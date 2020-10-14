Lindsey Graham Ludicrously Tries to Link Same-Sex Marriage to Polygamy in Amy Coney Barrett SCOTUS Hearing

Senate Judiciary Chairman Lindsey Graham (R-SC) linked the legal marriages of same-sex couples to polygamy in his questioning of Judge Amy Coney Barrett Wednesday morning. Graham is leading the push to insert the controversial far right wing Seventh Circuit judge on to the Supreme Court.

Graham began by attempting to claim that the 2015 Obergefell case which found a right to marriage for same-sex couples could not be easily overturned, but then launched into his fear-mongering, slippery slope argument.

“So we talk a lot about laws legalizing same-sex marriage,” Graham said, asking Judge Barrett the name of the Obergefell case. “If anybody tried to change that precedent one of the things you would look at is a reliance interest that people have formed around that is legislation?”

“So, reaching a decision that the case was wrongly decided doesn’t end the debate in terms of whether or not it should be repealed. Is that correct?” Graham asked, positing that “there’s a very rigorous process in place to overturn the precedent?”

“Is there any constitutional right to a polygamous relationship?” Graham then queried.

“Let’s see,” Barrett replied, “that might be a question that could be litigated at, you know, polygamy obviously in many places is illegal, now, but that could be an issue somebody might litigate before the Court at some point.”

Judge Barrett on Tuesday refused to cite long-standing statutes that clearly state voter intimidation is illegal and it is illegal for a President to unilaterally delay an election.

“Somebody might have made the argument is possible the three people love each other, generally, and that would work this way with court if somebody wanted to make that argument,” Graham claimed.

Same-sex marriage has nothing to do with polygamy.

Watch: