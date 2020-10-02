Connect with us

Kellyanne Conway Tests Positive for Coronavirus

Published

on

Former Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway says she has tested positive for coronavirus.

About a dozen people closely linked to President Donald Trump, including the President and First Lady, have tested positive.

Politico earlier Friday posted an image of President Trump’s Saturday’s Rose Garden event to announce the nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to become a Supreme Court justice. Many of those testing positive were in attendance.

 

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

News

Watch: Trump Boards Marine One Heading to Walter Reed After Coronavirus Diagnosis

Published

4 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

Less than 24 hours after testing positive for coronavirus the President of the United States boarded a Marine One helicopter and flew for approximately seven minutes to Walter Reed Medical Center.

The White House has refused to share many details about the president’s status but he was able to walk by himself into the aircraft.

Trump reportedly has a fever and a cough. He is being treated with an experimental drug.

The White House claims the president is being hospitalized out of an abundance of caution and will be there just for a few days, but the look on top aides’ faces certainly revealed great concern.

This is a breaking news and developing story. 

News

Trump Taken to Walter Reed Medical Center as ‘Precautionary’ Measure: NBC

Published

5 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

President Donald Trump is being taken to Walter Reed Medical Center, which the White House says is a precautionary measure.

NBC News and MSNBC reported the move. MSNBC adds Trump is traveling via Marine One, not by car.

“Out of an abundance of caution, and at the recommendation of his physician and medical experts, the President will be working from the presidential offices at Walter Reed for the next few days,” the White House said in a statement, according to CNN’s Kaitlan Collins.

Trump reportedly has a low-grade fever and a raspy voice, but the White House has been very reserved in the information it is releasing.

The White House Physician announced Trump is being treated with an experimental drug.

Update:

Image: Official White House Photo by Tia Dufour via Flickr 

News

Trump Being Treated With Experimental Drug: White House Physician

Published

6 hours ago

on

October 2, 2020

By

The White House has been exceptionally reserved in updating the American people on President Donald Trump’s health after he tested positive for coronavirus late Thursday night.

But the president’s physician, Dr. Sean P. Conley, has just released a memo stating President Trump is being treated with an experimental drug.

Trump has received a dose of a “polyclonal antibody cocktail,” manufactured by New York based Regeneron Pharmaceuticals.

That drug is not commonly available.

Ebola expert Dr. Dena Grayson says it is an experimental treatment.

