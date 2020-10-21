Trump Mocked for Posting Photo of ‘The Many Things We’ve Done for Healthcare’ That’s a ‘Blank Sheet of Paper’

President Donald Trump is harping on his failed “60 Minutes” interview that he walked off from after veteran CBS News host Lesley Stahl began asking him questions about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.

CNN reports Trump has been pushing his chief of staff to release the White House’s recording of the interview, and barely minutes after that segment aired the President tweeted out photos of him with Stahl.

One of the photos shows White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany handing a huge book to Lesley Stahl.

“Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea!” Trump tweeted.

Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea! pic.twitter.com/8bfIxkFiXt — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2020

But as Vox journalist Aaron Rupar noted, the book appears to be filled with blank paper – or at least the page she happened to be looking at clearly is blank.

Lol Lesley Stahl is clearly looking at a blank sheet of paper here https://t.co/0ZSfxTeCBi pic.twitter.com/kDzsHJMuAS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020

That observation was echoed by many, and others mocked the President for yet another empty plan.

About to say, if there is text on that page I can’t see it https://t.co/ZvFKRcBvTX — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 21, 2020

It is appropriate that the volumes of books printed by the White House detailing trump’s health care plan are all blank. https://t.co/Swz4Nhjrjk — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 21, 2020

So a very accurate representation https://t.co/TnF6zeXcVp — nancy peloSEA 🌊 (@nancy_pelosea) October 21, 2020

Three empty reams of paper went to create this illusion #VoteHimOutandLockHimUp @PressSec https://t.co/OlKmnOHT6k — JayJay (@JJjpe10) October 21, 2020

Why in the hell do they keep doing this same “trick” over and over again? https://t.co/F64OvlXUix — Ryan Ritter (@ndtex) October 21, 2020

Of course, it’s a book about Trump’s accomplishments. https://t.co/XYFS5Z8HZn — Toni Mendoza (@ToniMen06774746) October 21, 2020

Oh my GOD this is beyond parody https://t.co/vEmqBgmLoX — Al 𖤐 hex 𖤐 Lawson 🎃 (@AlexLawsonOFD) October 21, 2020

Is this what caused his tantrum? https://t.co/RZAqeOXHh3 — magdalynn.boyo (@Xalapalynn) October 21, 2020