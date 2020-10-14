RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
‘I Won’t Do That’: Amy Coney Barrett Refuses to Reveal Her Legal Position on Same-Sex Marriage Law Obergefell
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is refusing to say if Obergefell, the law that found same-sex couples have a constitutional right to marry was properly decided. Amid questioning from Connecticut Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal, Barrett held fast, claiming she has an obligation to not share her legal beliefs.
“I’m asking your legal position judge,” Senator Blumenthal told Judge Barrett. “Not your moral position, not a policy position, not a religious faith position, a legal position. Correctly decided? Obergefell v. Hodges.”
“Senator Blumenthal, every time you asked me a question about whether a case was correctly decided or not, I cannot answer that question because I cannot suggest agreement or disagreement with precedents of the Supreme Court,” Barrett insisted. “All of those precedents bind me now as a Seventh Circuit Judge, and were I to be confirmed, I would be responsible for applying the law of stare decisis to all of them.”
Two conservative Supreme Court justices, Clarence Thomas and Samuel Alito, on the first day of this year’s Supreme Court term, had no problem revealing their legal opinions on Obergefell, announcing they believe it was wrongly decided. They called legalizing marriage for same-sex couples “a problem” that only the Court can “fix.”
“But your honor,” Blumenthal continued, “think of how you would feel as a gay or lesbian American to hear that you can’t answer whether the government can make it a crime for them to have that relationship. Whether the government can enable people who are happily married to continue that relationship. Think of how you would feel?”
“Well Senator you’re implying that I’m poised to say that I want to cast a vote to overrule Obergefell and I assure you, I don’t have any agenda and I don’t, I’m not even expressing a view and disagreement of Obergefell, you’re pushing me to try to violate the judicial canons of ethics and to offer advisory opinions and I won’t do that.
Amy Coney Barrett refuses to answer @SenBlumenthal‘s question if Obergefell v. Hodges, which legalized same-sex marriage, was properly decided.
Blumenthal asks her to think about how she would feel if she were LGBTQ and heard a Supreme Court nominee decline to answer. pic.twitter.com/h3AdvFwqJM
— The American Independent (@AmerIndependent) October 14, 2020
Senator Cory Booker chastised Barrett on Tuesday over similar refusals.
“You seem to honor the precedents that are enough to protect discrimination against African Americans [and] interracial couples, but you stop on saying that unequivocally about … religious discrimination.”
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. The New Civil Rights Movement depends on readers like you to meet our ongoing expenses and continue producing quality progressive journalism. Three Silicon Valley giants consume 70 percent of all online advertising dollars, so we need your help to continue doing what we do.
NCRM is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. From unflinching coverage of religious extremism, to spotlighting efforts to roll back our rights, NCRM continues to speak truth to power. America needs independent voices like NCRM to be sure no one is forgotten.
Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Help ensure NCRM remains independent long into the future. Support progressive journalism with a one-time contribution to NCRM, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click here to donate by check.
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Busted: Amy Coney Barrett ‘Lied’ to Dem Senator Over Her Ties to Anti-LGBTQ Hate Group Says Top Political Scientist
Judge Amy Coney Barrett is being accused of lying to a top Democratic Senator in an apparent attempt to hide her ties to and awareness of an anti-LGBTQ hate group that advocates for the re-criminalization of homosexuality and sterilization of transgender people.
Judge Barrett has been paid by and given speeches to the Alliance Defending Freedom, a law firm that appears on the Southern Poverty Law Center’s list of anti-LGBTQ hate groups. ADF advances its agenda by finding and litigating cases involving Christians who say they are being discriminated against for their faith by LGBTQ people, often same-sex couples.
“The head of the Alliance Defending Freedom attended the announcement of Amy Coney Barrett’s #SCOTUS nomination in the Rose Garden,” former US Senator Al Franken tweeted Wednesday.
He posted a devastating video (below) of him questioning Barrett in her 2017 judicial confirmation hearing. The video then cuts to this week’s confirmation hearing, with Senator Pat Leahy (D-VT) asking her about the Alliance Defending Freedom.
“Were you aware of ADF’s decades-long efforts to re-criminalize homosexuality?” Leahy asked Barrett on Tuesday.
“I am not aware of those efforts, no,” Barrett firmly responded.
Franken adds, “I questioned her about this in 2017. She spoke to them 5 times, took money from them, and is very, very, very aware of what they do.”
I questioned her about this in 2017. She spoke to them 5 times, took money from them, and is very, very, very aware of what they do. https://t.co/nNy1Gde8iH https://t.co/h7WC2ySi96
— Al Franken (@alfranken) October 14, 2020
Norman Orenstein, a top political scientist and a resident scholar at the conservative think tank American Enterprise Institute (AEI), says Barrett “lied.”
@SenatorLeahy asked Barrett if she was aware that this extremist group, to which she spoke 5 times, advocates criminalizing homosexuality. She said no. She was asked point blank about this by @alfranken in her earlier hearing. So she knew full well! SHE LIED TO LEAHY!
— Norman Ornstein (@NormOrnstein) October 14, 2020
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Amy Coney Barrett Stumbles When Cory Booker Asks Questions About Religion and Marriage
Amy Coney Barrett had a challenging day before Senate Democrats. She offended a great many people during her Supreme Court nomination hearing Tuesday when she used the term “sexual preference,” instead of “sexual orientation,” forcing a rare apology from a SCOTUS nominee later in the day.
Judge Barrett claimed she would never discriminate for any reason, which is probably false as she has already in her life outside the courts, but it was one set of questions from Senator Cory Booker (D-NJ) that seemed to trip up Judge Barrett.
“Can a hairdresser refuse to serve an interracial couple’s wedding, because they disapprove of interracial marriages?” Sen. Booker asked.
“Well, Loving v. Virginia follows directly from Brown, and it makes unconstitutional any attempt to prohibit or for forbid interracial marriage,” Barrett replied.
“Could they refuse to serve a black couple’s wedding?” Booker asked.
Judge Barrett offered a very strange response.
“Could a baker or a florist refuse to – Title VII prohibits any sort of discrimination on the basis of race by places of public accommodation,” Barrett said.
But Sen. Booker didn’t ask about “a baker or a florist,” he asked about a hairdresser.
Coincidentally, the anti-LGBTQ hate group Judge Barrett has ties to has clients who are bakers and florists, and two of its top cases involve a baker and a florist. Not a hairdresser.
Booker continued, asking about an interfaith couple, and that’s when Barrett put the brakes on.
“Well, Senator, I feel like you’re taking me down a road of hypotheticals that is going to get me into trouble here because as you know I can’t opine on how cases would be resolved, and I’ve said that whether they’re easy questions or hard questions. I can’t do that,” Barrett insisted.
“So I’m not the lawyer that you are,” Booker replied graciously. (He is in fact a highly-regarded attorney.) “But you seem to honor the precedents that are enough to protect discrimination against African Americans, interracial couples, but you stop on saying that unequivocally about people stopping on religious discrimination against a Muslim couple or interfaith wedding?”
Earlier:
Amy Coney Barrett Blasted for Use of ‘Sexual Preference’: A ‘Dogwhistle’ Used ‘By Anti-Gay Activists’
Watch: Top Democrat Exposes Amy Coney Barrett as a Tool of Shadowy Far Right Dark Money Groups Right to Her Face
RELIGIOUS EXTREMISM
Trump SCOTUS Nominee Amy Coney Barrett Supported Extremist Group Calling for Abortion Doctors to Be Prosecuted: Report
President Donald Trump’s nominee to the U.S. Supreme Court publicly supported an extremist group that calls for the prosecution of physicians who provide abortions.
Amy Coney Barrett was among hundreds of people who signed a full-page newspaper advertisement in 2006 sponsored by St. Joseph County Right to Life in the South Bend Tribune, reported The Guardian.
“We, the following citizens of Michiana, oppose abortion on demand and defend the right to life from fertilization to natural death,” the letter stated, referring to the region in southwestern Michigan and northeastern Indiana. “Please continue to pray to end abortion.”
The statement signed by Barrett and her husband, Jesse, does not appear to have been disclosed in her questionnaire submitted to the Senate Judiciary Committee, according to Brian Fallon, executive director of the left-leaning Demand Justice advocacy group.
Jackie Appleman, the executive director of St. Joseph County Right to Life, told The Guardian that her group believed that life begins at fertilization and that discarding unused or frozen embryos created in the in vitro fertilization (IVF) process should be criminalized.
“Whether embryos are implanted in the woman and then selectively reduced or it’s done in a petri dish and then discarded, you’re still ending a new human life at that point and we do oppose that,”
She also said the group believes doctors should be prosecuted for performing abortions, although she stopped short of calling for criminal charges against women who terminate their pregnancy.
“We support the criminalization of the doctors who perform abortions,” Appleman said. “At this point we are not supportive of criminalizing the women. We would be supportive of criminalizing the discarding of frozen embryos or selective reduction through the IVF process.”
Trending
- RACISM A FEATURE NOT A BUG FOR GOP1 day ago
Internet Recoils in Horror Over Amy Coney Barrett Ruling That Says N-Word Does Not Make Workplace ‘Hostile’
- VOTER SUPPRESSION2 days ago
‘Haven’t Seen This in Any Other Country’: Video of Huge Line of Georgia Voters Waiting to Cast Ballots Goes Viral
- ASSAULTING THE CONSTITUTION2 days ago
CNN Legal Analyst Decodes Amy Coney Barrett’s Beliefs: States Can Ban Same-Sex Marriage – Not a Constitutional Issue
- ONLY THE BEST PEOPLE2 days ago
Trump’s ‘Decimated’ Campaign Staff Has ‘No Clue’ How to Stop His Re-Election Death-Spiral: John Heilemann
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISTS1 day ago
Amy Coney Barrett Blasted for Use of ‘Sexual Preference’: A ‘Dogwhistle’ Used ‘By Anti-Gay Activists’
- FRAUD2 days ago
‘Violation of State Law’: Legal Experts Blast California GOP’s ‘Fake’ Voter Ballot Dropoff Boxes
- RIGHT WING EXTREMISM1 day ago
Watch: Top Democrat Exposes Amy Coney Barrett as a Tool of Shadowy Far Right Dark Money Groups Right to Her Face
- POSITIVELY DISTURBING2 days ago
Maskless and COVID-Infected Mike Lee Blasted for Creating ‘Real Time Experiment’ by ‘Spewing a Potentially Fatal Disease’