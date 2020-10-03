Connect with us

Chris Christie: ‘I Am Positive for COVID-19’

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who was a part of President Donald Trump’s debate prep, has just announced he has tested positive for coronavirus.

Christie 24 hours ago:

 

Trump Campaign Manager Latest to Test Positive for Coronavirus

12 hours ago

October 2, 2020

President Donald Trump’s campaign manager Bill Stepien is the latest in the president’s orbit to test positive for coronavirus.

Politico reports the 42-year old political operative says he’ll manage the campaign from home, but it’s still a devastating blow.

RNC chair Ronna McDaniel also tested positive this week. Trump’s former campaign manager, the recently demote Brad Parscale, resigned from the campaign earlier this week after being arrested during an incident his wife said included him threatening self harm.

With Trump’s campaign manager sidelined, Trump hospitalized for coronavirus, and the RNC chair also sidelined with the virus, and cash at low levels, the last month or so of the campaign will be challenging.

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for Coronavirus

13 hours ago

October 2, 2020

Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

About a dozen people closely linked to President Donald Trump, including the President and First Lady, have tested positive.

Politico earlier Friday posted an image of President Trump’s Saturday’s Rose Garden event to announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to become a Supreme Court justice. Many of those testing positive were in attendance.

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

Watch: Trump Boards Marine One Heading to Walter Reed After Coronavirus Diagnosis

17 hours ago

October 2, 2020

Less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus the President of the United States boarded a Marine One helicopter and flew for approximately seven minutes to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The White House has refused to share many details about the president’s status but he was able to walk by himself into the aircraft.

Trump reportedly has a fever and a cough. He is being treated with an experimental drug.

The White House claims the president is being hospitalized out of an abundance of caution and will be there just for a few days, but the look on top aides’ faces certainly revealed great concern.

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

