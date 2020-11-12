2020 Road to the White House
US State Department is Preventing Biden from Accessing Messages from Foreign Leaders
The U.S. State Department is preventing Biden from accessing messages to him from foreign leaders, CNN’s Kylie Atwood reported Wednesday.
“A stack of messages from foreign leaders to President-elect Joe Biden are sitting at the State Department but the Trump administration is preventing him from accessing them, according to State Department officials familiar with the messages,” CNN reported. “Traditionally, the State Department supports all communications for the President-elect, which is why many countries began sending messages to State over the weekend. But with Biden prohibited from accessing State Department resources by the Trump administration, because President Donald Trump refuses to accept Biden’s victory, dozens of incoming messages have not been received.”
Biden’s team is currently contacting foreign leaders and government officials on their own, but “would prefer to be using the State Department resources,” said a source familiar with the situation, who noted that the Biden team is having to deal with the unexpected challenge of facilitating these calls.
“It was helpful to have State ops place the calls and to provide translation services, and we were grateful for the cooperation from the Bush administration for making that happen,” said Denis McDonough, who served in the Obama administration and worked with Obama during the transition.
That extended hand isn’t happening this time around from President Donald J. Trump and his agencies toward President-elect Joe Biden.
The calls happening now are congratulatory ones, standard to what usually occurs after a new president is selected.
“These calls in the past have been handled on open lines. They are congratulatory calls,” McDonough said.
2020 Road to the White House
Pelosi Scolds Republicans: Stop the Election ‘Circus’ and ‘Start Focusing on COVID’
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) addressed reporters at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Thursday amid growing tension in the chasm between President Donald J. Trump’s White House and President-elect Joe Biden’s winning of the presidential contest by over 5.1 million popular votes.
Pelosi urged Republicans to “stop the circus,” saying, “the election is over.” She also reminded the GOP to “start focusing on COVID.”
“Every day that goes by without the Republican party acknowledging and accepting the results of this election is another day Americans faith in their wonderful democracy declines,” Schumer said.
“Stop the circus,” says @SpeakerPelosi, urging Republicans to focus on responding to & ending the pandemic. “The election is over,” says @SenSchumer, urging GOP to “start focusing on COVID.” Tells Republicans “to stop the shenanigans” and recognize the Pres has lost the election. pic.twitter.com/nYzdghpm3x
— Mark Knoller (@markknoller) November 12, 2020
Watch the video below.
Leader Schumer and I are speaking with reporters live at the U.S. Capitol. https://t.co/laCjrG1iso
— Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) November 12, 2020
2020 Road to the White House
Biden Blasts Trump: My War Hero Son ‘Wasn’t a Sucker’
Two-term vice president and current Democratic nominee Joe Biden issued an emotionally charged response to sitting President of the United States Donald J. Trump after hate-filled words were spewed by the latter regarding fallen and injured military personnel.
“This may be as close as I come [to losing my temper] this campaign,” Biden said at the start of the presser in Delaware where his son Beau once served as attorney general. Beau was only 46 years old when he died from brain cancer in 2015.
“When my son volunteered and joined the United States military as the attorney general and went to Iraq for a year, won the Bronze Star and other commendations, he wasn’t a ‘sucker,'” the 2020 Democratic presidential nominee said Friday. “The servicemen and women he served with, particularly those who did not come home, were not losers.”
Biden’s reference described the Atlantic’s report that Trump called fallen heroes “losers” and dead marines “suckers” back in 2018.
“If these statements are true, the president should humbly apologize to every gold star mother and father and every blue star family he’s denigrated and insulted,” Biden said. “Who the heck does he think he is?”
Trump has repeatedly denied the article despite the journalist’s account of what he says actually happened. Read Jeffrey Goldberg’s full story here.
“It is not fake. It is real,” Goldberg told MSNBC host Andrea Mitchell. “This story is extensively sourced and entirely accurate. That’s all I can say. This is not the first time, of course — certainly not the first time today that the president has cast aspersions on journalism that doesn’t reflect well on him. His reaction is completely predictable.”
Watch:
Mr. President, if you don’t respect our troops, you can’t lead them. pic.twitter.com/hcX9hGgdm5
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 4, 2020
2020 Road to the White House
Biden Picks Up More Republican Backers As Election Day Nears
A new group comprised of nearly 100 non-democrats was announced Thursday and it’s called Republicans and Independents For Biden. The sole objective of the newly-formed organization is “to defeat Donald Trump and elect Joe Biden the next President of the United States.”
Former Republican governor of New Jersey, Christine Todd Whitman, is at the forefront of the endeavor. Readers will remember Whitman from her scathing criticism of President Donald J. Trump during the Democratic National Convention. She also headed the Environmental Protection Agency under President George W. Bush from 2001 to 2003.
“Trump is not the leader our nation needs, and it is time he got out of the way so true leaders can move our nation forward,” Whitman wrote. “A pandemic, economic collapse, racial unrest, and foreign dictators interfering in our elections have brought our country to the brink. 30 million unemployed, and worst of all, over 180,000 American lives tragically lost, due to this President’s gross incompetence and strategic choices in his response to COVID19.”
Whitman added, “Donald Trump’s daily assaults on our nation’s founding principles pose an existential threat to the future of the Republic.”
Joining Whitman in the humanitarian effort of America’s time is one-time 2020 Republican presidential candidate Bill Weld, former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder. Snyder wrote an op-ed in the Detroit Free Press Thursday that said he was still a Republican, but would nevertheless be endorsing Biden’s Democratic presidential candidacy.
“Donald Trump is a bully who lacks a moral compass. Joe Biden would bring back civility,” Snyder wrote.
With 61 days to the election, Republicans and Independents For Biden will target persuadable Republican and right-leaning Independent voters in “key battleground states who may have given Trump a chance in 2016, but now know that he can not lead our country to the greatness we seek,” according to the group’s website.
“Americans were promised more good-paying jobs and the opportunity for their families to live the American dream if they worked hard and played by the rules,” said Rosario Marin, the 41st Treasurer of the United States under President George W. Bush. “Instead, Donald Trump’s willful ignorance and abdication of leadership in the face of a pandemic has led to more job losses than at any point since the Great Depression. Tens of millions of Americans remain out of work and dependent on government assistance to feed, clothe and shelter their families. In short, there is no credible argument for the president to make that American families are better off than they were four years ago.”
Additional participants in this effort are listed here.
