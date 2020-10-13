Connect with us

Kamala Harris Destroys Amy Coney Barrett

U.S. Senator Kamala Harris, the Democratic nominee for vice president, used Judge Amy Comey Barrett’s words and deeds against her in Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday evening.

Harris, a former attorney general, prosecuted Judge Barrett for her statements on abortion, then lambasted Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“I would suggest that we not pretend that we don’t know how this nominee views a woman’s right to choose,” Harris concluded.

Senator Harris also “hurt” Judge Barrett, former Senator Claire McCaskill noted on MSNBC, when she drove a truck through Barrett’s suggestion that she doesn’t know President Trump chose her to kill ObamaCare.

Later, former Senator Al Franken noted that Barrett has the seal of approval from the Federalist Society, which means she’s passed all the religious right’s and Republicans’ tests.

Giuliani Dangerously Lies to Trump Voters About Coronavirus: ‘People Don’t Die of This Disease Anymore’ (Video)

Rudy Giuliani, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney, on Monday while campaigning for his boss falsely and dangerously told Philadelphia voters that coronavirus doesn’t kill anyone anymore.

“People don’t die of this disease anymore,” Giuliani said, according to The Philadelphia Inquirer, “adding that Democrats were overblowing COVID because they wanted to frighten people.”

The Trump supporters in the audience appeared to agree.

That’s a lie.

To date, the novel coronavirus – which Giuliani referred to as the “Chinese Communist virus” – has killed 220,254 people in the United States alone.

1,087,371 people have died from the deadly COVID-19 disease worldwide. 8,048,249 Americans have contracted the disease. About 50,000 more Americans each day test positive for the coronavirus.

The seven-day average for coronavirus deaths in the U.S. has dropped, fortunately, from about 1000 a day to 725 a day, but that’s still 725 people each day who did not have to die.

Watch:

Amy Coney Barrett Blasted for Use of ‘Sexual Preference’: A ‘Dogwhistle’ Used ‘By Anti-Gay Activists’

Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s responses during the first day of questioning in her Supreme Court confirmation hearing are being highly criticized. In just the first hour of questioning, Coney Barrett refused to tell Senators if she would overturn the Affordable Care Act, a woman’s right to abortion, or same-sex marriage.

But it was her responses to a question about discrimination that led many to express outrage.

Coney Barrett insisted she has never discriminated against LGBTQ people based on “sexual preference.”

The phrase itself is offensive to LGBTQ people. Aside from being outdated, and demonstrating Judge Coney Barrett’s views are antiquated, it is a term that makes clear those who use it believe being LGBTQ is a choice.

“The term ‘sexual preference’ is typically used to suggest that being lesbian, gay or bisexual is a choice and therefore can and should be ‘cured,'” according to GLAAD. “Sexual orientation is the accurate description of an individual’s enduring physical, romantic and/or emotional attraction to members of the same and/or opposite sex and is inclusive of lesbians, gay men, bisexuals, as well as straight men and women.”

And as attorney and author Jill Filipovic notes, Judge Coney Barrett indeed has discriminated based on “sexual preference.”

Attorneys Mark Joseph Stern and Sasha Samberg-Champion both link Judge Coney Barrett’s use of the offensive term to her ties to the anti-LGBTQ hate group Alliance Defending Freedom (ADF).

Journalist Michelangelo Signorile sums up the case perfectly:

Here’s how many are responding to Coney Barrett’s offensive remarks:

Watch: Amy Coney Barrett Refuses to Say if She Thinks Landmark Abortion Law Should Be Overturned – but Hints It Could Be

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is refusing to say if she thinks Roe v. Wade should be overturned.

During a back-and-forth question and answer session during her Senate Judiciary Committee Supreme Court confirmation hearing Tuesday morning, Coney Barrett made clear she would not give Ranking Member Dianne Feinstein an answer.

The Democratic Senator from California asked Coney Barrett at least three times, but she refused to answer, leaving Feinstein to reply, “it’s distressing not to get a straight answer.”

Feinstein continued, asking, “Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe was wrongly decided?”

“Senator I completely understand why you are asking the question,” Coney Barrett replied. “But again, I can’t pre commit or say yes I’m going in with some agenda because I’m not, I don’t have any agenda, I have no agenda to try to overrule Casey, I have an agenda to stick to the rule of law and decide cases as they come.”

Feinstein moved forward.

“I don’t know if you’ll answer this one either. Do you agree with Justice Scalia’s view that Roe can and should be overturned by the Supreme Court?”

That’s when Coney Barrett appeared to hint that Roe v. Wade could be overturned, saying the “contours” of the case “could come up again.”

“I think my answer is the same, because, you know, that’s a case that’s litigated, it could, you know its contours could come up again in fact do come up, you know, they came up last term before the court.”

Feinstein concluded, “Well, that makes it difficult for me. And I think for other women also on this committee.”

Right wing extremists have been trying to strip women of their constitutional right to abortion for decades.

Mother Jones D.C. bureau chief and MSNBC analyst David Corn responded, saying Coney Barrett “signed at least two ads decrying Roe and calling for overturning it so abortion could be criminalized. That sounds like an agenda.”

Roe v. Wade is the landmark Supreme Court ruling that found a woman has a constitutional right to obtain an abortion. It has been the law of the land since 1973.

Watch:

 

