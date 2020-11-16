THAT'S NOT HOW DEMOCRACY WORKS
Georgia’s Secretary of State ‘Stunned’ After Lindsey Graham Pressured Him to Throw Out All Mail Ballots From Some Counties
U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham pressured Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out ballots that had been legally cast, the embattled Raffensperger says.
“Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), to question the validity of legally cast absentee ballots in an effort to reverse President Trump’s narrow loss in the state,” The Washington Post reports.
“Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said.”
“Raffspenger said he was stunned that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots.”
“It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,” Raffspenger said.
Graham is the Chairman of the very powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, and a strong supporter and defender of President Donald Trump. Raffensperger has received death threats from conservatives.
Chairman Graham “has echoed Trump’s unfounded claims about voting irregularities,” and “questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures.”
Graham spent a good portion of the weeks before the election crying on Fox News that he was being outspent by his Democratic opponent, and begging for donations. After the election, which Graham won, he personally half a million dollars to President Trump’s fake “voter fraud” and “election integrity” campaigns, and one million dollars from his campaign coffers to the two Georgia Republicans in runoff races.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
Trending
- 'DANGEROUS FOOLS'2 days ago
Trump Literally Hired a Random Sandwich Delivery Boy to Become His Vindictive Federal Personnel Director
- 'CAN'T WE END THIS ALREADY?'2 days ago
People Worry That Trump Will Resign and Have Pence Pardon His Federal Crimes Before 2021
- 'DEEPLY EMBARRASSING'2 days ago
“A March for Fascism”: Social Media Users Disable #MillionMAGAMarch Hashtag with Pancake Pics
- 'BLOOD ON HIS HANDS'2 days ago
Trump Tries to Deports Immigrant Who Witnessed Forced Hysterectomies and Pelvic Exams in ICE Centers
- 'THE GANG THAT COULDN’T SUE STRAIGHT'1 day ago
CNN’s Tapper Drops the Mic on Trump’s ‘Desperate’ Lawyers Crashing and Burning With Every False Election Fraud Claim
- DANGEROUS ACTS21 hours ago
Trump’s COVID-19 Advisor Accused of ‘Inciting Violence’ After Calling for Michigan to ‘Rise Up’ Against Whitmer’s New Order
- FRAUD1 day ago
Taxpayer-Paid Trump Officials Try to Get Around Hatch Act by Taking ‘Personal Time’ to Find Election ‘Fraud’: Report
- 'ANGRY AND APPALLED'2 days ago
1 in 30 Americans Have Been Infected With COVID As U.S. Reports Highest Day of New Cases