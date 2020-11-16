FRAUD
‘Outrageous’: Legal Experts Say Lindsey Graham ‘Should Be Investigated’
Marc Elias, a top attorney for the Democratic Party who has spent decades defending voting rights, is calling on the Ethics Committee to investigate Senator Lindsey Graham.
The Georgia Secretary of State in a Monday interview with The Washington Post accused Graham of pressuring him to throw out what would be thousands of ballots from certain counties.
“This is both outrageous and should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee,” Elias said via Twitter, in response to Washington Post National political reporter Amy Gardner’s reporting.
This is both outrageous and should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee. https://t.co/7Xkp7aQN0v
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 16, 2020
Elias is not the only attorney calling for an investigation.
Here’s Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:
Attn: AG Barr
Still searching for evidence of attempts to interfere with election? Appears that Senator Lindsey Graham should be investigated immediately. https://t.co/V1Q23G2NSY
— Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 16, 2020
Former FBI Special Agent:
So this seems like something that would come under the guidance Bill Barr recently gave DOJ to investigate 👀 https://t.co/QvKO3nUUIx
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 16, 2020
Political scientist, journalist, and CEO:
This demands investigation. If laws were broken, it demands prosecution. Clearly, if true, @LindseyGrahamSC has no business being in the US Senate. https://t.co/zQ1E5gEC58
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 16, 2020
U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell blasted Graham:
More evidence that Trump and his despicable enablers don’t give a single damn about democracy, and will tell any lie and break any law to try to silence American voters. https://t.co/ZFIRsJCqe8
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 16, 2020
More:
Some might call this… election fraud. https://t.co/sB1r7QTzmv
— Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) November 16, 2020
Lindsey Graham should be investigated https://t.co/aXGulT4vl8
— Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) November 16, 2020
Is there any consequence for trying to pressure government officials to commit crimes? Seems like Graham should get in trouble for this somehow. https://t.co/ZiRgkmTk8o
— Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) November 16, 2020
this is a Holy Shit! story. Graham is nothing but a stooge but so are other Republicans. https://t.co/wgEzms2hYf
— Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) November 16, 2020
None of these moves ever had a real chance. But big names effectively announcing they’d toss out votes en masse or even replace electors in a heartbeat if they could get away with it has much more serious long-term implications. https://t.co/XW88KhWEez
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 16, 2020
Lindsey Graham is now begging election officials to turn our country into a sham democracy resembling Russia’s. And he’s far from alone in the GOP https://t.co/zt6WKKgpZ2
— David Nir (@DavidNir) November 16, 2020
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – America cannot function as a society as long as the Republican Party remains intact. The entire structure, from top to bottom, needs to be razed to the earth, the earth salted, and the salted earth ejected into the sun. https://t.co/uQd7p66xbN
— Cassandra, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) November 16, 2020
FOUND THE FRAUD! https://t.co/9w5d5Oh8iP
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 16, 2020
Image: Official White House Photo by Julianna Luz via Flickr
‘We’re Coming After You’: ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Threatens to ‘Force’ States to Send GOP Electors to Electoral College
Right-wing activist Ali Alexander, an organizer of Saturday’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., took a bit of a victory lap at a much smaller “Defend Democracy” gathering the following day sponsored by the “Walk Away” movement and its leader Brandon Straka.
?Alexander was clearly feeling his oats after bringing thousands of Trump fans to D.C. He announced that he has told his organizers to stop applying for permits. “We’re going to peaceably assemble and if they punch us, we’re going to punch back,” he said.
?In the presidential election, President Donald Trump lost several key states to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, an outcome that hard-core Trump supporters reject. Alexander said his team will “force” ?those battleground states to send Republican electors to the electoral college?, presumably to cast votes for Trump, even if they hail from states that were won by Biden. Alexander declared:
I want the Republicans and Democrats to know that we’re coming after you. December 14 is when the electoral college meets. And we’re going to force Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia to send Republican electors to the electoral college or there’s not going to be an electoral college!
I want 5,000 people in Georgia next weekend. We’re going to be in Atlanta. We’re gonna flood the state legislature, and we will be heard as a truly populist movement.
And here’s the good news: If Trump doesn’t win the electoral college, and no candidate gets 270, then it goes to the House of Representatives and it becomes a House of States, and I feel kinda good about our chances there. So, don’t let anyone tell you that Trump didn’t win, or can’t win, because we’re gonna stop the steal!
Alexander had harsh words for the Republican establishment, saying that ?his Trumpist movement will continue into ?the 2022 ?midterm congressional elections, warning that “any Republican that doesn’t stand with Trump is out!”
“This party—and I’m talking to [Republican National Committee chair] Ronna McDaniel—will fly with us at the forefront or it will sink and we will kill it,” he added.
Alexander said he shouldn’t have had to organize “Stop the Steal” because the GOP had raised “hundreds of millions of dollars to do this.”
When someone asked him if it was really that important to get people into the streets, he said he told them, “Yes, we have to slow the process down enough for Trump’s stupid legal team to catch up. And we did that.”
Alexander bragged about his team getting 30,250 people in 50 states ?for “Stop the Steal” rallies through word of mouth, adding, “Thank God for OANN, RSBN, NewsMax and Epoch Times and Breitbart.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is re-published here by permission.
Taxpayer-Paid Trump Officials Try to Get Around Hatch Act by Taking ‘Personal Time’ to Find Election ‘Fraud’: Report
According to a report at the Washington Post, federal employees appointed by Donald Trump are using their “personal time” to help staff an outside organization desperately searching for evidence of voter fraud that the president hopes will salvage his re-election hopes.
Of note, the Post reports, the federal government’s chief information security officer has chosen to use vacation time coming to him to lend a hand working for “the Voter Integrity Fund, a newly formed Virginia-based group that is analyzing ballot data and cold-calling voters in an attempt to substantiate the president’s outlandish claims about illicit voting.”
While the government is ready to shift into a transition phase with President-elect Joe Biden taking the reins on January 20th, Camilo Sandoval, who oversees the information security for the federal government is out of the office and pitching in to find anything that can help the president.
“Sandoval is one of several Trump appointees in the federal government — some in senior roles — who are harnessing their expertise for the project, according to the group’s leader,” the report states. “The participation of administration officials in the project shows the extent of the efforts by the president’s allies to justify his unfounded allegations of widespread ballot fraud. Federal employees are required under ethics rules to keep political activity separate from their government roles. Officials with the Voter Integrity Fund said the political appointees participating in the project are doing it in their personal time.”
According to Sandoval, who started in his position last month, he is doing nothing out of the ordinary.
“I am doing this in my private capacity, just as many others have done in past elections. I think it’s pretty clear that this is acceptable and normal,” he explained.
Sandoval is not the only federal employee pitching in.
“Sandoval is part of a hastily convened team led by Matthew Braynard, a data specialist who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Another participant is Thomas Baptiste, an adviser to the deputy secretary of the Interior Department, who also took a leave to work on the project,” the report states. “Braynard said in an interview that several other government officials on leave are also assisting the effort, but he declined to identify them.”
In an interview with the Post, both Braynard and Sandoval claim that they have found evidence of possible fraud, but they have yet to make their any detailed findings public, with Brayard admitting “some of the evidence isn’t terribly compelling,” before adding, “If this was a clean election, we can dispel a lot of the concern out there.”
You can read more here.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Pro-Trump ‘Hero’ Postal Worker Recants False Claims About Ballot Tampering – GOP Donors Paid Him $136,000: Report
‘I Donated Because I Know How Evil the Left Is’ Says a Woman Who Gave $50
A Pennsylvania postal worker who became Republicans’ star witness after saying he was aware of widespread ballot tampering by the U.S. Post Office has recanted his claims. GOP donors paid have him $136,000 via a GoFundMe campaign.
“Richard Hopkins’ claim that a postmaster in Erie, Pa., instructed postal workers to backdate ballots mailed after Election Day was cited by Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) in a letter to the Department of Justice calling for a federal investigation,” The Washington Post reports. “Attorney General William P. Barr subsequently authorized federal prosecutors to open probes into credible allegations of voting irregularities and fraud, a reversal of long-standing Justice Department policy.”
Hopkins has now signed an affidavit recanting his false claims, which the House Oversight Committee noted in a Twitter thread.
But last week James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas, a far right wing propaganda machine that specializes in creating false narratives for Republicans to use against the left, promoted Hopkins’ allegations. Later Hopkins allowed his name to be used.
“He was instantly celebrated by Trump supporters,” The Post notes.
On Saturday O’Keefe called Hopkins “an American hero.” By Tuesday a GoFundMe page bearing Hopkins’ name “had raised more than $129,000 by Tuesday morning, with donors praising him as a patriot and whistleblower.”
A video on that page shows a man identified as Hopkins, delivering the mail. The video at one point has a finger blocking the camera lens.
That page as of Tuesday evening lists $136,246 in donations.
“My name is Richard Hopkins and I currently work for the United States Postal Service in Erie, Pennsylvania and I am willing to testify under oath that 2020 Presidential Election ballots are being backdated to November 3rd by my supervisors,” the page reads.
“I made the difficult decision to risk everything in my life to come forward with this information of extreme wrongdoing by the Post Office. I am uncertain of what the future holds for me but I felt the public had a right to know what is really going on. Your donations are going to help me in the case I am wrongfully terminated from my job or I am forced into resigning due to ostrizization [sic] by my coworkers. It will help me get a new start in a place I feel safe and help me with child support until I am able to get settled and get a job.The Post Office has already been threatening my employment. I am scared for myself, my family, and those closest to me. Thank you James O’Keefe and Project Veritas for letting me tell my story when others wouldn’t. Please support me as I go forward with this battle.”
One woman donated $50, saying: “I donated because I know how evil the left is and im certain they will do everything in their power to ruin this man for doing whats right!”
Another woman donated $100. She writes, “I am an American patriot who wholly supports this mans actions, I pray for his future and pray true Americans step in to help him through this. You’re a warrior and a hero!”
And a man who donated $25 says, “We can not let fraud run rampant in this country! We must do what is right to protect the people that stick their necks out for all of us!!!”
A woman who gave $300 says, “I donated because Richard is behaving in a noble, courageous and righteous way. The Erie, Pennsylvania USPS is defrauding the 2020 election by backdating ballots which were mailed after the deadline of November 3, 2020. Those late ballots should be disqualified, but the fraudulent post mark of Nov. 3, 2020 on them will cause those late ballots to be counted. Counting late ballots is a criminal act. Richard is reporting the criminality he is witnessing.”
And a $500 donor wrote simply, “It’s the right thing to do.”
More than 4000 people have donated, according to the GoFundMe page.
