Richard Grenell Tweets Photo of Biden From 2019, Calls Him a ‘Phony’ for Not Wearing a Mask – Tweet Goes Viral

President Donald Trump’s former Acting Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell on Sunday posted a photo of Democratic Presidential nominee Joe Biden from 2019, not wearing a mask, and declared him a “Washington, DC phony!”

His tweet has gone viral.

Grenell’s tweet in under 18 hours has received nearly 19,000 retweets and over 37,000 likes.

Some of those retweets are from top far right wing provocateurs, like Fox News’ Mark Levin, who used it to call Biden a “fraud.”

CNN investigative reporter Andrew Kaczynski called out Grenell and posted a few screenshots:

A combined 27K RTs on photo from 2019 before there was a pandemic. These people tweet in all caps about fake news. pic.twitter.com/n8J9icJkyc — andrew kaczynski🤔 (@KFILE) November 2, 2020

NCRM found the original photo. It was taken in November, 2019, and was published by the Biden campaign. VOGUE is one of several places it appears, where its origin is clearly marked.

A CNN Senior National Security Correspondent weighed in: