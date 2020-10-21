FRAUD
Trump Mocked for Posting Photo of ‘The Many Things We’ve Done for Healthcare’ That’s a ‘Blank Sheet of Paper’
President Donald Trump is harping on his failed “60 Minutes” interview that he walked off from after veteran CBS News host Lesley Stahl began asking him questions about the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday.
CNN reports Trump has been pushing his chief of staff to release the White House’s recording of the interview, and barely minutes after that segment aired the President tweeted out photos of him with Stahl.
One of the photos shows White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany handing a huge book to Lesley Stahl.
“Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea!” Trump tweeted.
Kayleigh McEnany presenting Lesley Stahl (@60Minutes) with some of the many things we’ve done for Healthcare. Lesley had no idea! pic.twitter.com/8bfIxkFiXt
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 21, 2020
But as Vox journalist Aaron Rupar noted, the book appears to be filled with blank paper – or at least the page she happened to be looking at clearly is blank.
Lol Lesley Stahl is clearly looking at a blank sheet of paper here https://t.co/0ZSfxTeCBi pic.twitter.com/kDzsHJMuAS
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 21, 2020
That observation was echoed by many, and others mocked the President for yet another empty plan.
Zoomed in…..yup. they blank. https://t.co/HM9yPyxOCS pic.twitter.com/Y5GCccwEis
— jowee BEAST (@joweebananas) October 21, 2020
About to say, if there is text on that page I can’t see it https://t.co/ZvFKRcBvTX
— Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) October 21, 2020
It is appropriate that the volumes of books printed by the White House detailing trump’s health care plan are all blank. https://t.co/Swz4Nhjrjk
— Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 21, 2020
So a very accurate representation https://t.co/TnF6zeXcVp
— nancy peloSEA 🌊 (@nancy_pelosea) October 21, 2020
Three empty reams of paper went to create this illusion #VoteHimOutandLockHimUp @PressSec https://t.co/OlKmnOHT6k
— JayJay (@JJjpe10) October 21, 2020
Why in the hell do they keep doing this same “trick” over and over again? https://t.co/F64OvlXUix
— Ryan Ritter (@ndtex) October 21, 2020
Of course, it’s a book about Trump’s accomplishments. https://t.co/XYFS5Z8HZn
— Toni Mendoza (@ToniMen06774746) October 21, 2020
Oh my GOD this is beyond parody https://t.co/vEmqBgmLoX
— Al 𖤐 hex 𖤐 Lawson 🎃 (@AlexLawsonOFD) October 21, 2020
Is this what caused his tantrum? https://t.co/RZAqeOXHh3
— magdalynn.boyo (@Xalapalynn) October 21, 2020
If you open to the centerfold spread it probably says: “OUR HEALTHCARE PLAN WILL BE RELEASED IN TWO WEEKS” in giant letters. https://t.co/qyjYsZ1p0d
— Claudia Kincaid (@ClaudiaKincaid_) October 21, 2020
FRAUD
Fox News Refused to Publish Giuliani’s ‘Sketchy’ Hunter Biden Emails Story
Months ago President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani approached Fox News with the story published last week by the New York Post. The infamously anti-Biden, pro-Trump conservative media outlet refused to publish it.
Giuliani, according to a Mediaite exclusive, ended up going to the less-reputable Post (both are owned by Rupert Murdoch) because, as he said, he wanted a publisher to not vet the information he gave them.
And even now, Fox News isn’t pushing the apparently fraudulent story, which alleges that Giuliani got hold of a laptop former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter dropped off at a Delaware repair shop, did not leave his name, and never returned to retrieve.
In fact, two sources tell Mediaite that “the lack of authentication of Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop, combined with established concerns about Giuliani as a reliable source and his desire for unvetted publication, led the network’s news division to pass.”
Fox News’ top anchors are running away from the story.
“Let’s say, just not sugarcoat it. The whole thing is sketchy,” Bret Baier said.
Calling the story “suspicious, Chris Wallace said, “I can understand the concern about this story. It is completely unverified and frankly, Rudy Giuliani is not the most reliable source anymore. I hate to say that, but it’s just true.”
FRAUD
‘Violation of State Law’: Legal Experts Blast California GOP’s ‘Fake’ Voter Ballot Dropoff Boxes
Unofficial voter ballot drop boxes are appearing all over the state of California, and legal experts are warning they are a “violation of state law.”
The California Republican Party is responsible for placing them across the state, incuding in the densely populated areas of Los Angeles, Fresno, and Orange counties, The Orange County Register reports.
A post on Twitter (photo above) “from Jordan Tygh, a regional field director for the California Republican Party, encouraged people to message him for ‘convenient locations’ to drop their own ballots,” The Register adds. “The problem is the drop box in the photo is not official – and it could be against the law.”
The boxes are falsely marked “Official ballot drop off box,” but they are anything but.
“Operating unofficial ballot drop boxes – especially those misrepresented as official drop boxes – is not just misleading to voters, it’s a violation of state law,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla told The Register, which notes it could lead to “a felony conviction carrying a prison sentence of two to four years.”
The Fresno County Republican Party on its website (archived version) lists the apparently illegal drop boxes, and is promoting them on social media:
“Apparently they’re trying to prove voter fraud is real by committing actual election fraud,” says Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern. He calls the story “incredibly alarming.”
Appalling criminal conduct by California Republican operatives alleged here. https://t.co/rAObYNJENo pic.twitter.com/Br1QBGXkBi
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 12, 2020
Professor, attorney, author, and columnist Seth Abramson is not mincing words:
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: California Republicans Are Feloniously Harvesting Ballots Via Fake Ballot Dropoff Boxes; It’s Unknown What the GOP Is Doing With These Misdirected Ballots, and If They’re Also Running This Criminal Scheme in Any 2020 Battleground State https://t.co/VtUBtLDiDx
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 12, 2020
“Many Americans,” Abramson adds, “deduced—the moment Trump accused Democrats of committing systemic election fraud via mail-in ballots—that his accusation could mean only one thing: the GOP would be committing systemic election fraud via mail-in ballots. We just don’t know how widespread it is.”
Image via Twitter
FRAUD
‘Can’t Afford to Lose’: Drudge Report Totally Destroys Donald Trump – ‘Lost More Money Than Made?’
The Drudge Report, a staple of conservative power brokers and right wing political leaders for decades, slowly turned anti-Trump starting late last year, stunning GOP stalwarts.
Following The New York Times’ bombshell about the president paying just $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, and no taxes for 15 out of 20 years, the Drudge Report on Monday just destroyed Trump.
The Drudge Report is essentially a link aggregator, rewriting headlines and combining links to create a very clear picture of what they want readers to see.
Here’s how it looks right now:
“LOST MORE MONEY THAN MADE?” reads one headline from the top of Drudge, about the Times’ exposé. “FINANCED EXTRAVAGANT LIFESTYLE WITH USE OF BUSINESS EXPENSES…” reads another.
‘Can you believe how f*cking stupid the IRS is?’
FLASHBACK: Ripped Obama 20.5% Rate…
Said poor should have to pay to ‘be part of game’…
WIRE: National Security Threat…
Biden ad compares to what workers pay…
Sells ‘I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump’ stickers…
HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte, who famously asked President Trump a few weeks ago if he regretted “all the lying” he’s done to Americans, noted earlier today Drudge called into question whether or not Trump even is a billionaire:
Well, at least Drudge has moved off that “fake billionaire” headline. That was probably really bothering the president. pic.twitter.com/COyKT3jtWZ
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 28, 2020
