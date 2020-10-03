Chris Christie: ‘I Am Positive for COVID-19’

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien is the latest in the president’s orbit to test positive for coronavirus.

Politico reports the 42-year old political operative says he’ll manage the campaign from home, but it’s still a devastating blow.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel also tested positive this week. Trump’s former campaign manager, the recently demote Brad Parscale, resigned from the campaign earlier this week after being arrested during an incident his wife said included him threatening self harm.

With Trump’s campaign manager sidelined, Trump hospitalized for coronavirus, and the RNC chair also sidelined with the virus, and cash at low levels, the last month or so of the campaign will be challenging.

