Third Obama Memoir Details the Rise of Trumpism — ‘He Promised An Elixir for Their Racial Anxiety’
President Barack Obama is releasing a new 768-page memoir titled, “A Promised Land” on Nov. 17 and readers can expect insight regarding the future president’s childhood and political rise, as well as the 2008 battle for the White House that included vehement “birther” movement attacks by then-reality star Donald J. Trump.
The memoir will dive into Obama’s historic first four years in office with hundreds of pages dedicated to the fights and characters that colored his tenure in the White House, according to CNN. Among his recounts: the racial inequality that plagued the nation and brought rise to Trumpism.
“It was as if my very presence in the White House had triggered a deep-seated panic, a sense that the natural order had been disrupted,” Obama wrote. “Which is exactly what Donald Trump understood when he started peddling assertions that I had not been born in the United States and was thus an illegitimate president. For millions of Americans spooked by a Black man in the White House, he promised an elixir for their racial anxiety.”
In addition to Trump, Obama’s memoir also captures the timeframe surrounding the capture and kill of Osama bin Laden.
In the memoir, Obama refers to his “failure” to pass immigration reform as being “a bitter pill to swallow” and acknowledging that the economy “stank” as he headed into the 2010 midterms, where Republicans reclaimed the House of Representatives on the back of the Tea Party movement.
“As far as I was concerned, the election didn’t prove our agenda had been wrong,” Obama writes of 2010. “It just proved that… I’d failed to rally the nation, as FDR had once done, behind what I knew to be right. Which to me was just as damning.”
This is Obama’s third memoir — the first was “Dream from My Father” in 1995 and his second was “The Audacity of Hope” in 2006. Michelle Obama released her own memoir, “Becoming,” in 2018, selling millions of copies.
Another Trump Adviser Tests Positive for COVID After White House Superspreader Event: Corey Lewandowski
Corey Lewandowski, President Donald J. Trump’s adviser who’s been issuing baseless lawsuits regarding illegal election activity in specific states, tested positive for COVID-19 Wednesday, making him the latest person in Trump’s inner circle to contract the virus.
Lewandowski had visited Philadelphia days prior to his diagnosis, according to The New York Times‘ Maggie Haberman.
“He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later,” Haberman tweeted Thursday.
Mark Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff; Ben Carson, the housing secretary; and David Bossie, an adviser to Mr. Trump have also tested positive following the White House superspreader event on Election Day.
He was at the White House election night party, but tested positive eight days later.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) November 12, 2020
US State Department is Preventing Biden from Accessing Messages from Foreign Leaders
The U.S. State Department is preventing Biden from accessing messages to him from foreign leaders, CNN’s Kylie Atwood reported Wednesday.
“A stack of messages from foreign leaders to President-elect Joe Biden are sitting at the State Department but the Trump administration is preventing him from accessing them, according to State Department officials familiar with the messages,” CNN reported. “Traditionally, the State Department supports all communications for the President-elect, which is why many countries began sending messages to State over the weekend. But with Biden prohibited from accessing State Department resources by the Trump administration, because President Donald Trump refuses to accept Biden’s victory, dozens of incoming messages have not been received.”
Biden’s team is currently contacting foreign leaders and government officials on their own, but “would prefer to be using the State Department resources,” said a source familiar with the situation, who noted that the Biden team is having to deal with the unexpected challenge of facilitating these calls.
“It was helpful to have State ops place the calls and to provide translation services, and we were grateful for the cooperation from the Bush administration for making that happen,” said Denis McDonough, who served in the Obama administration and worked with Obama during the transition.
That extended hand isn’t happening this time around from President Donald J. Trump and his agencies toward President-elect Joe Biden.
The calls happening now are congratulatory ones, standard to what usually occurs after a new president is selected.
“These calls in the past have been handled on open lines. They are congratulatory calls,” McDonough said.
Cuomo: There Aren’t Enough Bodyguards to Protect Trump from New Yorkers
New Yorkers President Donald J. Trump and Governor Andrew Cuomo both hail originally from Queens, but there’s no brotherly love where these two are concerned.
Cuomo held an emergency press briefing Wednesday night following Trump’s threat to pull federally allocated funds from “lawless” cities like New York, Seattle, Portland, and Washington, D.C., among others. His briefing occurred within 30-minutes of Trump’s threat.
“He better have an army if he thinks he’s gonna walk down the street in New York,” Cuomo said. “New Yorkers don’t want to have anything to do with him. He can’t have enough bodyguards to walk through New York City, people don’t want to have anything to do with him.”
Cuomo added, “It is more of the same from him. It’s political, it is gratuitous. And it’s illegal. But it is another attempt to kill New York City. President Ford said drop dead. President Trump has been actively trying to kill New York City since he’s been elected.”
He later commented, “He [Trump] was dismissed as a clown in New York City; those who know him best, like him least.”
Cuomo later walked back one of his more aggressive remarks.
“My comment about the president and bodyguards in New York City, all I’m saying is that he is persona non grata in New York City,” he stated. “And I think he knows that. And he’ll never come back to New York, because New Yorkers will never forget how gratuitously mean he has been to New Yorkers and how many times he’s tried to kill the city that gave him his start and birthed him. That’s what I meant about the bodyguards.”
One thing he didn’t take back was this comment: “You want to do something about public safety, try doing your job. One thousand people under your federal leadership are dying currently per day from Covid. You have the worst record on the globe in terms of leadership.”
Cumo also shared these tweets.
Today and always: pic.twitter.com/3R2ibvAhck
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) August 31, 2020
President Trump has actively sought to punish NYC since day one.
He let COVID ambush New York.
He refuses to provide funds that states and cities MUST receive to recover.
He is not a king. He cannot "defund" NYC.
It's an illegal stunt.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 2, 2020
Trump can't bully New Yorkers. Ever notice those who know him best like him the least? Ask his sister, a former federal judge, who said he's a liar and "you can't trust him." He says he wins NYS. Really? Want to bet?
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 3, 2020
Trump as Commander in Chief lost the Covid war. Now more Americans are dying daily from Covid than in Europe, China and Canada COMBINED.
— Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) September 4, 2020
Watch:
