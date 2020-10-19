FRAUD
Fox News Refused to Publish Giuliani’s ‘Sketchy’ Hunter Biden Emails Story
Months ago President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani approached Fox News with the story published last week by the New York Post. The infamously anti-Biden, pro-Trump conservative media outlet refused to publish it.
Giuliani, according to a Mediaite exclusive, ended up going to the less-reputable Post (both are owned by Rupert Murdoch) because, as he said, he wanted a publisher to not vet the information he gave them.
And even now, Fox News isn’t pushing the apparently fraudulent story, which alleges that Giuliani got hold of a laptop former Vice President Joe Biden’s son Hunter dropped off at a Delaware repair shop, did not leave his name, and never returned to retrieve.
In fact, two sources tell Mediaite that “the lack of authentication of Hunter Biden’s alleged laptop, combined with established concerns about Giuliani as a reliable source and his desire for unvetted publication, led the network’s news division to pass.”
Fox News’ top anchors are running away from the story.
“Let’s say, just not sugarcoat it. The whole thing is sketchy,” Bret Baier said.
Calling the story “suspicious, Chris Wallace said, “I can understand the concern about this story. It is completely unverified and frankly, Rudy Giuliani is not the most reliable source anymore. I hate to say that, but it’s just true.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
FRAUD
‘Violation of State Law’: Legal Experts Blast California GOP’s ‘Fake’ Voter Ballot Dropoff Boxes
Unofficial voter ballot drop boxes are appearing all over the state of California, and legal experts are warning they are a “violation of state law.”
The California Republican Party is responsible for placing them across the state, incuding in the densely populated areas of Los Angeles, Fresno, and Orange counties, The Orange County Register reports.
A post on Twitter (photo above) “from Jordan Tygh, a regional field director for the California Republican Party, encouraged people to message him for ‘convenient locations’ to drop their own ballots,” The Register adds. “The problem is the drop box in the photo is not official – and it could be against the law.”
The boxes are falsely marked “Official ballot drop off box,” but they are anything but.
“Operating unofficial ballot drop boxes – especially those misrepresented as official drop boxes – is not just misleading to voters, it’s a violation of state law,” Secretary of State Alex Padilla told The Register, which notes it could lead to “a felony conviction carrying a prison sentence of two to four years.”
The Fresno County Republican Party on its website (archived version) lists the apparently illegal drop boxes, and is promoting them on social media:
“Apparently they’re trying to prove voter fraud is real by committing actual election fraud,” says Slate’s legal expert Mark Joseph Stern. He calls the story “incredibly alarming.”
Appalling criminal conduct by California Republican operatives alleged here. https://t.co/rAObYNJENo pic.twitter.com/Br1QBGXkBi
— Mark Joseph Stern (@mjs_DC) October 12, 2020
Professor, attorney, author, and columnist Seth Abramson is not mincing words:
MAJOR BREAKING NEWS: California Republicans Are Feloniously Harvesting Ballots Via Fake Ballot Dropoff Boxes; It’s Unknown What the GOP Is Doing With These Misdirected Ballots, and If They’re Also Running This Criminal Scheme in Any 2020 Battleground State https://t.co/VtUBtLDiDx
— Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) October 12, 2020
“Many Americans,” Abramson adds, “deduced—the moment Trump accused Democrats of committing systemic election fraud via mail-in ballots—that his accusation could mean only one thing: the GOP would be committing systemic election fraud via mail-in ballots. We just don’t know how widespread it is.”
Image via Twitter
FRAUD
‘Can’t Afford to Lose’: Drudge Report Totally Destroys Donald Trump – ‘Lost More Money Than Made?’
The Drudge Report, a staple of conservative power brokers and right wing political leaders for decades, slowly turned anti-Trump starting late last year, stunning GOP stalwarts.
Following The New York Times’ bombshell about the president paying just $750 in federal taxes in 2016 and 2017, and no taxes for 15 out of 20 years, the Drudge Report on Monday just destroyed Trump.
The Drudge Report is essentially a link aggregator, rewriting headlines and combining links to create a very clear picture of what they want readers to see.
Here’s how it looks right now:
“LOST MORE MONEY THAN MADE?” reads one headline from the top of Drudge, about the Times’ exposé. “FINANCED EXTRAVAGANT LIFESTYLE WITH USE OF BUSINESS EXPENSES…” reads another.
‘Can you believe how f*cking stupid the IRS is?’
FLASHBACK: Ripped Obama 20.5% Rate…
Said poor should have to pay to ‘be part of game’…
WIRE: National Security Threat…
Biden ad compares to what workers pay…
Sells ‘I paid more income taxes than Donald Trump’ stickers…
HuffPost’s S.V. Dáte, who famously asked President Trump a few weeks ago if he regretted “all the lying” he’s done to Americans, noted earlier today Drudge called into question whether or not Trump even is a billionaire:
Well, at least Drudge has moved off that “fake billionaire” headline. That was probably really bothering the president. pic.twitter.com/COyKT3jtWZ
— S.V. Dáte (@svdate) September 28, 2020
FRAUD
Forbes Adds It Up: Trump Is $1.1 Billion in Debt
Forbes says President Donald Trump is a billionaire, but he’s more than a billion dollars in debt.
The New York Times Sunday evening dropped a bombshell investigation into Trump’s taxes, after having obtained twenty years of his returns. The Times reported Trump is $421 million in debt to an unknown entity.
(One former top Mueller team attorney just strongly suggested that entity is Russia.)
Now, Forbes senior editor Dan Alexander, whose beat is covering Trump, reveals the President of the United States is $1.13 billion in debt.
That’s billion with a “b.”
Overall, he puts Trump’s net worth at $2.5 billion, saying his businesses are “worth an estimated $3.66 billion before debt.”
Alexander clearly knows what he’s talking about, and clearly knows all of Trump’s real estate assets.
The list of debt on his assets seems staggering.
“A big chunk of Trump’s liabilities is concentrated in 1290 Avenue of the Americas in New York City and 555 California Street in San Francisco, the two skyscrapers he owns in conjunction with Vornado,” Alexander reports, adding that Trump’s share of the debt for those two buildings is $448 million.
“The president owes hundreds of millions more on other Manhattan buildings, as documented in SEC filings and property records. At Trump Tower, he has a $100 million loan. At 40 Wall Street, he owes $139 million. At Trump Plaza, $13 million. At Trump International Hotel & Tower, $6.5 million. At Trump Park Avenue, an estimated $10 million. That’s another $268 million, bringing the tally to $716 million.”
That’s just an excerpt from the tally.
Read Alexander’s entire report at Forbes, and read his annotated breakdown of the Times bombshell article in this Twitter thread.
Trending
- OPINION3 days ago
Topics for Final Presidential Debate Announced and Boy Will Donald Trump Be in Trouble
- BOO HOO3 days ago
‘Incredible Snowflake’: Kayleigh McEnany’s ‘Everyone Is Against Us’ Tweet Going Viral, Getting Mocked
- A PROFILE IN COURAGE2 days ago
“Russia? North Korea? Saudi Arabia?”: Trump Says He May Flee the Country If He Loses
- WTH?1 day ago
Donald Trump Jr. Says Dad’s ‘Next Move’ Is to ‘Break Up’ FBI: ‘He Has to Get Rid of These Things’
- DONALD TRUMP IS A RACIST3 days ago
Supreme Court Agrees to Hear Trump Request to Exclude Undocumented Immigrants From Census Counts
- 'COVIDIOT'2 days ago
The White House is Pushing a Fraudulent Medical Petition to Let COVID-19 Run Rampant
- 'RUDY G RUDY G'2 days ago
U.S. Officials Think Russia is Using Trump Lawyer Giuliani to Spread Lies About Hunter Biden
- MALPRACTICE3 hours ago
Trump’s Top COVID Advisor Blocks Testing, Attacks Masks, But Says Americans Who Have Had a Cold Are Protected