News
Trump Campaign Manager Latest to Test Positive for Coronavirus
President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien is the latest in the president’s orbit to test positive for coronavirus.
Politico reports the 42-year old political operative says he’ll manage the campaign from home, but it’s still a devastating blow.
RNC chair Ronna McDaniel also tested positive this week. Trump’s former campaign manager, the recently demote Brad Parscale, resigned from the campaign earlier this week after being arrested during an incident his wife said included him threatening self harm.
With Trump’s campaign manager sidelined, Trump hospitalized for coronavirus, and the RNC chair also sidelined with the virus, and cash at low levels, the last month or so of the campaign will be challenging.
This is a breaking news and developing story.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
News
Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for Coronavirus
Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway says she has tested positive for coronavirus.
Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians.
As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ??
— Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020
About a dozen people closely linked to President Donald Trump, including the President and First Lady, have tested positive.
Politico earlier Friday posted an image of President Trump’s Saturday’s Rose Garden event to announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to become a Supreme Court justice. Many of those testing positive were in attendance.
Melania Trump and GOP Sens. Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, all of whom later tested positive for #Covid, were sitting in the same general area during Trump's mostly maskless Rose Garden event this Saturday https://t.co/1zxxjibPqY pic.twitter.com/gA41anwV7z
— POLITICO (@politico) October 3, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Watch: Trump Boards Marine One Heading to Walter Reed After Coronavirus Diagnosis
Less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus the President of the United States boarded a Marine One helicopter and flew for approximately seven minutes to Walter Reed Medical Center.
The White House has refused to share many details about the president’s status but he was able to walk by himself into the aircraft.
The President walking out pic.twitter.com/eCGCoj5wiF
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) October 2, 2020
Trump reportedly has a fever and a cough. He is being treated with an experimental drug.
The White House claims the president is being hospitalized out of an abundance of caution and will be there just for a few days, but the look on top aides’ faces certainly revealed great concern.
White House press sec. Kayleigh McEnany waits with others as Pres. Trump prepares to leave the White House to go to Walter Reed Medical Center after he tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/mlovJ1h6eD pic.twitter.com/sebrRfx1Gg
— Evan McMurry (@evanmcmurry) October 2, 2020
This is a breaking news and developing story.
News
Trump Taken to Walter Reed Medical Center as ‘Precautionary’ Measure: NBC
President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, which the White House says is a precautionary measure.
NBC News and MSNBC reported the move. MSNBC adds Trump is traveling via Marine One, not by car.
“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” the White House said in a statement, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.
Trump reportedly has a low-grade fever and a raspy voice, but the White House has been very reserved in the information it is releasing.
The White House Physician announced Trump is being treated with an experimental drug.
Update:
Chris Wallace on Fox, cutting through the WH's rosy statements >> "Let's put it bluntly: the president is being hospitalized for the coronavirus. We all hope and pray for a quick and dramatic recovery, but this is not good news."
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) October 2, 2020
Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr
Trending
- WHATEVER2 days ago
Eric Trump: I Am Not Gay
- News1 day ago
‘Monster’: Internet Reacts to Audio of ‘Sociopath’ Melania Trump Swearing About Separated Migrant Children
- News2 days ago
Federal Judge Orders Barr to Release Redacted Portions of Mueller Report
- AT THE VERY LEAST2 days ago
Debate Commission Will Let Moderators Cut Candidates’ Mics
- News3 days ago
‘Their Strategy Now Is Very Clear’: MSNBC’s Heilemann Explains How Trump Will Exploit COVID-19 to Steal the Election
- BYE2 days ago
Parscale Out
- VOTING WRONGS1 day ago
As Democrats Gain Ground Texas Gov. Dramatically Cuts Drop Off Boxes to One Per County ‘To Strengthen Ballot Security’
- RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM2 days ago
Trump SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Supported Extremist Group Calling for Abortion Doctors to Be Prosecuted: Report