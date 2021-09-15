WTH?
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell Launches Paranoid Rant: ‘Had to Get on My Knees and Pray to God’ US Gov’t. Didn’t Kill Him
MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell defended his appallingly bad and debunked three-hour election conspiracy theory “documentary” called “Absolute Truth,” by saying he was so scared for his life during the Trump presidency that he prayed the federal government did not summarily execute him.
“Yeah, yeah, the ‘Absolute Proof,’ let me tell you the key part of that,” Lindell said. “This is probably the only time where I had a little fear and I had to pray, get on my knees and pray to God. This was 10 days before the impeachment trial. And let me tell you I’m 10 days before, and remember at the time that that was like the towards the end of January, you know the impeachment trials were Tuesday following like the February 8, okay?”
The second Senate impeachment trial of Donald Trump was February 9-13. The House impeached Trump for a second time on January 13 in a 232–197 vote.
“And this was about maybe January 25 or so. I’m sitting there I go, ‘Wow, They’re gonna impeach him,’ and I had word that they were gonna impeach him,” Lindell said, presumably meaning “convict,” given Trump had already been imopeached.
“We were not going to be able to show evidence at that trial,” Lindell continued, although it’s unclear why he said “we” since he was not on trial and was not legally part of Trump’s defense.
He then went on to call the January 6 insurrection, for which well over 600 people have been arrested and charged a “big fake insurgency or whatever that you’re against the government.”
“And guess who was number one on that list to come and get? Me. And they were coming, I’m going, ‘God they’re gonna kill me.’ You know, they’re gonna put me and hang me. And basically is what I’m thinking and at that moment he said, You know, I got to put a documentary, just put the evidence out there and make it.”
It’s also unclear why he would think the Trump DOJ or other agencies of the Trump administration would murder him.
Watch:
Mike Lindell says he had to rush to release his election fraud “documentary” earlier this year because he was afraid the government was going to kill him. pic.twitter.com/uhicAbP8Ha
— Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) September 15, 2021
WTH?
Gohmert Warns of ‘Exploding Flamers’ in Fear-Mongering Rant Claiming Green New Deal Will ‘Bring the Nation Down’
U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert is warning the nation against “flamers” that “explode” in a rant against wind and solar energy and the Green New Deal.
For those wondering what “exploding flamers” are, according to the Texas Republican, they are birds cooked to death as they fly through the air.
In a One America News segment on Thursday called “Stopping the Left’s Communist Pipedreams,” Gohmert complained, “another part of that Green Deal is the huge solar farm that they have out on the border of California and Nevada, thousands of acres of concave mirrors that magnify the sun toward three towers, heat up the liquid in there and turn turbines, but they weren’t anticipating that there would be hundreds and thousands of what they would call ‘flamers’ because when the birds fly through, if they survived the windmills, then they hit that magnified sun, explode in flame, and down they go, bird guts all over the mirror, so that takes some cleaning up. This is the green stuff that’s just out of control and is going to bring the nation down.”
There is a report dating back to 2014 about “streamers,” which echoes the conditions Gohmert described.
Buty his larger argument that the Green New Deal is “going to bring the nation down” is baseless fear-mongering.
Gohmert is a far right wing conspiracy theorist likely most famous for coining the term “terror babies.” The Texas Republican lawmaker a decade ago baselessly claimed undocumented, pregnant immigrants were sneaking onto U.S. soil to give birth then raise those American citizens to be domestic terrorists.
Rep. Louie Gohmert warned OAN viewers about the “hundreds and thousands” of “Flamers,” aka birds who survive windmills but wind up spontaneously combusting after flying over solar farms in the Southwest US. This is how the green new deal will bring the nation down. pic.twitter.com/FYaw8ivElT
— Bee (@mount_bees) August 12, 2021
WTH?
Pat Robertson: Critical Race Theory Tells Black People to Take the ‘Whip Handle’ and ‘Rise Up and Overtake Oppressors’
It seems as if the entire right-wing movement is currently obsessed with critical race theory, which is leading to increasingly unhinged reactions to the dangers supposedly posed by it.
Technically, critical race theory is an academic framework for examining the ways in which systemic racism shapes and influences national and social institutions. But to right-wing activists who refuse to understand this, it has instead become a catchall phrase used to attack anything they dislike. This has created a vicious cycle whereby right-wing commentators misrepresent what critical race theory is and instead attribute to it a cavalcade of hypothetical horrors that, in turn, generates panic and outrage among other right-wing activists over something they don’t understand.
Predictably, televangelist Pat Robertson got into the act on “The 700 Club” Thursday, where he claimed that critical race theory is “a monstrous evil” that is encouraging people of color to “rise up and overtake their oppressors.”
“What is it?” Robertson said. “That the people of color have been oppressed by the white people, and that white people begin to be racist by the time they’re 2 or 3 months old, and that therefore the people of color have to rise up and overtake their oppressors. And then, having gotten the whip handle—if I can use the term—then to instruct their white neighbors how to behave. Now, that’s critical race theory.”
“This is the way the communists take over; they try to destroy the children,” he added. “It is a monstrous evil. And you hear, ‘Oh, critical race theory, that’s OK.’ No, it’s not. [You don’t] want to have your children in the third grade indoctrinated into a hate group so that he’ll wind up hating people or hating himself. And so the white people are supposed to feel guilty, and they’re supposed to have white guilt, and the people of color are supposed to cleanse them of that guilt by taking over. It is a monstrous evil.”
This article was originally published by Right Wing Watch and is republished here by permission.
WTH?
Video Shows Cop Tasing Black 16-Year Old Boy as He Arrived at His Girlfriend’s House — He Was Then Held for 21 Days
A shocking video revealed a Florida state trooper attacking a teenager when he went to his girlfriend’s house.
According to CBS12, 16-year-old Jack Rodeman was standing on the back porch of his girlfriend’s home. He was reaching for his phone to text her that he was outside so she could let him in. It was known that he was going to be there. He has permission to be.
Still, a state trooper tased him, put him in handcuffs and took him to jail.
The whole event was caught on the family’s surveillance camera.
“Put your hands behind your head!” the trooper can be heard yelling.
“I didn’t do nothing…” the teen said.
That’s when the cop deployed his taser.
“I mean my son was just standing there on his phone,” Rodeman’s mother explained. “He wasn’t reaching in his pockets. The officer there was no threat to that officer.”
The teenager was held for 21 days in prison and never committed a crime.
CBS 12 revealed that the official police report said that the trooper believed he was a “suspicious person” because he was dressed in black. It also said that when he saw the police car he “darted” and hid. It’s unclear if the “darting” was just to walk to his girlfriend’s back porch.
The police officer said he was forced to tase the teen because he wouldn’t put his hands behind his back. The video below shows otherwise.
The video also shows the teen’s girlfriend coming outside where she presumably told the police officer that the kid was her boyfriend. She walks over to them both while her boyfriend is handcuffed.
There’s no excuse from police for why he was kept in jail for 21 days.
Now, his mother wants action.
Read the full report and see the shocking video below:
