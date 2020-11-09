YOU LOST. MOVE ON.
Trump to Continue to Hold Campaign Rallies – Jared and Rudy Behind Scheme – POTUS Refuses to Admit He Lost: Reports
President Donald Trump is going to continue to hold large campaign-style rallies despite losing the election that ended nearly a week ago.
Trump will focus the rallies on “specific pieces of evidence,” like the obituaries of people who supposedly voted, in the effort to keep his supporters under the false impression that not only did he win re-election, but there was widespread fraud, according to Axios.
There was not widespread fraud.
Trump’s campaign legal team has filed multiple lawsuits, nearly all of which have been thrown out.
The campaign is focusing its efforts on Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.
“We all have the same goal in mind, which is using the legal process over the next many days and weeks ahead to make sure that the president is re-elected,” one Trump adviser told Axios.
CNN’s Jake Tapper reports Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, and Jason Miller are pushing Trump to hold the rallies.
2/ To be clear, there is no credible strategy of recounts that result in anything other than Joe Biden as president-elect.
This is about appeasing the president’s ego and currying favor with him, the sources say.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020
“Trump aides and allies have acknowledged privately the legal fights would — at best — forestall the inevitable,” Fox News adds, “and some had deep reservations about the president’s attempts to undermine faith in the vote. But they said Trump and a core group of allies were aiming to keep his loyal base of supporters on his side even in defeat.”
Even the usually loyal conservative outlet made clear Trump’s efforts are useless.
“Voter fraud is extremely rare, and when it does happen, people are generally caught and prosecuted and it does not change the outcome of the election. Typically, it involves someone wanting to honor the wishes of a loved one who recently died and either knowingly or not commits a crime by filling out that ballot.”
