official count.
The president of the Senate, in this case Vice President Mike Pence, then presides over the session and declares the winner from the official tally.
This is how it’s historically happened, but what if Pence makes the decision not to announce the winner as President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris? Then it gets dicey.
“The role of the vice president as presiding officer is often an awkward one, as it will be for Pence, who will be charged with announcing Biden’s victory — and his own defeat — once the electoral votes are counted. It will be especially tense for the former Indiana congressman as his boss, Trump, has refused to concede,” the Associated Press reported in their explainer piece.
“I think there comes a time when you have to realize that, despite your best efforts you’ve been unsuccessful,” Texas Sen. John Cornyn told reporters, saying he hopes anyone entertaining the idea of an objection would realize that it “would be futile and it’s unnecessary.”
Watch the video below to see Pence’s remarks from a news conference on Tuesday.
Vice President Mike Pence: "[Democrats] want to make rich people poorer, and poor people more comfortable." pic.twitter.com/LXB8pvKSR8
— The Hill (@thehill) December 22, 2020
