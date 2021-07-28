YOU LOST. MOVE ON.
‘This Was a Win’: Trump Refuses to Admit Candidate He Endorsed Lost
Donald Trump is refusing to concede defeat, although this time though he was not the candidate. Trump endorsed Susan Wright in the Texas Republican special election runoff for a U.S. House seat – a seat that opened after Wright’s husband, Rep. Ron Wright, died of coronavirus.
She lost on Tuesday to Jake Ellzey.
Not according to the former president, who also lost his election, last year.
“This is the only race we’ve … this is not a loss, again, I don’t want to claim it is a loss, this was a win. …The big thing is, we had two very good people running that were both Republicans. That was the win,” Trump told Axios’ Jonathan Swan.
Swan observes that “Trump is notorious for shifting or refusing to accept blame for any failure, whether as a businessman or a politician.”
CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent, Manu Raju Tuesday night characterized the results as a “Huge loss for Trump,” while The New York Times’ Maggie Haberman notes that “Trump did a teletown hall for Wright the night before the election.”
Trump’s advisors are angry at David McIntosh, president of the conservative Club for Growth, who convinced Trump to endorse Wright.
“I think this is the only race we’ve lost together,” Trump said, Swan reports, referring to “McIntosh and the Club for Growth, before catching himself mid-sentence on the word ‘lost.'”
Meanwhile, as Trump’s advisors are blaming the Club for Growth, Trump decided to just blame Democrats.
“Trump himself disputed the result had dented his power,” Swan adds. “In a phone call with Axios on Wednesday, the former president conceded McIntosh had pushed him to support Wright but blamed Democrats — not the Club for Growth — for Ellzey’s victory.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
YOU LOST. MOVE ON.
Trump to Continue to Hold Campaign Rallies – Jared and Rudy Behind Scheme – POTUS Refuses to Admit He Lost: Reports
President Donald Trump is going to continue to hold large campaign-style rallies despite losing the election that ended nearly a week ago.
Trump will focus the rallies on “specific pieces of evidence,” like the obituaries of people who supposedly voted, in the effort to keep his supporters under the false impression that not only did he win re-election, but there was widespread fraud, according to Axios.
There was not widespread fraud.
Trump’s campaign legal team has filed multiple lawsuits, nearly all of which have been thrown out.
The campaign is focusing its efforts on Georgia, Pennsylvania, and Arizona.
“We all have the same goal in mind, which is using the legal process over the next many days and weeks ahead to make sure that the president is re-elected,” one Trump adviser told Axios.
CNN’s Jake Tapper reports Jared Kushner, Rudy Giuliani, and Jason Miller are pushing Trump to hold the rallies.
2/ To be clear, there is no credible strategy of recounts that result in anything other than Joe Biden as president-elect.
This is about appeasing the president’s ego and currying favor with him, the sources say.
— Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) November 9, 2020
“Trump aides and allies have acknowledged privately the legal fights would — at best — forestall the inevitable,” Fox News adds, “and some had deep reservations about the president’s attempts to undermine faith in the vote. But they said Trump and a core group of allies were aiming to keep his loyal base of supporters on his side even in defeat.”
Even the usually loyal conservative outlet made clear Trump’s efforts are useless.
“Voter fraud is extremely rare, and when it does happen, people are generally caught and prosecuted and it does not change the outcome of the election. Typically, it involves someone wanting to honor the wishes of a loved one who recently died and either knowingly or not commits a crime by filling out that ballot.”
Trending
- WHO DO YOU THINK?2 days ago
Psaki Forced to Explain COVID Basics to Fox News Reporter Asking ‘Whose Fault’ Is It Pandemic Cases Spiking
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Texas Man Sets House on Fire After Concluding the Family Living There Didn’t Follow the Bible
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Evil in the World’: Anti-Mask Lawmaker Pushes Conspiracy Theory in Claim He and His Wife Have COVID – Again
- 'BETRAY THEIR OATH OF OFFICE'1 day ago
Watch: DC Police Officer Angrily Berates Elected Republicans as ‘Disgraceful!’ for Downplaying Jan. 6 Attacks
- IT'S NOT A GAME2 days ago
McCarthy Attacks Cheney and Kinzinger as ‘Pelosi Republicans’ – Says He’ll ‘See’ After Call to Punish Them
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM2 days ago
‘Groveling Before White Supremacists’: GOP Senate Candidate Slammed for ‘Going Fully Anti-Semitic’
- GOOD LUCK WITH THAT2 days ago
First Capitol Riot Hearing ‘Is Going to Be a Disastrous Day for Kevin McCarthy’: Politico Reporter
- NOT POLITICAL PRISONERS2 days ago
4 Top Trump-Supporting House Republicans ‘Demanding Answers’ on ‘Treatment’ of January 6 ‘Prisoners’