Fox Nation Host Blasted for Promoting ‘Toxic Masculinity’ in ‘Homophobic’ Attack Against Joe Biden
Fox Nation host Tomi Lahren is being blasted after attacking former Vice President Joe Biden in what many are calling a homophobic tweet.
Late Monday night Biden responded to the astonishing images of coronavirus-infected President Donald Trump removing his mask before walking into the White House. Just minutes before Trump had returned from Walter Reed, where he was rushed on Friday after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Biden urged everyone to wear a mask. 211,000 Americans have died of the coronavirus, and well over 7 million have been infected. About 1000 Americans die every day from the virus, and there is no end currently in sight in the U.S.
Wear a mask. pic.twitter.com/TSuLuzAXEB
— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 6, 2020
The pro-Trump Lahren, known for her racist, bigoted, and homophobic “takes” on the news, went on the attack.
Might as well carry a purse with that mask, Joe. https://t.co/RugCFkC1GQ
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) October 6, 2020
Here’s how many are responding:
What’s wrong? Did no one invite you to the Rose Garden superspreader event? The good news is that your b-list status might protect you from infection. The bad news is that your smug idiocy won’t improve until you learn some hard lessons.
— David Sugerman (@DavidSug) October 6, 2020
I’m trying to figure out whether this tweet is stupid, sexist, homophobic or all three. https://t.co/j9CpBbcvPe
— Mark A. Hardwicke, Esq. (@markahardwicke) October 6, 2020
Tomi Lahren implies wearing a mask has gay qualities…
I guess I’ll just wear it more to show my undying love for my LGTBQ fam https://t.co/E89JGTpdPU
— John Dotson can’t think of a Halloween name (@DRockDot) October 6, 2020
I guess we gotta add “wearing a mask to keep yourself and others around you safe from covid” to the list of things that make men feminine?
— Lil Ugly Dude (@BuddStark) October 6, 2020
One of them is jacked up on a potent cocktail of experimental drugs and steroids that aren’t available to the public and, has a team of 12 physicians. One of them wears a mask. Learn the difference and delete your Tweet Tomi. #TrumpHasCovid #TrumpDrugs #WearAMask
— Jules Morgan (@glamelegance) October 6, 2020
still cannot for the life of me figure out why the GOP has a gender problem https://t.co/Ug4UnZmTx7
— Josh Chafetz (@joshchafetz) October 6, 2020
Sexism from a woman. She meant to be homophobic, which is just as bad, but the joke originated in sexism: purses = women = weak, and that’s so cute that she doesn’t see that. https://t.co/jncDnEODmO
— Jessica Holscher👁️💖👻😄 (@jessholscher) October 6, 2020
Congrats @TomiLahren! With ONE tweet you managed to:
-insult the next President.
-insult all women & the souls of 210,000 fallen Americans.
-drive millions of Dems to the polls.
-endanger MORE lives.
-cement your rep as the biggest dipshit ever.
Enjoy your career on @OANN! https://t.co/hUe7nfGOr2
— Billy Ray (@BillyRay5229) October 6, 2020
Toxic masculinity kills. https://t.co/EQMfW54JkL
— Anna Pollack, PhD, MPH (@AZPollack) October 6, 2020
It’s really sad when women espouse toxic masculinity. We can and should do better.
How about… we elect someone who actually has feelings and cares about other people? #biden2020 https://t.co/9PEm6fIQGZ
— Karen Hopper (@nochillfilter) October 6, 2020
Not perpetuating the homophobic Tweet but…. @realDonaldTrump wears make up every day, he sucks his fat gut in, he spends $70k on his hair…. who should be carrying a purse there @TomiLahren ??? Fuck you – homophobic dipshit. https://t.co/b27f19s0Bv
— TheBadBuddhist (@UrFavCanadian) October 6, 2020
Fellas. Is it gay to suppress the infection rate of a pandemic. https://t.co/3GvBZ2Sm5R
— Guru Laghima (@Mr_Huaaa) October 6, 2020
When your bullshit becomes completely transparent. This “what, are you gay for wanting to stay healthy?” approach is one of the more pathetic hot takes from the enemy. Who are her sponsors at Fox? Time for a #boycott. https://t.co/qnAZ6sIuBs
— Steve Norwood (@norwoodeyesays) October 6, 2020
UPDATE –
MSNBC’s Chris Hayes weighs in:
It's not just that these are the stupidest people, it's that they are getting people killed. https://t.co/au04mPRvnE
— Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020
Image by Gage Skidmore via Flickr and a CC license
‘Only an Animal’: Trump Goes Off-the-Rails in Unhinged ‘News Conference’ Campaign Rally So MSNBC and CNN Stop Airing
President Donald Trump late Monday morning announced he would hold a press conference, but after a late start and minutes in it became clear it was yet another campaign-style stream-of-consciousness rally devoid of facts and filled with lies.
Both MSNBC and CNN were not airing the “press conference” minutes after it began.
After Trump’s 20 minutes or so of angry grumbling, and disgruntled attacks on Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris, his Democratic opponents, Trump ended his remarks before taking reporters questions by saying, “Happy Labor Day, everybody.”
MSNBC “The Last Word” producer Kyle Griffin announced, “MSNBC aired about five minutes of Trump’s speech before cutting it off and fact checking his lies on U.S. economic progress.”
CNN’s Jim Acosta noted that the address was a campaign event:
After convention speech on South Lawn, Trump now doing much of the same from North Portico… hitting all of his rally talking points at what WH billed as a news conf: China, NATO, Hunter Biden and the press.
— Jim Acosta (@Acosta) September 7, 2020
Trump decided to hold the event at the North Portico, a more formal outdoor space in the White House usually reserved for major announcements, welcoming international leaders, and for White House family events.
President Bill Clinton spoke to reporters from North Portico in Aug 1993 following Senate 51-50 passage of his budget plan. This area outside the WH has been used to greet foreign visitors for state dinners, turkey pardons & Christmas tree arrivals.https://t.co/0gSDcYO93b @cspan pic.twitter.com/GypH3J0PoN
— Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) September 7, 2020
During the event, Trump attacked administration officials who had told reporters he called military service members “losers” and suckers.”
“Only an animal.”
"Only an animal would say things like that" — Trump denies reports he disparaged fallen US troops pic.twitter.com/5PFxTjkh29
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
Trump attempted to Force Reuters’ Jeff Mason to remove his face mask.
Trump demands that @jeffmason1 take off his mask before he takes a question from him pic.twitter.com/erZxOZX9wX
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
More:
Trump is talking about protesters throwing cans of soup again pic.twitter.com/zX666mKObU
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
Trump demands credit for not ruining John McCain's funeral pic.twitter.com/WXbtU3iH5L
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
"Take a look at Carolyn Maloney, whose race should be redone" — Trump demands that an election be redone because it took a few weeks to tally mail ballots (file this away for November) pic.twitter.com/EmRn0yhQ8A
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
"Friends of mine have said, sophisticated friends have said, you've got to be the most innocent guy ever to hold this office" — Trump seems to really believe he's the most innocent person to ever serve as president pic.twitter.com/6zl7fhplnH
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) September 7, 2020
Busted: Ivanka Trump’s Story About Her Son’s White House LEGO Model Probably Isn’t True — Here’s Why
During her address to the Republican National Committee Convention from the White House, first daughter Ivanka Trump attempted to humanize her father by telling a story of her son building a LEGO model of the White House.
Trump biographer Andrea Berstein, the Peabody Award winning journalist who wrote the 2020 book, American Oligarchs: The Kushners, the Trumps, and the Marriage of Money and Power Hardcover, had heard a similar story before, although in the earlier telling the story was about Ivanka herself.
{The story was plagiarized from “The Art of the Deal.”)
— Andrea Bernstein (@AndreaWNYC) August 28, 2020
President Donald Trump also told a similar story, involving his brother Robert and toy blocks.
Ivanka also told the story about herself while being interviewed by Conan O’Brien in 2007.
Watch:
Seems the whole family has made up different versions of the LEGO story. https://t.co/naVCDlPl6G
— Kenneth Hurwitz (@KenHuur) August 28, 2020
Cincinnati Sportscaster Caught on a Hot Mic Dropping Homophobic Slur
Veteran sportscaster Thom Brennaman appeared to unleash a homophobic slur Wednesday evening while on a hot mic “after the first game of a Reds/Royals doubleheader on Fox Sports Ohio,” Deadspin reports.
Brennaman was caught referring to an unmentioned location as “one of the f*g capitals of the world.”
Did Thom Brennaman day what I think he said? pic.twitter.com/uHAo8A46NF
— Brad (@bmintontrc) August 19, 2020
Some have noted it’s possible the anti-gay slur did not make it on-air, but there are several recordings posted to social media.
ABC affiliate WCPO adds, “It is unclear if he knew his microphone was on, or that he was broadcasting live.”
CBS Sports writer Danny Vietti adds this commentary:
The scariest thing about Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman here is…if he’s saying this out in public…at his job…with an entire broadcast team around him…
What the hell is he thinking and saying behind closed doors? Makes me sick. pic.twitter.com/ps4VuEsrLr
— Danny Vietti (@DannyVietti) August 20, 2020
“A new hashtag, #FireThom, is now trending on Twitter,” the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
