‘Make America 1950 Again’: Trump Mocked for Final Pitch to ‘Suburban Women’ on ‘Getting Husbands Back to Work’

President Donald Trump is doing three rallies a day in the final week before Election Day, and he’s finalizing his closing message. Trump is desperately trying to get back a demographic he lost: those he calls “suburban women” – the same group of voters he earlier called “suburban housewives.”

By all accounts he’s under a curious belief that in 2020 women stay in the home and men go out to work – which may explain one of the reasons he lost them.

On Tuesday Trump telegraphed that strange concept when he told voters his own daughter, whose been granted the title Senior Advisor to the President, would “be very happy being at home with the kids.” He added, “but we’ve got her working.”

Later on Tuesday Trump told his “suburban women” not to worry, “we’re getting your husbands back to work.”

They are remarks straight out of the 1950’s, or perhaps an episode of “Mad Men.”

Trump: We’re getting your husbands back to work pic.twitter.com/MOHh0d1Vu7 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 27, 2020

Many responded with charges of misogyny and outrage.

Suburban women want jobs. — Outspoken (@Out5p0ken) October 27, 2020

America's labor force includes about 80 million women https://t.co/35Z4k3Kq7s — Rep. Don Beyer (@RepDonBeyer) October 27, 2020

