FRAUD
Now Trump Thinks Hiring a ‘Special Prosecutor’ Is a Great Idea – to Go After His Own DOJ Before He Leaves Office
President Donald J. Trump participated in a lengthy interview with Fox News‘ Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures where Trump shifted his complaints about voter fraud allegations— which his legal team has repeatedly lost in court — to what he saw as a lack of consequences for fired FBI Director James Comey, fired FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe, former CIA Director John Brennan, and others.
“Where is the DOJ and the FBI in all of this, Mr. President?” Bartiromo asked of Trump’s claims of voter fraud. “You have laid out some serious charges here. Shouldn’t this be something that the FBI is investigating? Are they? Is the DOJ investigating?”
“Missing in action. Missing in action. Can’t tell you where they are. I ask, ‘Are they looking at it?’ Everyone says, ‘Yes, they’re looking at it.’ Look, where are they with Comey, McCabe, and all these other people? You know, I said I’ll stay out of it. I wish I didn’t make that statement. There’s no reason, really, why I have to,” Trump said. “But where are they with Comey, with McCabe, with Brennan, with all these people. They lied to Congress. They lied, they leaked, they spied on our campaign. I see Carter Page is bringing a lawsuit, that’s good news. Where are they with all of this stuff? And, you know, what happened to Durham? Where’s Durham?”
Former Trump campaign associate Carter Page filed a lawsuit on Friday against Comey, McCabe, the FBI, the Justice Department, and others seeking $75 million in damages related to the “unjustified and illegal actions” and “unlawful spying” against him.
“Before we leave the subject of Durham, I feel like something happened in September. I don’t know what happened, but we were all expecting Durham to come out and A.G. Barr to be aggressive,” Bartiromo said, adding, “Will you appoint a special counsel to investigate and to continue the investigating into what took place in the 2016 election? You mentioned Jim Comey and Andrew McCabe not facing accountability — will you appoint a special counsel?”
“By the way, Comey, McCabe — that’s the least of it. You talk about the Logan Act, they used the Logan Act on General Flynn, who I was very proud to pardon. But they wanted to use and they did use the Logan Act on General Flynn, and you know where that started. Look, this whole thing is a terrible situation. This should’ve never been allowed to happen,” Trump claimed.
He added, “And yeah, I would consider a special prosecutor. Because you know this is not a ‘counsel’ — it sounds so nice. I went through three years of a special counsel prosecutor — I call it ‘prosecutor’ because it’s a much more accurate term. They spent $48 million, Weissmann and all Trump haters, they spent $48 million. That was the Mueller investigation. They went through taxes, they went through everything — for $48 million you look at everything, and they found no collusion, no nothing.”
According to the Washington Examiner, the Justice Department said Mueller’s inquiry cost roughly $32 million. Mueller released a reportin 2019 concluding the Russians interfered in the 2016 election in a “sweeping and systematic fashion” but “did not establish that members of the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FRAUD
‘Outrageous’: Legal Experts Say Lindsey Graham ‘Should Be Investigated’
Marc Elias, a top attorney for the Democratic Party who has spent decades defending voting rights, is calling on the Ethics Committee to investigate Senator Lindsey Graham.
The Georgia Secretary of State in a Monday interview with The Washington Post accused Graham of pressuring him to throw out what would be thousands of ballots from certain counties.
“This is both outrageous and should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee,” Elias said via Twitter, in response to Washington Post National political reporter Amy Gardner’s reporting.
This is both outrageous and should be investigated by the Senate Ethics Committee. https://t.co/7Xkp7aQN0v
— Marc E. Elias (@marceelias) November 16, 2020
Elias is not the only attorney calling for an investigation.
Here’s Kristen Clarke, the president and executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law:
Attn: AG Barr
Still searching for evidence of attempts to interfere with election? Appears that Senator Lindsey Graham should be investigated immediately. https://t.co/V1Q23G2NSY
— Kristen Clarke 866-OUR-VOTE (@KristenClarkeJD) November 16, 2020
Former FBI Special Agent:
So this seems like something that would come under the guidance Bill Barr recently gave DOJ to investigate 👀 https://t.co/QvKO3nUUIx
— Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) November 16, 2020
Political scientist, journalist, and CEO:
This demands investigation. If laws were broken, it demands prosecution. Clearly, if true, @LindseyGrahamSC has no business being in the US Senate. https://t.co/zQ1E5gEC58
— David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) November 16, 2020
U.S. Congressman Eric Swalwell blasted Graham:
More evidence that Trump and his despicable enablers don’t give a single damn about democracy, and will tell any lie and break any law to try to silence American voters. https://t.co/ZFIRsJCqe8
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) November 16, 2020
More:
Some might call this… election fraud. https://t.co/sB1r7QTzmv
— Amy Spitalnick (@amyspitalnick) November 16, 2020
Lindsey Graham should be investigated https://t.co/aXGulT4vl8
— Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) November 16, 2020
Is there any consequence for trying to pressure government officials to commit crimes? Seems like Graham should get in trouble for this somehow. https://t.co/ZiRgkmTk8o
— Noah Smith 🐇 (@Noahpinion) November 16, 2020
this is a Holy Shit! story. Graham is nothing but a stooge but so are other Republicans. https://t.co/wgEzms2hYf
— Pete Souza (@PeteSouza) November 16, 2020
None of these moves ever had a real chance. But big names effectively announcing they’d toss out votes en masse or even replace electors in a heartbeat if they could get away with it has much more serious long-term implications. https://t.co/XW88KhWEez
— Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) November 16, 2020
Lindsey Graham is now begging election officials to turn our country into a sham democracy resembling Russia’s. And he’s far from alone in the GOP https://t.co/zt6WKKgpZ2
— David Nir (@DavidNir) November 16, 2020
I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – America cannot function as a society as long as the Republican Party remains intact. The entire structure, from top to bottom, needs to be razed to the earth, the earth salted, and the salted earth ejected into the sun. https://t.co/uQd7p66xbN
— Cassandra, Irredeemable Pudgy Nobody (@ChrisWarcraft) November 16, 2020
FOUND THE FRAUD! https://t.co/9w5d5Oh8iP
— Morgan J. Freeman (@mjfree) November 16, 2020
Image: Official White House Photo by Julianna Luz via Flickr
FRAUD
‘We’re Coming After You’: ‘Stop the Steal’ Organizer Threatens to ‘Force’ States to Send GOP Electors to Electoral College
Right-wing activist Ali Alexander, an organizer of Saturday’s “Stop the Steal” rally in Washington, D.C., took a bit of a victory lap at a much smaller “Defend Democracy” gathering the following day sponsored by the “Walk Away” movement and its leader Brandon Straka.
Alexander was clearly feeling his oats after bringing thousands of Trump fans to D.C. He announced that he has told his organizers to stop applying for permits. “We’re going to peaceably assemble and if they punch us, we’re going to punch back,” he said.
In the presidential election, President Donald Trump lost several key states to his Democratic opponent Joe Biden, an outcome that hard-core Trump supporters reject. Alexander said his team will “force” those battleground states to send Republican electors to the electoral college, presumably to cast votes for Trump, even if they hail from states that were won by Biden. Alexander declared:
I want the Republicans and Democrats to know that we’re coming after you. December 14 is when the electoral college meets. And we’re going to force Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona, and Georgia to send Republican electors to the electoral college or there’s not going to be an electoral college!
I want 5,000 people in Georgia next weekend. We’re going to be in Atlanta. We’re gonna flood the state legislature, and we will be heard as a truly populist movement.
And here’s the good news: If Trump doesn’t win the electoral college, and no candidate gets 270, then it goes to the House of Representatives and it becomes a House of States, and I feel kinda good about our chances there. So, don’t let anyone tell you that Trump didn’t win, or can’t win, because we’re gonna stop the steal!
Alexander had harsh words for the Republican establishment, saying that his Trumpist movement will continue into the 2022 midterm congressional elections, warning that “any Republican that doesn’t stand with Trump is out!”
“This party—and I’m talking to [Republican National Committee chair] Ronna McDaniel—will fly with us at the forefront or it will sink and we will kill it,” he added.
Alexander said he shouldn’t have had to organize “Stop the Steal” because the GOP had raised “hundreds of millions of dollars to do this.”
When someone asked him if it was really that important to get people into the streets, he said he told them, “Yes, we have to slow the process down enough for Trump’s stupid legal team to catch up. And we did that.”
Alexander bragged about his team getting 30,250 people in 50 states for “Stop the Steal” rallies through word of mouth, adding, “Thank God for OANN, RSBN, NewsMax and Epoch Times and Breitbart.”
This article was originally published at Right Wing Watch and is re-published here by permission.
FRAUD
Taxpayer-Paid Trump Officials Try to Get Around Hatch Act by Taking ‘Personal Time’ to Find Election ‘Fraud’: Report
According to a report at the Washington Post, federal employees appointed by Donald Trump are using their “personal time” to help staff an outside organization desperately searching for evidence of voter fraud that the president hopes will salvage his re-election hopes.
Of note, the Post reports, the federal government’s chief information security officer has chosen to use vacation time coming to him to lend a hand working for “the Voter Integrity Fund, a newly formed Virginia-based group that is analyzing ballot data and cold-calling voters in an attempt to substantiate the president’s outlandish claims about illicit voting.”
While the government is ready to shift into a transition phase with President-elect Joe Biden taking the reins on January 20th, Camilo Sandoval, who oversees the information security for the federal government is out of the office and pitching in to find anything that can help the president.
“Sandoval is one of several Trump appointees in the federal government — some in senior roles — who are harnessing their expertise for the project, according to the group’s leader,” the report states. “The participation of administration officials in the project shows the extent of the efforts by the president’s allies to justify his unfounded allegations of widespread ballot fraud. Federal employees are required under ethics rules to keep political activity separate from their government roles. Officials with the Voter Integrity Fund said the political appointees participating in the project are doing it in their personal time.”
According to Sandoval, who started in his position last month, he is doing nothing out of the ordinary.
“I am doing this in my private capacity, just as many others have done in past elections. I think it’s pretty clear that this is acceptable and normal,” he explained.
Sandoval is not the only federal employee pitching in.
“Sandoval is part of a hastily convened team led by Matthew Braynard, a data specialist who worked on Trump’s 2016 campaign. Another participant is Thomas Baptiste, an adviser to the deputy secretary of the Interior Department, who also took a leave to work on the project,” the report states. “Braynard said in an interview that several other government officials on leave are also assisting the effort, but he declined to identify them.”
In an interview with the Post, both Braynard and Sandoval claim that they have found evidence of possible fraud, but they have yet to make their any detailed findings public, with Brayard admitting “some of the evidence isn’t terribly compelling,” before adding, “If this was a clean election, we can dispel a lot of the concern out there.”
You can read more here.
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
Trending
- 'GRIFTER KIDS'3 days ago
Americans Angered After Photo Appears Showing Trump Kids ‘Lazing About’ at Camp David ‘On the Taxpayer Dime’
- LOL2 days ago
Donald Trump Just Spent $3 Million to Win Joe Biden 132 More Votes
- AMERICAN IDIOT3 days ago
Trump Is ‘Untethered to Reality’ and His Thanksgiving Rant Proves It: CNN’s Berman
- NOPE NOPE NOPE2 days ago
Trump Attorney Complains Trump-Appointed Judge Who Ruled Against Trump Campaign Part of ‘Activist Judicial Machinery’
- NOT VERY BRIGHT2 days ago
President Posts Video of TV Anchors ‘Parroting Trump Talking Points’ and Complains ‘Freedom of the Press Is Gone’
- BYE DON2 days ago
Trump Just Lost His 39th Election Ruling: ‘Claims Have No Merit’
- FASCIST WHITE HOUSE2 days ago
Shackled, Stripped, Choked, Deported: Trump’s ICE Ramps Up Attacks on Black and African Asylum Seekers as Young as 2
- 'LAUGHABLE CARTOON CHARACTER'1 day ago
Comedians Bought DonaldJTrump2024.com Just so They Could Mock Him as the Loser He Is