Connect with us

CRIME

Busted: Republicans Caught Conspiring to Commit Election Fraud in Crucial Pennsylvania

Published

on

President Donald Trump is often criticized for psychological projection, where his guilty conscience accuses his opponents of committing his own schemes.

Trump has been arguing that there was widespread voter fraud, but without providing any evidence.

Republicans may have just provided such evidence in a way that backfired spectacularly.

“Hours before President Donald Trump went on national television Thursday to declare the inherent illegitimacy of ballots received after Nov. 3, local Republican officials recruited volunteers to call Pennsylvania voters and urge them to get their ballots in by Friday—three days after Election Day,” The Daily Beast reported late Thursday evening.

“The request, election lawyers say, appears to flagrantly run afoul of state law. Under Pennsylvania law and a recent state Supreme Court decision, absentee and mail-in ballots are valid as long as they were postmarked by Election Day and received by Nov. 6. Any Trump supporter who sends in their ballots either Thursday or Friday would not have it postmarked within the acceptable deadline—creating the precise situation that the president himself has deemed fraudulent and corrupt,” The Beast explained.

“The email, which was sent by the group Kenosha For Trump and forwarded to The Daily Beast, said it was marshaling the effort on behalf of Trump Victory, the committee established by the Trump campaign and the Republican National Committee to run the field program for the president’s re-election,” The Beast noted.

The Beast interviewed Jonathan Diaz, the chief counsel for the Campaign Legal Center.

“This seems like encouraging people to improperly submit ballots that should not be counted,” Diaz noted. “That would be exactly what the president and his campaign are accusing Democrats of doing.”

Attorney Ben Geffen of the Public Interest Law Center in Philadelphia wondered if there might be a darker motivation.

“I wonder if they’re doing this in hopes of slipping one through and then waving it around as an example of the flawed process,” Geffen said. “The real story is, it sounds like the Trump campaign is promoting cheating.”

Law professor and election law expert Rick Hasen weighed in on Twitter:

 

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment
 
 

Enjoy this piece?

… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.

NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.

Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.

CRIME

DeJoy Delivers Stunning Response After Failing to Meet Judge’s Contempt Deadline on Hundreds of Thousands of Ballots

Published

3 days ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

A federal judge earlier on Tuesday ordered Postmaster General Louis DeJoy to have postal inspectors sweep USPS facilities and find 300,000 election ballots across the country that have been scanned into the postal system but not delivered to election authorities.

If the ballots are not delivered today, Election Day, in most cases they will not be counted.

DeJoy has just said he was “unable” to meet the judge’s order to have the ballots located and processed by 3 PM, he said. Instead of displaying any sense of seriousness about the ballots or his job performance, he offered up a stunning response.

In short, DeJoy, through his USPS attorneys, told Judge Emmet Sullivan that they couldn’t meet the deadline because doing so would have disrupted postal inspectors’ other work. As if on Election Day there is anything more important than getting all ballots delivered so they can be counted.

But not only did he say they were just too busy to meet the judge’s orders, they didn’t realize, he claims, the judge had put the deadline in place.

“Defendants were unable to accelerate the daily review process to run from 12:30pm to 3:00pm, without significantly disrupting preexisting activities on the day of the Election,” the USPS said in its response to the Judge, adding the deadline was something they “did not understand the Court to invite or require.”

DeJoy also said: “There are only one or two Inspectors in any one facility, and thus they do not have the ability to personally scour the entire facility. Indeed, doing so would be impractical (given the size of that facility) and would take them away from their other pressing Election Mail-related responsibilities, as detailed above.”

One of the nation’s preeminent voting rights experts, Ari Berman, said minutes ago, “Louis DeJoy should be held in contempt of court & face criminal charges for obstructing an election if these ballots are not delivered on time.”

He adds:

Election law expert Rick Hasen:

Former federal prosecutor Glenn Kirschner, now an NBC News and MSNBC legal analyst:

 

Continue Reading

CRIME

Gov’t. Ethics Expert Goes Ballistic After Trump Campaign Sets Up ‘War Room’ in Taxpayer-Funded Federal Building

Published

3 days ago

on

November 3, 2020

By

Former Director of the United States Office of Government Ethics Walter Shaub is going ballistic over news from The New York Times that the Trump re-election campaign has set up a “war room” inside a taxpayer-funded federal government office building. The move could possibly be a violation of federal law.

Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman broke the news on Election Day.

In a rare response, Shaub exploded on Twitter, attacking the head of the United States Office of Special Counsel, Henry Kerner, who is supposed to be investigating and prosecuting violations of federal law that occur inside the federal government.

The Eisenhower Executive Office Building is close to the White House. It’s not known where in the EEOB the “war room” has been set up. (Photo of Trump in EEOB’s Indian Treaty Room.)

Economist David Rothschild weighs in:

Executive Director of Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington (CREW):

Former Senior Advisor to Speaker Nancy Pelosi, and former Special Assistant to President Barack Obama:

PrioritiesUSA Senior Strategist and Communications Director:

Popular Information founder:

UPDATE: 3:22 PM ET –
Shaub has just responded to Haberman’s follow up, in which she reports the ethics office within the White House counsel’s office allegedly approved the arrangement.

Shaub isn’t having it, calling their opinion “meaningless.”

Image: The Indian Treaty Room in the East Wing of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building (EEOB) of the White House. Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian via Flickr 

Continue Reading

CRIME

Trump Family Ally and Giuliani Speechwriter Taken Into Federal Custody in New York

Published

2 weeks ago

on

October 23, 2020

By

The New York Times reported Friday that an ally to the Trump family has been arrested on charges of cyberstalking.

Ken Kurson, a close friend of President Donald J. Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner, was taken into federal custody in Brooklyn, New York, after investigators uncovered threatening and stalking messages relating to his divorce. Kurson is a longtime associate of Rudolph W. Giuliani, former New York mayor and Trump’s personal lawyer.

Kurson formerly worked under Kushner as editor-in-chief of The New York Observer when the president’s son-in-law owned the publication. Kurson now owns a media company and works in the cryptocurrency industry. He also helped write a speech for the president’s 2016 campaign.

Image of Ken Kurson and Rudy Giuliani by Ken Kurson via Flickr and a CC license

Continue Reading

Trending

Copyright © 2020 AlterNet Media.