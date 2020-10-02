Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians. As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic. ❤️ — Kellyanne Conway (@KellyannePolls) October 3, 2020

About a dozen people closely linked to President Donald Trump, including the President and First Lady, have tested positive.

Politico earlier Friday posted an image of President Trump’s Saturday’s Rose Garden event to announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to become a Supreme Court justice. Many of those testing positive were in attendance.

Melania Trump and GOP Sens. Thom Tillis and Mike Lee, all of whom later tested positive for #Covid, were sitting in the same general area during Trump's mostly maskless Rose Garden event this Saturday https://t.co/1zxxjibPqY pic.twitter.com/gA41anwV7z — POLITICO (@politico) October 3, 2020

This is a breaking news and developing story.