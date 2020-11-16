Georgia’s Secretary of State ‘Stunned’ After Lindsey Graham Pressured Him to Throw Out All Mail Ballots From Some Counties

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham pressured Georgia Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to throw out ballots that had been legally cast, the embattled Raffensperger says.

“Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said Monday that he has come under increasing pressure in recent days from fellow Republicans, including Sen. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.), to question the validity of legally cast absentee ballots in an effort to reverse President Trump’s narrow loss in the state,” The Washington Post reports.

“Graham also asked whether Raffensperger had the power to toss all mail ballots in counties found to have higher rates of nonmatching signatures, Raffensperger said.”

“Raffspenger said he was stunned that Graham appeared to suggest that he find a way to toss legally cast ballots.”

“It sure looked like he was wanting to go down that road,” Raffspenger said.

Graham is the Chairman of the very powerful Senate Judiciary Committee, and a strong supporter and defender of President Donald Trump. Raffensperger has received death threats from conservatives.

Chairman Graham “has echoed Trump’s unfounded claims about voting irregularities,” and “questioned Raffensperger about the state’s signature-matching law and whether political bias could have prompted poll workers to accept ballots with nonmatching signatures.”

Graham spent a good portion of the weeks before the election crying on Fox News that he was being outspent by his Democratic opponent, and begging for donations. After the election, which Graham won, he personally half a million dollars to President Trump’s fake “voter fraud” and “election integrity” campaigns, and one million dollars from his campaign coffers to the two Georgia Republicans in runoff races.