‘Pure Fascism’: ‘Campaign Photo Op’ Capturing Amy Coney Barrett ‘Flaunting Allegiance’ to Trump Goes Viral

Minutes after Justice Clarence Thomas swore in Amy Coney Barrett Monday night she stood by the side of President Donald Trump on the White House balcony overlooking the South Lawn where guests – all Republicans – were assembled.

A photo of the moment captured by CBS News White House Correspondent Mark Knoller has gone viral, with many pointing to it as proof of Justice Barrett’s fealty to President Trump. Others say it shows a lack of judicial independence, and that it was a choice for her to stand by his side – a poor choice calling in to question her judgment.

Some say it’s tantamount to her appearing in a campaign ad for Trump. Indeed, Trump pinned this quickly-produced taxpayer-funded video featuring Justice Barrett to the top of his Twitter feed.

Here’s what people are saying about Justice Barrett choosing to stand by align herself with President Trump.

She’s a justice now and this was a choice. https://t.co/BLIvk0KrRk — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 27, 2020

Amy Coney Barrett makes her first mistake as a SCOTUS justice just moments after becoming a SCOTUS justice: She takes part in an overly political proceeding affirming just how tawdry the process around her nomination and confirmation have been. https://t.co/15MmDoNQq1 — Tim O’Brien (@TimOBrien) October 27, 2020

A portrait of disgrace of a woman who feigns piety but has no real morals or principles whatsoever, only a hunger for power. Next to her: a boastful serial predator, accused rapist, life-long racist, separator of children and mothers, vile mass murderer. History will not be kind. — Mikko Alanne (@MikkoAlanne) October 27, 2020

Girlfriend has a lifetime appointment. He can’t fire her. It’s 7 days before the election. If she can’t say “no” to a campaign photo op, what can she say no to? Disgraceful https://t.co/oLm868wEyI — Asha Rangappa (@AshaRangappa_) October 27, 2020

Justice Barrett is an extreme right-wing Republican hack: she has a lifetime job on the Supreme Court, but *chose* to spend the first few minutes of her tenure as reelection prop for a fascist wannabe autocrat. https://t.co/ZZBFXYWxss — David Rothschild (@DavMicRot) October 27, 2020

Last night a GOP consultant messaged me about this event: “If I’m ACB, I don’t go to this. Looks bad and she doesn’t need him anymore.” https://t.co/EZuhTds3m0 — Jake Tapper (@jaketapper) October 27, 2020

This isn’t an impartial jurist but a far-right political hack flaunting allegiance to a political party over the Constitution. This is a sickening image that stains the legitimacy of an already-tarnished court. https://t.co/dcVZABEzqX — Bill Pascrell, Jr. (@BillPascrell) October 27, 2020

Nothing says “I will be an impartial judge in any election-related cases” like showing up at a rally with one of the litigants https://t.co/im3InJMZVw — Matt O’Brien (@ObsoleteDogma) October 27, 2020

Gonna be really sweet watching Barrett write mediocre dissents for the next 40 years after we expand the courts. https://t.co/ESk4KJdxh0 — Charlotte Clymer 🏳️‍🌈 (@cmclymer) October 27, 2020

They share an affection for the theater of fascism. It bonds them. It’s chilling. https://t.co/CO9kGfK4x1 — Dave Zirin (@EdgeofSports) October 27, 2020

Pure fascism. Expand the court. Kill the filibuster. Admit DC and PR. There will be no “moderation.” https://t.co/4zTyibBRvs — Tom Watson (@tomwatson) October 27, 2020

Sends quite a message about the high court’s independence. https://t.co/yU9Cc12vsR — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) October 27, 2020

This doesn’t look like the separation of powers. https://t.co/BPW9TJidsa — Mark Pack 🔶 (@markpack) October 27, 2020

Tonight, Barrett had the audacity to say this like we’re all stupid: “This separation of duty from political preference is what makes the judiciary distinct among the three branches of government” Then she took this campaign photo demonstrating her political preference https://t.co/XWLZYhVSdd — Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) October 27, 2020

She is Trump’s justice. Forever. And that stain won’t wash out. https://t.co/YrEeQA0Ssi — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) October 27, 2020

The best thing proponents of court expansion will have for them is this sort of hubris. https://t.co/noa3Do1fHT — Taniel (@Taniel) October 27, 2020

Why is a Supreme Court Justice doing a campaign event for the President a week before the election? This justice and court are hemorrhaging legitimacy. https://t.co/MLkifOpn1s — Ben Rhodes (@brhodes) October 27, 2020

Appearing at a campaign rally for a president while election is going on is a certain way to lower your stature and start career being seen as political hack. This is bad judgment and a mistake. https://t.co/E3lye9WWTl — stuart stevens (@stuartpstevens) October 27, 2020

The lawyer’s prayer to St. Thomas More: “… stand always beside me so that today I shall not, to win a point, lose my soul.” https://t.co/EUtQxxJ3hQ — Barb McQuade (@BarbMcQuade) October 27, 2020

Justice Barrett has her own Evita moment. Telling that her new colleagues (except Clarence Thomas) did not attend what looked like a Trump preelection rally. https://t.co/EOVnbBESgG — Susan Glasser (@sbg1) October 27, 2020

This photo is proof that Barrett is a partisan hack, willing to pose for Trump’s campaign This photo obliterates the idea that she will be an fair arbiter of the law This photo should be taught in legal ethics classes as a glaring example of unethical behavior https://t.co/XWLZYhVSdd — Joe Sudbay (@JoeSudbay) October 27, 2020